Read full article on original website
Related
Requirement of Serial Numbers on Guns Violates Second Amendment
It shall be unlawful for any person knowingly to transport … in interstate or foreign commerce, any firearm which has had the importer's or manufacturer's serial number removed, obliterated, or altered or to possess … any firearm which has had the importer's or manufacturer's serial number removed, obliterated, or altered and has, at any time, been shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce….
LAW・
The Constitutional State Legislature Doctrine
On Tuesday, Michael McConnell and I published a piece in The Atlantic about the Supreme Court's pending case of Moore v. Harper, currently headlined The Supreme Court Has A Perfectly Good Option in Its Most Divisive Case. It begins:. Later this term, the Supreme Court will decide Moore v. Harper,...
Biden Is Still Seeking Potential Life Sentences for Distributing Weed, Even As He Pardons for Possession
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he is pardoning every U.S. citizen and lawful resident convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession. That is a very fortunate announcement for the several thousand people convicted at the federal level of simple possession, but it still leaves thousands of other federal cannabis offenders facing draconian sentences for larger quantities.
bloomberglaw.com
IRS Finalizes Rules for Low-Income Housing Credit Test (2)
The IRS released final rules outlining which rental units are eligible for the low income housing tax credit on Friday. The final regulations (TD 9967, RIN: 1545-BO92) specify rent restriction requirements to qualify as a low-income housing project under Section 42. IRS also proposed rules (REG-113068-22, RIN 1545-BQ47) concerning recordkeeping and reporting requirements for the average income test for purposes of the low-income housing credit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Problem With DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE' Act
Our institutions have been infected by "the woke mind virus," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) told an audience at the National Conservatism conference in Miami this September. "Some of these big corporations are now exercising quasi-public power." Is it time to fight fire with fire? To wield government power to...
Americans Are Losing Their Work Ethic
Policy analysts who favor reduced immigration to the United States have always had one plausibly compelling argument: If you cut off the supply of cheaper labor, they maintained, employers would be forced to raise wages for lower-skilled, native-born workers, who would then demonstrate the fiction behind the contention that there were some jobs "Americans just won't do."
bloomberglaw.com
Supreme Court Pork Case Could Provide Roadmap for Moral Warfare
The Supreme Court will consider how California regulates living conditions for pigs raised for meat in a case with implications for the $26 billion US pork industry as well as state efforts to address everything from abortion to climate change. At issue in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross to...
Jan 6 hearing updates: ‘The central cause of January 6 was Donald Trump,’ Liz Cheney says – live
Capitol attack committee convenes for latest and possibly final public session – follow the latest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Report Reveals Uninhabitable Units, Shocking Incompetence at D.C. Public Housing Authority
The worst landlord in Washington, D.C., might be the district itself. That's according to a damning new federal audit of the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) that criticized the authority for failing to provide "decent, safe, and sanitary housing opportunities for residents" at the 8,084 public housing units it operates.
America's Biggest Political Division Isn't Left vs. Right
The Other Divide: Polarization and Disengagement in American Politics, by Yanna Krupnikov and John Barry Ryan, Cambridge University Press, 250 pages, $28.99. With The Other Divide, political scientists Yanna Krupnikov and John Barry Ryan have made a significant contribution to the polarization debate. Wait! What debate? Everyone knows that Americans are more polarized now than at any time since the Civil War. There is no debate. The science is settled.
Arizona Court of Appeals Temporarily Blocks Old Arizona Abortion Ban
The Arizona Court of Appeals has temporarily blocked the state's more-than-a-century-old abortion ban [which bans all abortions "unless it is necessary to save [the woman's] life"] from being enforced after a judge had previously ruled it could be…. The abortion ban was originally enacted in the 1860s, before Arizona...
No, State Legislators Can't Ban Interstate Abortion Travel
The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, has prompted concerns that Republican-led state legislatures might try to prohibit women from traveling out of state for the procedure. Any such interstate travel ban would be constitutionally defective for at least two reasons.
Explainer-How a U.S. rule on independent contracting will affect workers, businesses
Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor.
Better Late Than Never on Weed, Kamala
In the wake of President Joe Biden's drug policy announcement last week, Kamala Harris crowed that the Biden administration is "changing the federal government's approach to marijuana." According to Harris, "The bottom line there is nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed." Her statement was met by...
White House calls upon states, private sector in unveiling plan to 'accelerate infrastructure'
The Biden administration put forth a new plan for "accelerating infrastructure," unveiling goals that focus on speeding up projects to get them done on time and within budget.
bloomberglaw.com
False Claims Act Action Starts Against PPP Lenders
After the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis, the Department of Justice settled False Claims Act claims against the country’s largest mortgage lenders for billions of dollars. When Congress approved the Paycheck Protection Program in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, many predicted another wave of big-dollar FCA settlements. But guidance from...
The Consequences That Hunter Biden Could Face for Violating Arbitrary Gun Laws Should Give His Father Pause
In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper yesterday, President Joe Biden conceded that his son Hunter lied on a government form when he purchased a handgun in October 2018—a federal felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The younger Biden was a crack cocaine user at the time, as recounted in his 2021 memoir Beautiful Things. Yet he answered no to this question on ATF Form 4473: "Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?"
Biden's Support for Pot Prohibition Belies His Recognition of the Harm It Causes
"We have to hold every drug user accountable," Sen. Joe Biden declared in 1989, "because if there were no drug users, there would be no appetite for drugs, and there would be no market for them." The mass pardon for low-level marijuana offenders that the president announced last week suggests how far he has traveled since his years as a gung-ho drug warrior, even as it demonstrates that he remains out of step with the times.
The Kansas City Star
Laura Kelly’s former budget director is backing Derek Schmidt for governor
The Democratic incumbent has focused much of her campaign on responsible budget management.
No Pseudonymity in Doctor's Disability Law Case
From Judge Dan Polster's opinion today in Koe v. Univ. Hospitals Health Sys., Inc. (N.D. Ohio):. Plaintiff states that he was a resident physician in the Case Western Reserve University/University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center residency program beginning in June 2019. He also states that he is a qualified individual with a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act ….
Reason.com
Washington, DC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0