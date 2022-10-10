Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 9/30/2022 9:40 a.m. A caller told police they saw people "that don't belong in the area" driving around. 9/30/2022 9:44 a.m. A woman said she put her dog up for adoption a month and a half previously, but decided she wanted it back and took it from the new owners. She said the other owners were threatening to call the police. 10/1/2022 1:01 a.m. A caller asked if an officer would perform a Breathalyzer test on a kid to see if they'd been...

