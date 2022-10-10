ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience

Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
DVM 360

A fulfilling career in veterinary social work

During a dvm360® interview, Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, outlines the most rewarding aspects of her line of work. In a dvm360® interview, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) faculty member Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, highlights that as a social worker she empowers veterinary professionals to lead their best lives inside and outside the clinic by providing them invaluable tools.
#Internships#Soft Skills#Scholarships#Vocational Skills#Linus College
nwi.life

IU Northwest and Ivy Tech faculty partner to enhance teaching techniques

When we think of universities as centers of learning, we mostly picture undergraduate and graduate students poring over a pile of books. However, the students are far from the only people on campus learning something new. In partnership with Ivy Tech-Lake County, IU Northwest is taking lifelong learning seriously. About...
geteducated.com

Doctorate of Health Science Online – The Top Degree Programs

A doctorate of health science online degree is, first and foremost, a lucrative career choice. It allows professionals to traverse a career in postsecondary education, health service management, or medical service management. If you are pursuing a similar career, then earn a doctor of health science degree. This article eliminates the ambiguities regarding doctor of health science salary and jobs. In addition, it examines the available online programs and answers what you can do with a health science degree today.
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Udai Bhardwaj, Wharton School

“I smile and laugh too much, even when I shouldn’t.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I had three German shepherds when I was a kid. Pluto (named after the planet), Maggi (named after Maggi noodles, which my sisters and I loved), and Pluto and Maggi’s baby, Stuart (from the movie Stuart Little)
geteducated.com

Online Geography Degree Programs – A Map to Higher Education

Are you passionate about using computers and cutting-edge technology? How about creating maps, solving environmental concerns, or commenting on contemporary economic and political issues? In this case, an Online Geography Degree will be a beneficial path for you. These programs combine social and natural science research with computer systems to evaluate spatial data. Besides having many transferable skills, you’ll be in demand for commercial, legal, and financial jobs.
aiexpress.io

Why It Is Important To Study Construction Management

Development is an extremely fascinating trade and one which has been round for hundreds of years and is all the time altering. All through historical past, building initiatives have grow to be extra superior, safer, and simpler, permitting skyscrapers and complicated buildings to be accomplished in a brief house of time. Development is a well-liked profession alternative for a lot of because of the availability of labor. It additionally gives numerous possibilities for development, significantly when you’ve got the suitable training.
Nursing Times

University celebrates first cohort of district nurses for 15 years

A recently graduated cohort of district nurses will “change the face of community nursing” in the region where they studied, according to their course leader. The first district nurses to graduate from the University of Plymouth for 15 years were given their degrees in a graduation ceremony this autumn.
