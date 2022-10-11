‘Wrestling will neutralize anything’ – Henry Cejudo explains why Islam Makhachev is Charles Oliveira’s KRYPTONITE ahead of title fight

Read full article on original website
Henry Cejudo explains why Sean O’Malley’s new face tattoos are a cause for worry ahead of UFC 280: “When he first came into the UFC, he looked like Milhouse”
Henry Cejudo is explaining why Sean O’Malley’s new face tattoos are a cause for worry ahead of UFC 280. UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The much anticipated bantamweight bout will feature Sean O’Malley (15-1...
Daniel Cormier explains why he’s against the UFC booking an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena
Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s against the UFC booking an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña. Peña (12-5 MMA) dethroned bantamweight champion Nunes (22-5 MMA) at UFC 269 in December of 2021, in what is regarded as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.
Frank Mir Discusses the Way Fighters Are Treated in the UFC; ‘It’s Almost Like Servitude’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to close the book on his own combat sports career but is going all in on a new venture with some fellow MMA legends. While Mir has continued to compete periodically over the years, much of his attention has been on his daughter Bella Mir who has started 3-o in her own young MMA career and is currently attending the University of Iowa. Aside from that, Mir is also working alongside some big names to establish a new and unique combat sports organization.
mmanews.com
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
Daniel Cormier Speaks On Potential Brock Lesnar Match In WWE
Daniel Cormier has always wanted a fight with Brock Lesnar, but it appears that scenario is more likely to happen in the squared circle instead of the octagon. The UFC Hall of Famer is coming off a guest referee appearance at WWE “Extreme Rules” on Saturday for a “Fight Pit” match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle — the match was simply a variation of a steel cage match. Cormier got physical with the former, warning Rolling not to touch him since he is the referee of the match. Riddle came out victorious in the end, but many fans wondered if it was the last they’ll see of the former UFC Heavyweight champion.
WWE・
mmanews.com
PPV Buys For Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut Revealed
The number of global pay-per-view buys for MMA great Cris Cyborg‘s first foray into the boxing ring have been revealed. Cyborg, a former UFC champion and current Bellator women’s featherweight titleholder, swapped the MMA gear for pugilism gloves late last month, sharing the squared circle with former Brazilian national boxing champion Simone Aparecida da Silva at Fight Music Show 2 in her home city, Curitiba.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
Lion king Charles Oliveira subs frisky feline in dangerous stunt ahead of UFC 280
Charles Oliveira is currently in Dubai preparing for his upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) title fight against top lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Oliveira appears to be making the most of his trip,...
Tito Ortiz confirms rematch with Chael Sonnen happening next February: “I’ll be competing one last time”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will reportedly face Chael Sonnen once again. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has been out of action since his boxing match with Anderson Silva last September. The bout was Ortiz’s first in the boxing ring, and it didn’t go well. The Brazilian knocked him out in the first round of their Triller Fight Club co-main event.
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington added to first UFC card of 2023
UFC bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will collide in what could be a No. 1 contender bout on Jan. 14, 2023, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Vieira (13-2) was hoping...
Alexander Volkanovski Would Rather Face Charles Oliveira Over Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alexander Volkanovski will be the backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event and does have a preference as to who he would rather face. Rarely does a fighter in a backup position get a choice of who he or she is going to fight, but that doesn’t mean they can’t dream. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be serving as the backup to the UFC 280 main event. That bout will be between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev as they battle it out for the vacant lightweight belt. If for any reason, failed weight cut, injury, or illness, either cannot fight, Volkanovski will weigh in and be ready to go.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! ‘Confused’ Beneil Dariush reacts to UFC 280 back up Alexander Volkanovski
Beneil Dariush is currently ranked as the sixth best Lightweight in the world. He’s won seven in a row, defeating a former interim champion in Tony Ferguson and several other established veterans to prove himself among the best in the world. At 33 years of age, the Southpaw is in his prime, ready for a title shot.
mmanews.com
Aljamain Sterling Debuts Brand-New Nickname for TJ Dillashaw
Aljamain Sterling has a new nickname for TJ Dillashaw ahead of their UFC 280 title clash. Sterling and Dillashaw have had plenty of things to say about each other in the lead-up to their co-main event bantamweight title fight at UFC 280, on October 22nd. While the two-time former champ is wanting his title back after losing it by taking steroids, while the current champ is looking to legitimize his reign after a pair of highly contested fights with Petr Yan to get the belt.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Feels MMA Fighters Need Time To Mature And Islam Makhachev Is Now At His Peak
Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he believes now is the right time for Islam Makhachev to become champion. There has not been a bigger advocate for Islam Makhacev over the course of his UFC than his teacher Khabib Nurmagomedov. These two men used to train together and have been on similar journeys since childhood. Now that Nurmagomedov is retired from fighting, he is focused on making those around him better. He has stepped into the shoes of his late father and become a coach to some of the most promising young athletes in the world of MMA today.
ewrestlingnews.com
UFC’s Nate Diaz Appears To Tease Joining WWE
UFC fighter Nate Diaz could join the likes of Matt Riddle, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and others into the world of professional wrestling. On Instagram, Diaz shared a photo with WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon & WWE’s Head of Talent Relations Triple H. He captioned the photo with,
