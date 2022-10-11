ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CBS Sacramento

Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless

NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Hemmed In And Shut Out

To most, Coko Marie’s apartment complex looks fairly mundane. Litter dots the green spaces and things are a bit rundown. To Marie, the apartment is nearly a miracle. The single mother of four, with another child on the way, lives in an affordable housing complex in Sacramento. Just months ago, the family lived in a one-bedroom unit at a different complex.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

We need to restore balance, accountability to Sacramento; I'm not a career politician

California's State Assembly District 28 splits between Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties and includes most of the city of Santa Cruz. It's a new district configuration, hammered out to take effect in 2022, and is 50% Democratic and 19% Republican. Lookout asked the candidates running in this race — Liz Lawler, a Republican from Monte Sereno, and Gail Pellerin, a Democrat from Santa Cruz — to submit answers to two questions. Liz Lawler's answers are below.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Why is sod being planted during a drought? | Why Guy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question from Rebecca Allen on Facebook: "Why is so much sod being planted during a drought? I know of a local sod company that just installed sod the size of a football field at a private home." There isn't a law against people...
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs

FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
FOLSOM, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Housing Market October Update – Not as bad as you are hearing

Roseville, Calif.- Many people are talking about the housing market and how it is about to crash or is in “free fall.” Based on what is said or written about the real estate market, it is understandable for people to have reservations. It is essential to look at the factors impacting the housing market and understand that the basics of the industry are still intact.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sacramento Observer

Jerry Dixon: Sac State’s First Black Graduate

“In the second year of its existence, this new College has grown to the point of where it is difficult, if not impossible, for one to know personally the hundreds of individual faculty and students who compose it.”. — Dr. Guy G. West,. President of Sacramento State College in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead in south Sacramento shooting near 65th Street and Sky Parkway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning. The scene is near 65th Street and Sky Parkway. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it appears an argument between two men led up to the shooting.One of the men has died, deputies say. No suspect information has been released. Deputies are now canvassing the area for witnesses and any possible surveillance video. People heading through the area should expect to see an active law enforcement presence for the time being. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento housing cost pricing out “the missing middle”

SACRAMENTO — City leaders say that teachers, state workers, and other young professionals are leaving Sacramento because of rising housing costs.Young professionals looking to purchase a home but find themselves priced out are being called "the missing middle."These people earn less than $100,000 a year, don't qualify for housing subsidies, and are priced out of living in Sacramento.City leaders are now trying to encourage more middle-income housing.The types of new construction needed are duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, courtyard apartments, and cottage courts.Sacramento city leaders are considering a new housing bond program that could offer developers 100% financing to build middle-income housing complexes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Body found in Yolo County marina, recovery underway

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Fire Department is making recovery efforts after a body was found in the Sacramento River Thursday morning. According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found at a marina off South River Road in Clarksburg. The identity of the...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crash closes Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions at Power Inn road after four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday. At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are at the scene investigating what led up to the crash. Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions from Bicentennial Circle to Notre Dame Drive, the Sacramento Police Department says. They urge drivers to use alternate routes.This is a developing story. 
SACRAMENTO, CA

