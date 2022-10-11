ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Talk 1340

Texas Tech Golf Ranked Top in All of College Golf

For the second time in three seasons, the Texas Tech Men's golf team has been named as the number-one team in the country. The Red Raiders were named the top team in collegiate golf in the GolfStat poll. The Texas Tech team is led by the top-ranked player in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
extrainningsoftball.com

Former SEC Standout Makinzy Herzog Transferring to Texas Tech

Makinzy Herzog is transferring to Texas Tech, she announced on social media late Wednesday night. “See you soon big 12,” Herzog wrote, alongside photos of herself in a Red Raider uniform. Herzog will have one season of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech. In mid-August, Extra Inning Softball exclusively reported...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Texas State
City
Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5

8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Students thoughts on Beto coming to Tech

The Daily Toreador, also known as The DT, is the student newspaper of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. ►Multimedia Twitter - https://twitter.com/DT_Photo. ►Sports Twitter - https://twitter.com/TheDT_Sports. ►Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DailyToreador/. ►Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dailytoreador/
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#College Football#Red Raiders#American Football#Oklahoma State#The Red Raider#The Red Raiders Day
Talk 1340

3 Texas Tech Halloween Events for the Whole Family

Halloween is just around the corner and Texas Tech wants to help everyone get into the holiday spirit. Whether you want to bring the kiddos out trick or treating in a safe environment, or you want to have a spooky date night at the symphony, there are three events you don't want to miss. Keep scrolling to see what events the university is hosting as well as more info about each one.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

10 Amazon Products to Keep Lubbock Pets Cozy this Fall

As the leave change and the pumpkins are carved, the weather cools down to finally feel like fall. While you bundle up in cozy sweaters, enjoy pumpkin spice lattes, and turn on the heater, don't forget about your furry friend that also deserves a great fall experience. Keep scrolling for 10 products you can find on Amazon to give your pet the ultimate cozy fall.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Frenship, Lubbock-Cooper buses not running Tuesday and Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to poor road conditions caused by rain two Lubbock schools, Frenship ISD and Cooper ISD, will only have buses running on pavement. Frenship ISD said in a social media post that the pavement only pick-up and drop-off will occur Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Local Lubbock Challenge: Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse

I've committed myself to a challenge, and I hope you will, too. I have challenged myself to utilize local businesses whenever possible for the things I want and need. Yesterday, I needed a latte, bad. Yesterday was overcast, and then rainy, cool and totally autumnal. I need something warm and lovely to wake up.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Happy’s Shaved Ice to Open a New Location

This place's name really is perfect because it does make you happy. If you love going there, this news will make you even happier. Lubbock know and loves Happy's Shaved Ice, Bubble Blends & Lemonades. No matter the time of the year, they're always busy. If you live in Wolfforth,...
LUBBOCK, TX
ocolly.com

Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family

Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
STILLWATER, OK
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy