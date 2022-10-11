‘Ferrari then collapsed’: Jacques Villeneuve questions if Charles Leclerc would have made errors if not for Ferrari’s own problems

This rare Prancing Horse represents the most extreme iteration of Ferrari’s 288 GTO platform, making it the ultimate performance version of what many consider Ferrari’s original supercar. It was also the last GT racing car built with direct input from Enzo Ferrari, who died in 1988. Before examining what makes the 288 GTO Evoluzione special, it’s important to set the stage and understand how the 288 GTO came to be. The short-lived Group B international racing series was all the rage from its introduction in 1982 through 1986, with many manufacturers developing cars expressly for the purpose of winning the...

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO