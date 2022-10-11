Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Lt. Gov. hopeful Shane Hernandez talks education and economy
Hernandez spoke with 6 News about the issues hot on the people’s mind, and why he and Dixon deserve their vote instead of the incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Poll shows Benson with double-digit lead in Secretary of State race
According to EPIC MRA, 47% of likely voters plan to vote for Benson and 37% plan to vote for Karamo.
WLNS
Whitmer & Dixon debate in busy Michigan political week
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer faced off against gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon in a televised debate Thursday night. It was the first time in state history that two women candidates for governor held a debate, and the two candidates were not holding back. For an hour,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dixon and Whitmer sling mud amid questions about abortion, schools, crime
Gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met for a debate hosted by WOOD TV8 Thursday, taking every opportunity to sling mud at one another while also trying to show voters they are the best choice to lead Michigan.
Race for Michigan Attorney General looks tight
EPIC-MRA's poll took place between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12.
Skubick breaks down the Whitmer vs. Dixon debate
The debate was shown live on WLNS and was hosted by our sister station WOOD TV.
Matthew DePerno talks Line 5, crime in Michigan, and more
This November, Michiganders are voting to either keep Attorney General Dana Nessel or elect someone new.
RELATED PEOPLE
Poll: Whitmer’s lead narrows a month from election
The EPIC-MRA poll shows that if the election were held immediately, 49% of respondents would vote for Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, while 38% said they would vote for Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.
Whitmer ‘concerned’ about MSU President Stanley resigning
Whitmer, a Spartan alumna, expressed her sentiments to 6 News.
Group rallies against Prop 3 at Michigan Capitol
Members of Democrats for Life of America and Michigan gathered at the state capitol to promote rejecting Prop 3.
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County after paper mill fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Menominee County on Thursday following the large fire at a Resolute Forest Products paper mill and a neighboring warehouse on October 6. Menominee County previously declared a local state of emergency on October 7, but will need additional support from the state […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dana Nessel talks about her record as attorney general
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In this upcoming election Attorney General Dana Nessel is campaigning to secure her place in office. The person looking to take her seat is Republican challenger Matthew DePerno. “I think I’ve been an incredibly effective attorney general when it comes to protecting the public,” she said. She says this includes the […]
Whitmer signs prison staffing laws, vetos other bills
House Bill 5765 was introduced by State Rep. Julie Alexander and would allow retired corrections officers to continue receiving retirement benefits while working. This new law aims to curb the current staffing shortage in Michigan prisons and jails.
POLL: “Yes” votes dominating Michigan ballot initiatives
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – All three proposals on the Michigan midterm ballots are seeing strong support, according to an EPIC MRA poll. Prop 1 aims to replace the current system for state representatives and senators with a 12-year combined total limit. The current term limits are six years for House members and eight years for […]
Whitmer, Dixon talk abortion, economy in first TV debate
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Voters had the opportunity to hear Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican candidate Tudor Dixon make their case Thursday night ahead of the November election. The candidates faced off in Grand Rapids and heard questions from voters on a range of issues, but abortion access, taxes and inflation took center stage, with […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan State President Samuel Stanley announces resignation
Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley announced in a video Thursday that he has submitted his letter of resignation.
WLNS
Winning tickets for $494M Mega Millions jackpot sold in Florida, California
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two ticketholders have won the jackpot prize from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, according to the Mega Millions website. The two tickets were sold in California and Florida. Both matched all six winning numbers exactly: 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.
WLNS
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
Comments / 0