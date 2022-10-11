The Loop’s Museum of Illusions is home to over 80 different exhibits that provide an intriguing visual, sensory, and educational experience through an array of optical illusions. The mind-bending museum already offers guests the chance to have their brains discombobulated and their senses baffled but now they’re putting on an event more mystifying experience for fall. Tricks, Treats, and Beats at the Museum of Illusions will let guests roam the museum and its eerily enhanced experience while enjoying beats by the appropriately named DJ Mayhem and drinks by Left Coast. The museum has now revamped its confounding rooms adding in creepy Halloween decorations as well as a terrifying tarot card reader. Each and every optical illusion is unlike the last as they change with every glance and glimmer leaving your perceptions completely perplexed but now guests will have to deal with the added thrills and chills this Halloween season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO