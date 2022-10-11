The U.K. is currently bursting with emerging fashion brands that are proving that independence is the way forward. And while the streetwear scene is currently the healthiest its ever been — thanks to brands such as Corteiz, Unknown, and PICANTE — there’s also a bunch of contemporary designers that are showcasing their talents on social media and thus, garnering big followings across the country and beyond. One contemporary label that is doing things in its unique way is MAXIME. Earlier this year, the London-based imprint presented “THE ESCAPE” which was a collection that made its debut at Pitti Uomo’s Spring Summer 2022 Sustainability Showcase, as well as at Paris Fashion Week. Now, the label has unveiled its latest drop entitled “CARVED” and it’s a celebration of wood and the material serenity, adaptability, and warmth that is associated with the material.

