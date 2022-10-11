ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

Dr. Zinia Thomas Launches Scholarship for Medical Students

The Dr. Zinia Thomas scholarship for medical students is now open for application. The scholarship is available for students living in the United States with the dream to attend medical school and pursue a medical course. Furthermore, the scholarship is also available for high school students in the US who have plans to further their education to pursue a medical course.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
The Penny Hoarder

14 Ways to Pay for College Without Student Loans

So student loan debt got wiped out for millions of borrowers who’ve already left school, but what if you’re heading to college now? Should you take out loans?. Today, nearly half of all U.S. adults who attended college say they left school with loans to repay. That shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the average annual cost of college is more than $35,000. But although it may seem that college costs can only be covered with student loans, taking out a loan should be a last resort.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Scholarships#Linus K12#Linus High School#University Of Nevada#Linus College#Pef
CNBC

These colleges promise no student debt: 'Loans are not part of the deal'

To make college more accessible, a growing number of institutions are eliminating student loans altogether. More than 20 schools now have "no-loan" policies, which means they will meet 100% of an undergraduate's need for financial aid with grants rather than education debt. Increasingly, college is an option only for those...
GRINNELL, IA
Delaware LIVE News

WilmU to start its own law school

Wilmington University is starting a law school. It will be the First State’s second, after Widener University’s Delaware Law School. Soon-to-be-lawyers don’t have to rack up hundreds of thousands of dollars to attend, either.  WilmU School of Law tuition The cost for full-time students will be $24,000 per year and $18,000 for part-time students, which the university’s website says is ... Read More
NEW CASTLE, DE
The 74

ACT Scores Fall to Lowest Level In 30 Years

In yet another data point on missed learning during the pandemic, ACT scores from this year’s high school graduates dropped to their lowest level in three decades, according to a report released Wednesday. Exam-takers averaged 19.8 out of a possible 36 total points on the college admissions test, the first time since 1991 that nationwide […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy