Seahawks underdogs again for Week 6 home game against Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks are playing at home this week against the division rival Arizona Cardinals, who will come into Lumen Field with an identical 2-3 record. Despite having homefield advantage and a highly-ranked offense, the Seahawks are once again considered the underdogs.

According to the latest odds at Tipico Sportsbook, the Cardinals are favored by 2.5 points.

Arizona came close to beating the as-yet undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Kyler Murray posted 250 passing yards but he also missed a huge throw crunchtime throw to Zach Ertz then made a pair of brutal errors in the closing seconds, setting up a failed game-tying field goal as time expired. Then again, the Seahawks allowed Taysom Hill to score four touchdowns against them, so nobody really has a right to laugh.

In any case, the Seahawks lead what has been a bizarre all-time series 23-22-1.

