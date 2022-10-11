Read full article on original website
King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral
The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
Buckingham Palace Reveals New Details About King Charles’ Scaled-Down Coronation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be formally crowned on May 6 next year, in a vastly scaled-down ceremony which will see just 2,000 guests invited to attend, a quarter of the number who attended the 1953 coronation of Charles’ mother. However, the palace has pushed back against suggestions that the ceremony will lack pizazz, with a source telling The Daily Beast that although peers will be asked to wear suits and dresses instead of ceremonial robes, and it will be just one hour long, the event will “absolutely still be on a scale and spectacle befitting of sovereignty, history and tradition.” The date is, by coincidence, Meghan and Harry’s son Archie’s birthday. It has not yet been specified which members of the royal family will be invited. Both Charles, the oldest person in British history to be made the monarch, and Camilla will be anointed with holy oil in the ceremony, signifying that they have been chosen for the role by God. Read it at The Times
Buckingham Palace 'denies claims that King Charles III will be crowned on June 3 next year in slimmed-down coronation'
Buckingham Palace has denied speculation that King Charles III will be coronated on June 3 next year. It comes after the date, which falls on a Saturday, was reported by Bloomberg quoting anonymous 'UK officials'. The publication said the date would represent a 'touching tribute' to the Queen, marking 70...
Spot on! Princess Sofia of Spain, 15, is perfectly poised in a patterned dress as she joins her parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia for National Day celebrations in Madrid
Her mother Queen Letizia is known for her style prowess, so it's perhaps no wonder that Princess Sofia of Spain proved to be just as fashionable during a family appearance today. The princess, 15, looked elegant in an ocean blue patterned dress as she joined her parents King Felipe and...
See Queen Elizabeth at Father's 1952 Funeral Side-by-Side with King Charles at His Mom's Service
As King Charles III stood to honor his mother Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral, many of the traditions and symbols of the service were the same as when Elizabeth buried her own father 70 years ago. Following King George VI's death on February 6, 1952, the Queen, then 25,...
King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
First picture of Queen Elizabeth II’s ledger stone released by palace
Black marble stone in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, bears names of late monarch, her husband and parents
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Send a Message With New Portraits
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sending a "bold" new message to the royal family and royal watchers. Just days after the couple was excluded from new royal portraits released by Buckingham Palace featuring King Charles III, his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate Middleton, the Sussexes released two new portraits that, according to royal experts, were meant to remind people that "there is this alternative royal court across the pond."
Move over Corgis, there’s a new canine favourite at the palace
As King Charles III and the Queen Consort get set to move into Buckingham Palace, so too do their canine companions, Bluebell and Beth. The couple's two Jack Russell terriers, rescued from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home (where the Queen Consort is the patron) in 2017, are moving up in the world as they prepare to relocate to the royal residence.
Queen Camilla Will Be Crowned During King Charles' Coronation This Spring — Unlike Prince Philip
Queen Camilla will be taking her place beside the King. On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III will be coronated on May 6, 2023, and confirmed that the Queen Consort, 75, will be honored during the service. "The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside...
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Never Win Back The 'Trust' Of The Royal Family After Criticizing The Monarch
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't been quiet about their relationship with the royal family, and now they want to try to make things right — but it may be too late. "Next year 2023 was to be their reconciliation year," a royal source shared. However, if Harry's upcoming memoir and Netflix docuseries criticize the brood, it may have lasting repercussions.
Decision on Koh-i-noor diamond in Camilla’s crown down to Palace – Government
The Government has said it is down to Buckingham Palace to decide whether the controversial Koh-i-noor diamond should be used in the coronation of the Queen Consort.The governing party of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is reported to have expressed concern that the famous gem which was seized by the East India Company and given to Queen Victoria in the 19th century would provide an unwelcome reminder of the British Empire.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told Sky News: “Ultimately, decisions like that are for the palace. The palace is really very good at assessing the public, and indeed the international, mood.”He...
Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Her Go-To Sole Bliss Pumps with King Charles III in Scotland
Queen Consort Camilla brought her comfort-focused shoe style to Scotland on her latest royal visit. While greeting the Aberdeenshire community in Ballater with King Charles III for their support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the new queen attended a reception at Station Square in a short gray wool jacket with a red, black and light gray plaid lining. Featuring pointed lapels, the piece was paired with a coordinating plaid knee-length skirt and matte black tights. Finishing the royal’s ensemble was a gray leaf-printed scarf, blue gloves and small drop earrings.
Prince Harry Can't Stop Publisher From Releasing Memoir Even if He Develops Conscience? Meghan Markle's Husband Is 'Under Contract'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly planning to amend their Netflix docuseries and his memoir. However, a royal expert, who weighed in on the future of Prince Harry's book, said he couldn't stop its release. Prince Harry Couldn't Stop The Release Of His Book. The Duke and Duchess of...
Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest
For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
Prince Wiliam, Kate Middleton & Royal Brood Love That Their New Life In Windsor Allows Them To Do 'Normal Things'
Though every member of the royal family is still devastated after the death of Queen Elizabeth last month, Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children found a welcome distraction by settling into their new home in Windsor. The family-of-five made the change last month, leaving their Kensington Palace abode...
Meghan Markle Is A 'Great Actress' Who Knew How To 'Play' Prince Harry, Author Tom Bower Says
Even though Meghan Markle claimed she knew nothing about the royal family prior to meeting Prince Harry, it seems like she wasn't telling the whole truth. "Ever since 2013, she had been coming to England to look for an English husband," author Tom Bower, who wrote Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, exclusively tells OK!. "There's no doubt when she went to Wimbledon that she asked Violet von Westenholz, 'Could you introduce me to Harry?' She knew that Violet was a childhood friend of Harry, and what's interesting is that when Violet called Harry, he asked for a description of Meghan — but didn't ask about her appearance or color. Meghan is a great actress, and she knew exactly how to play Harry."
‘Closest confidante’ of Princess Diana, Countess Raine Spencer’s palatial childhood home is on the market for £35 million
The childhood home of Countess Raine Spencer, the stepmother to Diana, Princess of Wales, has been put back on the market for £35 million. Originally priced at £40 million, the palatial Mayfair pad has been re-listed this week in order ‘to capitalise on the upturn in Dollar buyers in London’. The palatial property is the former home of Raine's mother, author Dame Barbara Cartland, and the birthplace of former British Prime Minister, Sir Alec Douglas-Home.
