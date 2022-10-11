Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Henderson, Nevada
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Henderson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Henderson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Rent Crisis: New housing assistance initiative to launch in November
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More resources will soon roll out to help improve housing stability across Clark County, including the Eviction Diversion Initiative and it could help many people currently struggling. For one Las Vegas family who spoke to 8 News Now, this program means hope. Alice and Manuel Ramirez have lived in Southern Nevada […]
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
Homeless population up 7% in Las Vegas over past 2 years
Homelessness has increased in Las Vegas and across the nation according to preliminary numbers from the 2022 homeless census.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tourist shakes up Las Vegas tradition — and returns home with a massive jackpot win
A tourist wanted to switch things up during her stay in Las Vegas, and it paid off big time. The woman from Hawaii, who wanted to remain anonymous, booked a hotel room at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel & Casino instead of her typical stay at the California Hotel & Casino, Boyd Gaming said in a news release.
businesspress.vegas
Panda named No. 1 Nevada Top Workplace in big business division
The best place to work among the largest companies in Nevada in 2022 is Panda Restaurant Group for the second consecutive year. Doing business nationwide as Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San, Panda Restaurant Group has 70 Nevada locations with about 1,100 employees in the category that recognizes companies of 500 or more workers.
Housing development to be built near Red Rock
A future housing development is promising to "further put Las Vegas on the map" by bringing hundreds of homes to the west valley.
Red Rock Canyon visitors experiencing multiple break-ins
According to a release there have been several break-ins at Red Rock Canyon. The Bureau of Land Management says there were 10 car break-ins at the Kraft Mountain parking lot in Calico Basin.
963kklz.com
Foodies: New Local Spot For Dry-Aged Beef, Chicken, Pork And Fish
Foodies! There’s a new spot opening in Henderson this weekend that will feature dry-aged beef, chicken, pork, fish, and even vegan options as well. According to an article posted by Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, chef and owner Matthew Meyer will be opening 138° at the same location as his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. Opening night is this Saturday, October 15th, serving dinner from 5pm-10pm. Brunch service will begin the following Saturday, October 22nd, with lunch service soon after that.
NEW: Clark County surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 deaths
Clark County has surpassed 9,000 deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic -- more than three-fourths of all deaths reported in Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Groomers, dog boarding businesses take precautions after Animal Foundation outbreak
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-area businesses are taking extra precautions after a respiratory illness outbreak at the Animal Foundation over the past two weeks. Hounds Town in Henderson offers services like doggy daycare, boarding and grooming. The owner said they have been extra cautious since the initial announcement of the outbreak at the shelter.
963kklz.com
USA’s ‘Smiliest’ Cities: See Where Las Vegas Ranks
A new study is out which determines the USA’s “Smiliest” cities. Where does Las Vegas rank? Let’s dig into the numbers…. Shiny Smile Veneers recently conducted a nationwide study. They compiled over 15,000 Instagram photos from America’s fifty largest cities to determine the nation’s most smiley city, just in time for World Smile Day on October 7th.
nonprofitnews.vegas
Living Grace Home Receives $749K Grant To Assist Young, Pregnant and Homeless Women
Living Grace Homes, a nonprofit organization in Clark County that provides safe haven for young, pregnant, and homeless women between the ages of 14-24 years old, is pleased to announce the receipt of a Maternity Group Housing Grant by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The grant of...
Lucky guest wins $717k at Fremont Hotel and Casino on $15 wager
The guest hit a jackpot of more than $717k at the Fremont Hotel and Casino. The guest placed a $15 wager on a spin of "Buffalo Inferno."
news3lv.com
Big Boys Toys at The Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Big boys toys, the world’s premier innovation & luxury lifestyle exhibition, is set to make its action-packed return to Las Vegas!. Joining me now with more is the chief executive officer, Biju Jayaraaj.
cohaitungchi.com
The Ultimate List of Las Vegas Natural Attractions
Las Vegas has more national parks within a day’s drive than any other city in the United States. You are reading: Nature things to do in vegas | The Ultimate List of Las Vegas Natural Attractions. When you include state parks, National Recreation Areas, and Navajo Tribal parks, there...
NASCAR Visits Vegas: How much fuel does a race car use?
With NASCAR coming to Las Vegas this weekend and gasoline prices climbing, do you wonder how much fuel a race car uses in one of those 500 lap endurance tests?
vegas24seven.com
Nigro Construction Completes 50,000 Square-Foot Facility and Welcomes Spread Group to Their New Home
Nigro Construction Completes Construction of 50,000 Square-Foot Facility and Welcomes Spread Group to Their New Home. Manufacturing growth in Southern Nevada remains healthy and steady says Nigro Construction VP. Today, Nigro Construction announced the completion of a 50,000 square-foot building which also marks the start of operations for Spreadshirt, part...
