FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Vancouver middle school employee arrested on 137 counts of voyeurism
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A school employee suspected of taking videos of students in a Vancouver middle school was arrested Thursday, according to the Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office. Police have charged 38-year-old James D. Mattson, a school custodian according to the district website, with 137 counts of voyeurism, starting...
Chronicle
Custodian Investigated in Southwest Washington Voyeurism Case
A custodian is the subject of the ongoing voyeurism investigation at Vancouver's Alki Middle School. According to court records, the investigation, which came to light last week, began after his live-in girlfriend said she discovered a video on his computer of a girl changing clothes in a locker room. Authorities...
KTVL
Renewed calls for Portland police fix two years after riots
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of people attended Wednesday night's PCCEP forum to share their thoughts and experiences with the Independent Monitor, the group looking into the actions of Portland police during the riots in 2020. The Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing moderated the event that was held virtually. For...
‘Less than lethal rounds’ used during Vancouver call; store evacuated
A Vancouver ice cream shop evacuated as authorities responded to a call in the shared parking lot Wednesday evening, Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
WWEEK
A Murder Suspect Fell Through Every Crack in Oregon’s Mental Health System
Two times in as many days, 50-year-old Dorian Cannon was shipped by Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies to a hospital for psychiatric treatment. Twice, he was arrested again within hours. The first time, Cannon walked out of a local hospital and was arrested for obstructing traffic at a Happy Valley...
Video captures chaos as woman fires at Gladstone cops who tried to help her dogs
A Clackamas County judge on Wednesday sentenced Yvette Lares Garcia to 10 years in prison for shooting at Gladstone police officers last year while they tried to help her with her two dogs. An unusual chain of events led to the Nov. 22 shootout, according to court records and testimony.
KGW
City of Portland responds to homeless sidewalk camping ADA lawsuit
Early last month, a group of Portlanders with mobility disabilities filed a lawsuit against the city. The city has since responded.
West Linn Police Log: dog custody, fake parking enforcement and more recent calls to WLPD
Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 9/30/2022 9:40 a.m. A caller told police they saw people "that don't belong in the area" driving around. 9/30/2022 9:44 a.m. A woman said she put her dog up for adoption a month and a half previously, but decided she wanted it back and took it from the new owners. She said the other owners were threatening to call the police. 10/1/2022 1:01 a.m. A caller asked if an officer would perform a Breathalyzer test on a kid to see if they'd been...
Police respond to reported fatal shooting at States Motel
Portland Police are responding to a reported shooting near NE 82nd/Russell at the States Motel across from McDaniel High School on Tuesday night.
Woman, 51, identified as victim in deadly park stabbing
The identity of the woman stabbed to death in a Downtown Portland park on Sunday morning was released by police Wednesday afternoon.
5 arrested in shoplifting sting in Vancouver
The Vancouver Police Department arrested five suspects during a shoplifting sting on Wednesday.
Hit-and-run driver swipes parked car, bumping Portland police cruiser
A hit-and-run crash involving a Portland Police Bureau patrol vehicle happened in downtown Portland early Thursday morning.
CCSO: 2 found dead inside car involved in apparent shooting
Officials are seeking information in a double homicide that happened in unincorporated Clackamas County.
Happy Valley woman gets 10 years for permanently injuring cop
Yvette Garcia shot Gladstone police sergeant who agreed to help her secure her pit bulls.Yvette Lares Garcia, 37, has pleaded guilty to shooting Gladstone Police Sgt. Travis Hill at her home in Happy Valley during a welfare check that she requested for her dogs while on the way to jail. Hill had arrested Garcia in November 2021 after police said they saw her commit a traffic violation in the city of Gladstone. On. Oct. 12, Clackamas County Circuit Judge Cody M. Weston sentenced Garcia to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed for attempted aggravated murder under Oregon...
focushillsboro.com
‘Jogger Rapist’ Victim In Portland Criticizes Oregon Officials On Defendant’s Release: This Behavior Is Irresponsible
On Tuesday, a woman who was raped multiple times by Richard Gillmore in the Portland area expressed her fury over the fact that Gillmore will soon be released from jail for his status as a low-level sexual offender. “I was highly offended, and it felt like a slap in the...
KATU.com
Family grieving death, begging for answers in downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland family is “shocked” and “grieving” over the death of 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar, a Liberian immigrant who family said recently sponsored a soccer team in his native country. Police said Dunbar was gunned down in the early morning hours of Oct....
Alleged DUII driver strikes, injures girl in North Portland
A man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after officials say he hit a minor in North Portland late Tuesday evening.
2 women busted with fentanyl after Amtrak rides to Portland
A Portland woman and her roommate were busted with fentanyl shortly after investigators say they took separate train rides to Portland on Amtrak.
2 found dead inside crashed car in SE Portland; car shows evidence of shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead inside a car that crashed into a fire hydrant in Southeast Portland early Wednesday morning. Deputies found evidence the car was involved in a shooting before the crash, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. The crash happened around 2 a.m....
Evidence found of early morning shooting in SE Portland
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting in Southeast Portland after discovering evidence of gunfire early Wednesday morning.
