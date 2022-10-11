‘Ferrari then collapsed’: Jacques Villeneuve questions if Charles Leclerc would have made errors if not for Ferrari’s own problems

Read full article on original website
Michael Schumacher’s nephew David breaks spine in nasty crash in Germany
The nephew of Michael Schumacher has broken his spine after being involved in a nasty crash during a DTM race in Germany on Saturday. David Schumacher, son of ex-F1 driver Ralf, collided with Thomas Preining’s car during the event at Hockenheim as they battled for position following a safety car. Both cars were thrown into the barriers and back onto the track, triggering chaos which included Dennis Olsen’s car breifly igniting into a fireball as he lost control of his SSR Porsche. The race was red-flagged, with Schumacher’s Winward Mercedes among many cars to be severly damaged. Schumacher, 20,...
SkySports
Martin Brundle dissects Red Bull's Formula 1 cost cap controversy and says FIA punishment must 'hurt'
After weeks of speculation, it was finally confirmed on Monday that Red Bull were found guilty of a 'minor' breach of last year's $145m budget cap, meaning they have exceeded the legal amount by less than five per cent. Potential penalties range from financial to sporting and even the docking...
Martin Brundle insists Red Bull deserve a harsh punishment for their 'minor breach' of F1's £114m spending cap, claiming teams could exploit the system by 'overspending a bit, paying a fine to go a tenth or two faster'
Martin Brundle believes Red Bull deserve a harsh punishment after breaching their 2021 budget cap. After weeks of speculation, the news broken by Sportsmail, was confirmed by the FIA on Monday afternoon. The communique from the sport's governing body did not specify the amount by which the Milton Keynes-based team...
SkySports
Mercedes admit Japanese GP F1 mistakes following George Russell's 'worst decision' jibe
Mercedes have admitted they made multiple mistakes during their frustrating Japanese GP weekend, including a decision George Russell called their "worst". Lewis Hamilton finished fifth behind the Alpine of Esteban Ocon in Sunday's rain-shortened race while Russell only managed eighth. A lack of straight-line speed was an issue - and...
RideApart
Taka Nakagami Declared Medically Unfit For Australian Grand Prix
Takaaki “Taka” Nakagami has endured a rocky 2022 MotoGP season. Like all Honda riders not named Marc Marquez, the Idamitsu Honda man has struggled with his RC213V this year. After 17 rounds, Nakagami has only finished in the point-scoring positions nine times. He currently resides at 18th place in the championship standings, but his season has been more eventful than those stats portray.
TMZ.com
Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crashing During Race
Victor Steeman -- a professional motorcycle rider -- has died after a violent crash in a championship race on Saturday. He was only 22. The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme confirmed the sad news on Tuesday ... saying Steeman passed away after suffering severe injuries from a multi-rider incident at Turn 14 of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship’s Race 1 in Portugal.
Red Bull Broke Formula 1 Cost Cap By Eating Too Much
Building a Formula 1 car isn't the same as building a Honda Civic. It takes money and lots of it. The FIA introduced cost caps last year to keep big-budget teams and the little guys on more or less the same level. It has released findings showing that two teams were over the cost cap. Aston Martin fell into what the FIA called a "procedural breach," which likely means they filed the paperwork a little late.
F1 News: Martin Brundle Comments On How Lewis Hamilton Has Changed – “Used To Talk To Me A Lot But Then Stopped”
F1 commentator Martin Brundle has discussed his experience doing his iconic grid walks and how this has allowed the drivers to talk with him in confidence. This is what almost 20 years of doing this will get you as he’s brushed shoulders with drivers and team principals to CEOs and celebrities.
racer.com
Haas to run Fittipaldi for mandated rookie outings
Haas will run its reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi in FP1 at both the Mexico and Abu Dhabi races, as he is still eligible as a rookie. Fittipaldi took part in two grands prix back in 2020, filling in for the injured Romain Grosjean after the Frenchman’s terrifying crash in Bahrain.
Formula 1: One obvious rule change needed after Suzuka
The points system for shortened Formula 1 races will need to be altered in some way after the confusion following the Japanese Grand Prix. Just two laps, including only one under green flag conditions, were run in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit before the decision was made to halt the 22-race 2022 Formula 1 season’s 18th race as a result of poor visibility due to rain.
RideApart
Moto3 Mechanic Fired Following Abusive Behavior Towards Riders
Remember that mechanic who, on September 17, 2022, during the Aragon GP, prevented Moto3 rider Adrian Fernandez from exiting the pits by literally stepping in front of his bike and blocking him from leaving? Well, as it would turn out, the guy has some serious issues, and has a history of abusing riders.
