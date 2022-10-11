ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLNS

Whitmer & Dixon debate in busy Michigan political week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer faced off against gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon in a televised debate Thursday night. It was the first time in state history that two women candidates for governor held a debate, and the two candidates were not holding back. For an hour,...
WLNS

Dana Nessel talks about her record as attorney general

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In this upcoming election Attorney General Dana Nessel is campaigning to secure her place in office. The person looking to take her seat is Republican challenger Matthew DePerno. “I think I’ve been an incredibly effective attorney general when it comes to protecting the public,” she said. She says this includes the […]
WLNS

POLL: “Yes” votes dominating Michigan ballot initiatives

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – All three proposals on the Michigan midterm ballots are seeing strong support, according to an EPIC MRA poll. Prop 1 aims to replace the current system for state representatives and senators with a 12-year combined total limit. The current term limits are six years for House members and eight years for […]
WLNS

Whitmer, Dixon talk abortion, economy in first TV debate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Voters had the opportunity to hear Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican candidate Tudor Dixon make their case Thursday night ahead of the November election. The candidates faced off in Grand Rapids and heard questions from voters on a range of issues, but abortion access, taxes and inflation took center stage, with […]
News Break
Politics
WLNS

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

