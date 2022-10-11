Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Each week, we list some events you can attend over the weekend.
budgettravel.com
Downtown Chicago hotel near Mag Mile - $119
During the chilly winter months, do as Chicagoans do and hop between the city's trendiest restaurants and shops, cozy cafes and world-class museums. Just steps from the Magnificent Mile, this member-favorite downtown hotel is ideal for doing just that. Stay in the Windy City and save up to 50% with this deal on winter stays. Travelzoo members score daily parking (reg. $53), too.
wjol.com
Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook
Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
Museum of Illusions Is Throwing Exclusive Halloween-Themed After-Hours Parties Every Thursday
The Loop’s Museum of Illusions is home to over 80 different exhibits that provide an intriguing visual, sensory, and educational experience through an array of optical illusions. The mind-bending museum already offers guests the chance to have their brains discombobulated and their senses baffled but now they’re putting on an event more mystifying experience for fall. Tricks, Treats, and Beats at the Museum of Illusions will let guests roam the museum and its eerily enhanced experience while enjoying beats by the appropriately named DJ Mayhem and drinks by Left Coast. The museum has now revamped its confounding rooms adding in creepy Halloween decorations as well as a terrifying tarot card reader. Each and every optical illusion is unlike the last as they change with every glance and glimmer leaving your perceptions completely perplexed but now guests will have to deal with the added thrills and chills this Halloween season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stay Café to Open on Chicago’s Near Northwest Side
Chef “Taco” Jesse Martinez has created a menu of American fare with a wide range of dishes for breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon snacking and dinner
WGNtv.com
Lowrider festival heads to Navy Pier Saturday
CHICAGO — A festival dedicated to lowriding returns to Chicago Saturday at Navy Pier. The Slow & Low Chicago Lowrider Festival will take place in the pier’s Festival Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. “People involved in the Lowriding community are incredibly proud, and I...
New 17-acre eco-park opening near Chicago's Goose Island neighborhood
A 17-acre eco-park will open to Chicago Wednesday in an effort to redevelop a portion of the Chicago River.
Chicago magazine
3 New Local Breweries to Know
Launched by Chuck Patella in May, this spot turns out classic, crowd-pleasing beer styles from a galley-kitchen-sized facility. Try Rogers Proud Pale Ale. Sip the crisp, hoppy beer in the 37-seat taproom (1617 W. Howard St., Rogers Park). 2. Azadi Brewing Company. Founded in 2020 by Bhavik Modi and Gator...
RELATED PEOPLE
wgnradio.com
Behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022
Lou Manfredini and two lucky winners with their guests got the chance to go behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022 Wednesday for a sneak peek at the hundreds of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more set to cross the auction block. Mecum Auctions is the...
Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
Avondale Is One Of The Coolest Neighborhoods In The World
Coming in at number 16, a beloved Chicago district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right, Avondale is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. While we’re already aware of its charm, it’s certainly great to see the local neighborhood recognized on a national list. The traditionally Polish community ranks just after Neukölln, Berlin, with major highlights including the awesome horror-themed coffee shop, The Brewed, along with a number of hip bars, and sweet details unique to the neighborhood. Mentions of Loaf Lounge (2934 N Milwaukee Ave Suite E, Chicago, IL 60618) known for creating the chocolate cake from The Bear, along with a meal at Taqueria Mazamitla (3610 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618) and endless appeal makes Avondale a particularly great place to explore. Highlights speak to Avondale’s rare, and welcoming feel– along with its appeal for “families, arty twenty-somethings, and working-class Chicagoans”
Stan’s Donuts And Coffee Is Partnering With Local Grocery Chain Mariano’s To Open Four New Locations
We all know Stan’s Donuts & Coffee– there’s practically on every block. Serving up sweet treats, coffee, and donuts, of course, the local legend is now planning to open three new full-service stores and donut shops inside select Mariano’s grocery stores! These new locations represent four of the over 20 Stan’s locations. Plus, there will be Grand Opening celebrations! The first will take place at Mariano’s Oak Lawn location on October 22nd. Stan’s is celebrating with a ceremonial Donut Cutting, transforming Mariano’s cafe into a ‘Donut Wonderland’ complete with balloons, inflatable toy donuts, games, and merch opportunities, along with free samples and coffee. From 9 AM to 12 PM, customers will have the opportunity to win free donuts for a year. Here’s how it works: Customers can scan a location-specific QR code to enter for a chance to win free donuts. Winners will receive a Mariano’s gift card, which can be used at the specific Mariano’s location for any Stan’s Donuts purchase over the course of a year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Go Ahead, Order Off the Secret Menu at These Chicago Restaurants
The next time you go out to eat, you could certainly order from the regular menu. Nothing wrong with that. But imagine how much better it’d be to request dishes from top-secret menus at some of the trendiest spots in Chicago. These are the plates the chefs only cook for those in the know, so you’ll be getting the most delicious, creative meals, the sort that the chef simply can’t provide to everyone who strolls through the doors.
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
WGNtv.com
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did You Know A Popular Illinois Zoo Might Have 12,000 Bodies Buried Beneath It?
When gathering information for this article, I did not expect it to take the turn it did. The intent was to share information about three nights of Halloween fun at Lincoln Park Zoo, one for children, one for adults, and one for those 16 years of age and older. Little did I think it would lead to learning the details of something genuinely haunting about Chicago's free zoo.
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
Downtown Chicago struggling with low Friday foot traffic
👋 Hey, Monica here. Last Friday I ventured downtown and learned that the rumors are true. Traffic is easy, street parking is plentiful, and you can eat lunch pretty much anywhere without a reservation. Why it matters: Thousands of businesses rely on downtown workers' foot traffic, but those workers...
Legendary Illinois Hotel May Be the Most Haunted and Terrifying One in America
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides, and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because of some strange occurrence in their room, or in the hallways.
Secret Chicago
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
504
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.http://secretchicago.com/
Comments / 0