Texas State

US105

Get Ready For The Boss Lady Brunch in Killeen, Texas

The lane of entrepreneurs in Killeen, Texas grows every single day, and it is usually the women of Killeen I see doing the taking over. If you're going to be a Boss Lady, it's important to network, and one local businesswoman is offering you a delicious chance to do that.
KILLEEN, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious pizza. Here's what made it on the list.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas

As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Here are 15 of the Most Mispronounced Towns in Texas

If you are from outside of Texas, chances are you probably mispronounce some of these Texas towns. One of the most common mispronounced cities is located right in our backyard. Refugio, how do you say it? My daughter goes to college in another city on the list, Nacogdoches. How do you pronounce it?
TEXAS STATE
flicksandfood.com

Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu

Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
HOUSTON, TX
US105

15 Abandoned Locations in Texas That Are Kind of Creepy

As the saying goes, everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that includes the amazing buildings, and other locations, that have been abandoned and still stand to this day. And with Halloween coming up soon, you may want to give yourself the creeps with these abandoned places in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
US105

H-E-B Makes $1M Donation for 100 Years of Texas State Parks

Texas State Parks are celebrating a century of helping Texans enjoy the outdoors, and San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B is joining the party. The company has donated $1 million to Texas State Parks. 100 Years of Texas State Parks in 2023. According to the press release from Texas Parks &...
TEXAS STATE
US105

The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Texas Is…Not Chocolate?

Halloween candy is one of my favorite kinds of sweet stuff. I have fond childhood memories of sorting through my goodies from trick-or-treating, and being so excited when the biggest pile was made up of chocolate bars. Of course, as an adult, the best part of the holiday is leftover...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record

Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

