untappedcities.com
The Paterno Family: The Immigrant Lineage that Helped Build Upper Manhattan
The Paterno family monogrammed most of the apartment houses they built with treasured Manhattan architects Gaetan Ajello and Rosario Candela. Why? Let’s explore that question as we take a virtual tour around the Upper West Side and Upper East Side visiting the nearly 40 Paterno family structures that are adorned with various letters of the alphabet.
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Secrets of Green-Wood Cemetery In NYC
1. A famous bell tower inspired the cemetery’s chapel. The architectural firm of Warren & Wetmore has left its mark across the city, designing some of the city’s most prominent buildings in the early 20th century, including Grand Central Terminal and Chelsea Piers. The Green-Wood Chapel stands alongside those famed buildings.
VIDEO: Man with expandable baton enters women's sidewalk melee in Queens
Chaotic video released Friday shows a man attacking a woman with an expandable baton as she fights with another woman on a Queens sidewalk.
Eater
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?
Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
Man randomly stabbed outside McDonald’s in Manhattan: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was outside a McDonald’s in Manhattan when another man randomly came up to him and stabbed him in the chest, police said. The stabbing happened in front of the McDonald’s on Delancey Street in the Lower East Side around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, according to the NYPD. […]
untappedcities.com
Explore the Historic Jersey City and Harsimus Cemetery
Exhibiting the transition between colonial graveyards and large garden-style cemeteries like Green-Wood Cemetery, the Jersey City and Harsimus Cemetery has been a permanent resting ground since 1831 — seven years before Green-Wood. Today, the cemetery has about 90,000 internments. It is the oldest private cemetery in the country. On...
norwoodnews.org
Spuyten Duyvil: Two Arrested following Robbery of Rite Aid Store
Two men in their 20s have been arrested following a robbery in Spuyten Duyvil, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said there is a complaint report on file for an incident that occurred on Thursday, Oct. 6 at around 8 a.m. inside a Rite Aid Pharmacy located at 21B Knolls Crescent. “It was reported to police that some males walked into the store and removed miscellaneous items,” the spokesperson said.
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
Woman, 79, hit and killed by MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An MTA bus hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said. Loraine Hector was hit by a B6 bus in Flatbush at Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. Hector, who lived a short distance from the intersection, was pronounced dead at […]
travelnoire.com
NYC Plan To Destroy LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum To Build Public Park
NYC is set to destroy an LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum to build a public park in its place. The New York LGBTQ+ community has a long history in the sanctum that many are fighting to maintain. The community enjoyed that section of Jacob Riis Park as a safe space for sunbathing nude and holding gatherings and memorials.
Knife-wielding woman busted for threatening NYC subway riders, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) —- A Bronx woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening passengers with a knife aboard a subway train in Manhattan, police said Thursday. Caridad Wilkins, 48, was swinging the knife at riders on the northbound No. 4 train at the Union Square station around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Officers searched […]
Is NYC transit more dangerous now than in the 1980s and 1990s?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three people have died on New York City public transit in the last ten days. In the last 24 hours, a man was stabbed to death on a Bronx bus, a woman was attacked inside a Harlem subway station and a man was stabbed on a Q train near Greenwich Village. […]
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
cnyhomepage.com
NYC Man wanted for 1st-degree murder apprehended in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a New York City man wanted for First Degree Murder has been apprehended after a robbery investigation that occurred in Utica on October 12th. Around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to...
New York YIMBY
Developers Win Mayoral, City Council Support to Construct Four Mixed-Income Buildings in Throggs Neck, The Bronx
Developers recently won support and necessary approvals from New York City mayor Eric Adams, the City Council Land Use Committee, and local community boards to construct four mixed-income residential buildings in the Throggs Neck section of The Bronx. Located along Bruckner Expressway between Crosby Avenue and Balcom Avenue, the project will create 349 units, including 168 permanently affordable homes, a new supermarket, and 54,000 square feet of unspecified commercial space.
BET
Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter Had To Be Retrieved From Cell By U.S. Marshals After Refusing To Show For Court Date
The man accused of opening fire on a New York City subway in April, Frank James, attempted to skip his court date. According to AmNY, he did not appear for a scheduled court appearance on the afternoon of Wednesday (Oct. 12). James was reportedly a no-show because of an undisclosed health issue; therefore, he would not leave his cell. Judge William Kuntz ordered U.S. Marshals to use “all necessary force” to retrieve him.
History under attack: 300-year-old Staten Island house vandalized with racial slurs, obscene images
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Shocking acts of graffiti and other vandalism have damaged the more than 300-year-old historic Olmsted-Beil House in Eltingville. During recent episodes of criminal mischief, the Friends of Olmsted-Beil House (FOBH) said vandals shattered windows, wrote racial slurs, including the “N” word misspelled, and drew obscene images at various locations in the park. Informational signs, a brochure holder and boards used to cover windows and doors were among the surfaces defaced by graffiti. Smiley faces were painted in neon pink on brickwork.
NYPD officers recovering after being hit by a car in the Bronx
It happened Thursday night in Marble Hill.
anash.org
Hundreds Shake Lulav at JFK Airport
Hundreds of Jewish airline passengers performed the mitzvos of Sukka and Lulav at the Chabad Air Sukka and mitzva booth at JFK’s terminal 4. Bochurim and Anash from Crown Heights were on hand at JFK airport helping Jewish travelers perform the mitzva of Sukka and Lulav. Chabad of the...
