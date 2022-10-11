Read full article on original website
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
Get Ready For The Boss Lady Brunch in Killeen, Texas
The lane of entrepreneurs in Killeen, Texas grows every single day, and it is usually the women of Killeen I see doing the taking over. If you're going to be a Boss Lady, it's important to network, and one local businesswoman is offering you a delicious chance to do that.
4 Great Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious pizza. Here's what made it on the list.
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
Several Texas Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
Several Texas breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival.
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Texas
Here are the cheapest places to live in the state.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
Here are 15 of the Most Mispronounced Towns in Texas
If you are from outside of Texas, chances are you probably mispronounce some of these Texas towns. One of the most common mispronounced cities is located right in our backyard. Refugio, how do you say it? My daughter goes to college in another city on the list, Nacogdoches. How do you pronounce it?
REAL ID deadline in less than 1 year: What Texans need to know
While the deadline may be about six months away, many officials have recommended starting the process sooner rather than later.
Where is the cheapest place to live in Texas? We ranked 18 cities to find out
Everyone knows everything is bigger in Texas, but does that include the cost of living?
WFAA
Number of active real estate agents in Dallas, Austin and Houston plunges
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The number of real estate agents who sold one or more homes last month dropped sharply in Dallas — and even more in Austin — in another sign of the rapidly cooling housing market in Texas.
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
flicksandfood.com
Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu
Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
15 Abandoned Locations in Texas That Are Kind of Creepy
As the saying goes, everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that includes the amazing buildings, and other locations, that have been abandoned and still stand to this day. And with Halloween coming up soon, you may want to give yourself the creeps with these abandoned places in the Lone Star State.
H-E-B Makes $1M Donation for 100 Years of Texas State Parks
Texas State Parks are celebrating a century of helping Texans enjoy the outdoors, and San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B is joining the party. The company has donated $1 million to Texas State Parks. 100 Years of Texas State Parks in 2023. According to the press release from Texas Parks &...
The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Texas Is…Not Chocolate?
Halloween candy is one of my favorite kinds of sweet stuff. I have fond childhood memories of sorting through my goodies from trick-or-treating, and being so excited when the biggest pile was made up of chocolate bars. Of course, as an adult, the best part of the holiday is leftover...
‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record
Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
