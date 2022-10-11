"We have to hold every drug user accountable," Sen. Joe Biden declared in 1989, "because if there were no drug users, there would be no appetite for drugs, and there would be no market for them." The mass pardon for low-level marijuana offenders that the president announced last week suggests how far he has traveled since his years as a gung-ho drug warrior, even as it demonstrates that he remains out of step with the times.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO