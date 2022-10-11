So student loan debt got wiped out for millions of borrowers who’ve already left school, but what if you’re heading to college now? Should you take out loans?. Today, nearly half of all U.S. adults who attended college say they left school with loans to repay. That shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the average annual cost of college is more than $35,000. But although it may seem that college costs can only be covered with student loans, taking out a loan should be a last resort.

COLLEGES ・ 24 DAYS AGO