batterypower.com
Spencer Strider to return, make postseason debut as NLDS shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3
After keeping the baseball world on the edge of their seat, wondering whom they might deploy as their starter for Game 3 of the NLDS, the Braves have ended the speculation: it’ll be the sensational Spencer Strider, making his postseason debut. However, as good as Strider has been, this game is nowhere near a gimme for the Braves, because their bats will have to stare down MLB pitching fWAR leader Aaron Nola in this one, in what should prove to be a very tough matchup.
Gonzalez, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead
CLEVELAND (AP) — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner. Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series. Gonzalez, a postseason hero just a week ago, lined a 1-2 pitch from Clarke Schmidt through the middle to score rookie Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario as the young Guardians, who have shown no fear during this storybook season, rallied once again and pushed the Yankees to the brink of elimination. “We’ve seen it in two series so far from this guy,” Guardians starter Triston McKenzie said. “He comes up in the 15th inning and hits a home run, has a game-winning hit in another game, has the hit tonight.
MLB・
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on Spencer Strider, Braves’ offensive struggles
After a tough loss in Game 3 of the NLDS, the Atlanta Braves will have to pick up the pieces quickly before facing a must-win situation Saturday. Atlanta rolled the dice going with Spencer Strider who was electric early before seeing a significant velocity drop during the third inning while the Phillies put up six runs.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Game Three starter still unknown, ALDS update, more
The Atlanta Braves have landed in Philadelphia and are set to take on the Phillies for Game Three of the National League Division Series today at 4:37 ET. The Phillies are sending out righty Aaron Nola, who owned a 3.25 ERA during the 2022 regular season. Brian Snitker has yet...
batterypower.com
Battery Power TV: Charlie Morton or Spencer Strider? Who starts Game 3?
Will it be Charlie Morton or Spencer Strider who gets the ball for the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies?. Manager Brian Snitker hasn’t made his decision. Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney weigh both starter’s case as one goes opposite...
batterypower.com
NLDS Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies game thread
The NLDS will shift to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. After dropping the opener, 7-6 Monday, the Braves fought back and beat Zack Wheeler in Game 2 Wednesday with a, 3-0 victory. Rookie right-hander Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves while the Phillies will go with veteran righty Aaron Nola.
batterypower.com
As the Braves’ season ends, the view shifts to the offseason and 2023
It was a disappointing end to what was otherwise a great season for the Atlanta Braves who logged 101 wins and ran down the Mets late to claim a fifth straight division title. Unfortunately, as we learned last season, the regular season doesn’t really matter that much in the postseason which is much more about who is playing well at the right time. It was a bad time for the Braves to struggle, but the Phillies had a lot to do with that given their performance.
MLB・
batterypower.com
Battery Power Podcast Episode 375: The 2022 season is over for the Atlanta Braves
The end of the line is here for the 2022 Atlanta Braves after a 3-1 series defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. After Game 4, the Battery Power Podcast reconvened with plenty to discuss. Episode 375 features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman examining the following topics:. Philadelphia struck...
batterypower.com
Six-run third propels Phillies past Braves in NLDS Game 3, 9-1
In his first appearance since an oblique issue sidelined him on September 18, Spencer Strider was dominant before giving up five earned runs in the third, and the Braves’ offense could not figure out Aaron Nola in Game three of the NLDS on Friday afternoon. With the 9-1 win, the Phillies take a 2-1 lead in the series.
batterypower.com
Braves’ season ends with 8-3 loss to Phillies
The 2022 season is over for the Atlanta Braves after an 8-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS. After the Braves went down in order to start the game, Charlie Morton found himself in trouble right away. Kyle Schwarber walked to get things started and then moved all the way to third on a single by Rhys Hoskins. Morton came back and struck out J.T. Realmuto looking and then got Bryce Harper swinging. Nick Castellanos then flew out for the final out the Braves dodged a huge bullet in the first.
batterypower.com
Contreras back at DH, Rosario in left, Riley drops to fifth with Braves on brink of elimination
With one more loss standing between them and the end of their 2022 season, the Braves have reshuffled their lineup a bit heading in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies, meanwhile, have not. Austin Riley drops to fifth; it will be his first time batting below fourth in the...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Strider struggles in postseason debut, Bruce Sutter passes away, more
The Atlanta Braves dropped game three of the NLDS to the Philadelphia Phillies 9-1 behind a quiet offense and troublesome pitching. Spencer Strider made his postseason debut and his first appearance since September 18. In the first two innings, he seemed to have returned to midseason form and dominated the Phillies lineup. However, a shaky third inning chased him out of the game with 5 earned runs to his name.
batterypower.com
Former Braves pitcher Bruce Sutter passes away
Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Bruce Sutter has passed away at the age of 69. The St. Louis Cardinals, with whom Sutter spent four seasons with, confirmed his passing with a tweet Friday morning. Sutter was a six-time All-Star and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006. He signed...
batterypower.com
Matt Olson thriving for Braves after one of ‘lower points’ of career
While the rain fell on Truist Park, leading to a three-hour delay in Wednesday’s Game 2 of the National League Championship Series with the Philadelphia Phillies’ Matt Olson wasn’t wrapped up in the pressure of his Atlanta Braves trying to avoid an 0-2 hole. He had other...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Sid slides to send Atlanta to the World Series
1992- Pinch-hitter Francisco Cabrera delivers a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning, driving in Sid Bream who narrowly beats the throw home for a 3-2 win over the Pirates in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. 1997 - Kevin Brown pitches a complete game and...
