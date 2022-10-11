ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

budgettravel.com

Downtown Chicago hotel near Mag Mile - $119

During the chilly winter months, do as Chicagoans do and hop between the city's trendiest restaurants and shops, cozy cafes and world-class museums. Just steps from the Magnificent Mile, this member-favorite downtown hotel is ideal for doing just that. Stay in the Windy City and save up to 50% with this deal on winter stays. Travelzoo members score daily parking (reg. $53), too.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook

Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Secret Chicago

Museum of Illusions Is Throwing Exclusive Halloween-Themed After-Hours Parties Every Thursday

The Loop’s Museum of Illusions is home to over 80 different exhibits that provide an intriguing visual, sensory, and educational experience through an array of optical illusions. The mind-bending museum already offers guests the chance to have their brains discombobulated and their senses baffled but now they’re putting on an event more mystifying experience for fall. Tricks, Treats, and Beats at the Museum of Illusions will let guests roam the museum and its eerily enhanced experience while enjoying beats by the appropriately named DJ Mayhem and drinks by Left Coast. The museum has now revamped its confounding rooms adding in creepy Halloween decorations as well as a terrifying tarot card reader.  Each and every optical illusion is unlike the last as they change with every glance and glimmer leaving your perceptions completely perplexed but now guests will have to deal with the added thrills and chills this Halloween season.
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
WGNtv.com

Lowrider festival heads to Navy Pier Saturday

CHICAGO — A festival dedicated to lowriding returns to Chicago Saturday at Navy Pier. The Slow & Low Chicago Lowrider Festival will take place in the pier’s Festival Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. “People involved in the Lowriding community are incredibly proud, and I...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

3 New Local Breweries to Know

Launched by Chuck Patella in May, this spot turns out classic, crowd-pleasing beer styles from a galley-kitchen-sized facility. Try Rogers Proud Pale Ale. Sip the crisp, hoppy beer in the 37-seat taproom (1617 W. Howard St., Rogers Park). 2. Azadi Brewing Company. Founded in 2020 by Bhavik Modi and Gator...
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Joyryde
Person
Alison Wonderland
wgnradio.com

Behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022

Lou Manfredini and two lucky winners with their guests got the chance to go behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022 Wednesday for a sneak peek at the hundreds of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more set to cross the auction block. Mecum Auctions is the...
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Avondale Is One Of The Coolest Neighborhoods In The World

Coming in at number 16, a beloved Chicago district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right, Avondale is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. While we’re already aware of its charm, it’s certainly great to see the local neighborhood recognized on a national list. The traditionally Polish community ranks just after Neukölln, Berlin, with major highlights including the awesome horror-themed coffee shop, The Brewed, along with a number of hip bars, and sweet details unique to the neighborhood.   Mentions of Loaf Lounge (2934 N Milwaukee Ave Suite E, Chicago, IL 60618) known for creating the chocolate cake from The Bear, along with a meal at Taqueria Mazamitla (3610 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618) and endless appeal makes Avondale a particularly great place to explore.  Highlights speak to Avondale’s rare, and welcoming feel– along with its appeal for “families, arty twenty-somethings, and working-class Chicagoans”  
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Stan’s Donuts And Coffee Is Partnering With Local Grocery Chain Mariano’s To Open Four New Locations

We all know Stan’s Donuts & Coffee– there’s practically on every block. Serving up sweet treats, coffee, and donuts, of course, the local legend is now planning to open three new full-service stores and donut shops inside select Mariano’s grocery stores! These new locations represent four of the over 20 Stan’s locations. Plus, there will be Grand Opening celebrations! The first will take place at Mariano’s Oak Lawn location on October 22nd.  Stan’s is celebrating with a ceremonial Donut Cutting, transforming Mariano’s cafe into a ‘Donut Wonderland’ complete with balloons, inflatable toy donuts, games, and merch opportunities, along with free samples and coffee.  From 9 AM to 12 PM, customers will have the opportunity to win free donuts for a year. Here’s how it works: Customers can scan a location-specific QR code to enter for a chance to win free donuts. Winners will receive a Mariano’s gift card, which can be used at the specific Mariano’s location for any Stan’s Donuts purchase over the course of a year.
CHICAGO, IL
#Local Life#Music Festival#Localevent#Northerly Island#Island Park#Excite#Auris Presents#Arc#Svdden Death Dress
InsideHook

Go Ahead, Order Off the Secret Menu at These Chicago Restaurants

The next time you go out to eat, you could certainly order from the regular menu. Nothing wrong with that. But imagine how much better it’d be to request dishes from top-secret menus at some of the trendiest spots in Chicago. These are the plates the chefs only cook for those in the know, so you’ll be getting the most delicious, creative meals, the sort that the chef simply can’t provide to everyone who strolls through the doors.
CHICAGO, IL
newcity.com

Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me

On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?

Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Did You Know A Popular Illinois Zoo Might Have 12,000 Bodies Buried Beneath It?

When gathering information for this article, I did not expect it to take the turn it did. The intent was to share information about three nights of Halloween fun at Lincoln Park Zoo, one for children, one for adults, and one for those 16 years of age and older. Little did I think it would lead to learning the details of something genuinely haunting about Chicago's free zoo.
CHICAGO, IL
Terry Mansfield

How Safe is Chicago, IL?

Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Downtown Chicago struggling with low Friday foot traffic

👋 Hey, Monica here. Last Friday I ventured downtown and learned that the rumors are true. Traffic is easy, street parking is plentiful, and you can eat lunch pretty much anywhere without a reservation. Why it matters: Thousands of businesses rely on downtown workers' foot traffic, but those workers...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

