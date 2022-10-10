ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Vancouver middle school employee arrested on 137 counts of voyeurism

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A school employee suspected of taking videos of students in a Vancouver middle school was arrested Thursday, according to the Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office. Police have charged 38-year-old James D. Mattson, a school custodian according to the district website, with 137 counts of voyeurism, starting...
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Custodian Investigated in Southwest Washington Voyeurism Case

A custodian is the subject of the ongoing voyeurism investigation at Vancouver's Alki Middle School. According to court records, the investigation, which came to light last week, began after his live-in girlfriend said she discovered a video on his computer of a girl changing clothes in a locker room. Authorities...
VANCOUVER, WA
KTVL

Renewed calls for Portland police fix two years after riots

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of people attended Wednesday night's PCCEP forum to share their thoughts and experiences with the Independent Monitor, the group looking into the actions of Portland police during the riots in 2020. The Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing moderated the event that was held virtually. For...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Police Log: dog custody, fake parking enforcement and more recent calls to WLPD

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 9/30/2022 9:40 a.m. A caller told police they saw people "that don't belong in the area" driving around. 9/30/2022 9:44 a.m. A woman said she put her dog up for adoption a month and a half previously, but decided she wanted it back and took it from the new owners. She said the other owners were threatening to call the police. 10/1/2022 1:01 a.m. A caller asked if an officer would perform a Breathalyzer test on a kid to see if they'd been...
WEST LINN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police Public#Apartment Complex#The Vancouver Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
Portland Tribune

Happy Valley woman gets 10 years for permanently injuring cop

Yvette Garcia shot Gladstone police sergeant who agreed to help her secure her pit bulls.Yvette Lares Garcia, 37, has pleaded guilty to shooting Gladstone Police Sgt. Travis Hill at her home in Happy Valley during a welfare check that she requested for her dogs while on the way to jail. Hill had arrested Garcia in November 2021 after police said they saw her commit a traffic violation in the city of Gladstone. On. Oct. 12, Clackamas County Circuit Judge Cody M. Weston sentenced Garcia to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed for attempted aggravated murder under Oregon...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy