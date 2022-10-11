Read full article on original website
Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless
NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of people not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Thursday afternoon. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came onto...
Sacramento Observer
Hemmed In And Shut Out
To most, Coko Marie’s apartment complex looks fairly mundane. Litter dots the green spaces and things are a bit rundown. To Marie, the apartment is nearly a miracle. The single mother of four, with another child on the way, lives in an affordable housing complex in Sacramento. Just months ago, the family lived in a one-bedroom unit at a different complex.
We need to restore balance, accountability to Sacramento; I'm not a career politician
California's State Assembly District 28 splits between Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties and includes most of the city of Santa Cruz. It's a new district configuration, hammered out to take effect in 2022, and is 50% Democratic and 19% Republican. Lookout asked the candidates running in this race — Liz Lawler, a Republican from Monte Sereno, and Gail Pellerin, a Democrat from Santa Cruz — to submit answers to two questions. Liz Lawler's answers are below.
capradio.org
Sacramento faces homeless shelter funding shortfall as it grapples with surging unhoused population
Sacramento could face a $40 million deficit for homeless shelter funding as early as next summer as it grapples with a surging unhoused population and calls from the public to expand shelter and housing options. Though state funds covered the city’s $13.8 million homeless services funding gap this fiscal year,...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Parental abduction in San Joaquin Co, mental health 911 alternative, social security benefits jump
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Why is sod being planted during a drought? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question from Rebecca Allen on Facebook: "Why is so much sod being planted during a drought? I know of a local sod company that just installed sod the size of a football field at a private home." There isn't a law against people...
City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs
FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
Update on the five Northern Californians accused or convicted in the January 6 Capitol attack | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Housing Market October Update – Not as bad as you are hearing
Roseville, Calif.- Many people are talking about the housing market and how it is about to crash or is in “free fall.” Based on what is said or written about the real estate market, it is understandable for people to have reservations. It is essential to look at the factors impacting the housing market and understand that the basics of the industry are still intact.
Sacramento Observer
Jerry Dixon: Sac State's First Black Graduate
“In the second year of its existence, this new College has grown to the point of where it is difficult, if not impossible, for one to know personally the hundreds of individual faculty and students who compose it.”. — Dr. Guy G. West,. President of Sacramento State College in the...
CBS News
Boulders placed outside Sacramento business to deter homeless camping
Before taking the drastic measure, a business owner says other deterrence efforts were in place. This includes stadium-style lighting surrounding the building, fencing, 24/7 on-site security, cameras, and noise-deterrence speakers.
Sacramento Observer
90% of Black parents in the Sacramento region report uncertainty around child-care access
Rayna Jones from Oak Park found herself pregnant at a young age. She had already been privy to life’s challenges, including an abusive partner. But when she was 21, she was confronted with another reality: raising a child on her own. “It’s just kind of hard being a single...
Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
1 dead in south Sacramento shooting near 65th Street and Sky Parkway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning. The scene is near 65th Street and Sky Parkway. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it appears an argument between two men led up to the shooting.One of the men has died, deputies say. No suspect information has been released. Deputies are now canvassing the area for witnesses and any possible surveillance video. People heading through the area should expect to see an active law enforcement presence for the time being.
Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Sacramento housing cost pricing out "the missing middle"
SACRAMENTO — City leaders say that teachers, state workers, and other young professionals are leaving Sacramento because of rising housing costs.Young professionals looking to purchase a home but find themselves priced out are being called "the missing middle."These people earn less than $100,000 a year, don't qualify for housing subsidies, and are priced out of living in Sacramento.City leaders are now trying to encourage more middle-income housing.The types of new construction needed are duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, courtyard apartments, and cottage courts.Sacramento city leaders are considering a new housing bond program that could offer developers 100% financing to build middle-income housing complexes.
Body found in Yolo County marina, recovery underway
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Fire Department is making recovery efforts after a body was found in the Sacramento River Thursday morning. According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found at a marina off South River Road in Clarksburg. The identity of the...
Crash closes Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions at Power Inn road after four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday. At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are at the scene investigating what led up to the crash. Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions from Bicentennial Circle to Notre Dame Drive, the Sacramento Police Department says. They urge drivers to use alternate routes.This is a developing story.
