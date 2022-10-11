Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Tech Golf Ranked Top in All of College Golf
For the second time in three seasons, the Texas Tech Men's golf team has been named as the number-one team in the country. The Red Raiders were named the top team in collegiate golf in the GolfStat poll. The Texas Tech team is led by the top-ranked player in the...
extrainningsoftball.com
Former SEC Standout Makinzy Herzog Transferring to Texas Tech
Makinzy Herzog is transferring to Texas Tech, she announced on social media late Wednesday night. “See you soon big 12,” Herzog wrote, alongside photos of herself in a Red Raider uniform. Herzog will have one season of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech. In mid-August, Extra Inning Softball exclusively reported...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Three Things TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Said Ahead of the Horned Frogs’ Game AAgainst Oklahoma State
Sonny Dykes moved across the DFW metroplex and is off to a roaring start with at TCU. Dykes’ Horned Frogs are 5-0 in his first season and play in a Top 15 matchup with Oklahoma State this weekend at 2:30 p.m. in Fort Worth. Dykes held his weekly media news conference on Tuesday. Here are three things he said.
Texas Tech men’s basketball game time against Jackson State announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Coaches vs. Racism announced tip-off times for its second annual HBCU Roundball Classic on Wednesday. Texas Tech will face Jackson State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 at the James M. Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston. “We’re really looking forward to the opportunity to play Jackson State and support a great cause. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas
If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
Does Blink 182’s World Tour Run Through Lubbock?
No. They aren't coming back to Lubbock, but they will be in Texas and I'm super stoked. Blink 182 is one of my favorite bands of all time, if not my favorite, and I missed the show when they came to Lubbock a few years ago. But, let's be honest,...
University Daily
Students thoughts on Beto coming to Tech
The Daily Toreador, also known as The DT, is the student newspaper of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. ►Multimedia Twitter - https://twitter.com/DT_Photo. ►Sports Twitter - https://twitter.com/TheDT_Sports. ►Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DailyToreador/. ►Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dailytoreador/
Don’t Miss Out On These Scary Movies Playing in Lubbock
It's that time of the year again. If you love scary movies, you thrive during this time of the year. No matter if they're new or old, tons of scary movies are showing. Some are for one-night only, some longer, and some events are free. Check them all out below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
3 Texas Tech Halloween Events for the Whole Family
Halloween is just around the corner and Texas Tech wants to help everyone get into the holiday spirit. Whether you want to bring the kiddos out trick or treating in a safe environment, or you want to have a spooky date night at the symphony, there are three events you don't want to miss. Keep scrolling to see what events the university is hosting as well as more info about each one.
10 Amazon Products to Keep Lubbock Pets Cozy this Fall
As the leave change and the pumpkins are carved, the weather cools down to finally feel like fall. While you bundle up in cozy sweaters, enjoy pumpkin spice lattes, and turn on the heater, don't forget about your furry friend that also deserves a great fall experience. Keep scrolling for 10 products you can find on Amazon to give your pet the ultimate cozy fall.
everythinglubbock.com
Frenship, Lubbock-Cooper buses not running Tuesday and Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to poor road conditions caused by rain two Lubbock schools, Frenship ISD and Cooper ISD, will only have buses running on pavement. Frenship ISD said in a social media post that the pavement only pick-up and drop-off will occur Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Seems Like a Bad Idea: 4 Questionable Ideas for Wes Nessman’s New Joyland
The rumor mill is going at 1,000 miles an hour, and the question on everyone's mind these days seems to be: "Is Bart Reagor getting enough to eat in jail?" The second most asked question is: "So, is Wes Nessman actually buying Joyland or what?" As an acquaintance and colleague,...
18-year-old Texas Tech student ‘touched so many lives’ before fatal crash, mother said
Kaila Riojas, 18, passed away after a crash between a moped and a pickup truck Sunday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Her mother, Samantha, said Kaila was a nursing student at Texas Tech University.
Beto O’Rourke Blasts Greg Abbott in Fiery Speech at Texas Tech University
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke at Texas Tech University's Frazier Alumni Pavilion at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, October 11th. Texas Tech is just one of 15 campuses across the state that Beto O’Rourke is set to speak at before facing off against incumbent governor Greg Abbott on Election Day, November 8th.
Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
Local Lubbock Challenge: Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse
I've committed myself to a challenge, and I hope you will, too. I have challenged myself to utilize local businesses whenever possible for the things I want and need. Yesterday, I needed a latte, bad. Yesterday was overcast, and then rainy, cool and totally autumnal. I need something warm and lovely to wake up.
Electric competition coming to the Hub City as we make ‘the big switch’
LUBBOCK, Texas – Last week, Reliant cut the ribbon and opened their new office here in Lubbock. This electric company is one of many coming to town soon as we get ready to make the big switch. For years, Lubbock Power and Light has been the main electric provider for most of Lubbock. 70 percent […]
Lubbock’s Happy’s Shaved Ice to Open a New Location
This place's name really is perfect because it does make you happy. If you love going there, this news will make you even happier. Lubbock know and loves Happy's Shaved Ice, Bubble Blends & Lemonades. No matter the time of the year, they're always busy. If you live in Wolfforth,...
ocolly.com
Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family
Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
Talk 1340
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0