Fujirebio Europe secures distribution rights for Self-Screen's methylation-specific molecular assay

Read full article on original website
Related
nutritionaloutlook.com
Vitamin K2 and D supplementation reduces risk of coronary artery calcification, says recent study
A subgroup analysis of the Aortic Valve Decalcification Trial (AVADEC study) observed that vitamin K2 MK-7 (720 µg/day) and D (25 µg/day) supplementation for two years helped slow the progression of coronary plaque development in individuals at high risk of developing coronary artery calcification. A recent clinical trial...
healio.com
Women with HIV have increased risk for left ventricular systolic dysfunction
Women with HIV have a higher risk for several cardiac conditions, demonstrating the importance of cardiovascular risk factor management and HIV infection control, researchers said. “Previous studies of people with HIV in the antiretroviral era reported an increased HIV-related risk of cardiac dysfunction, heart failure and dysrhythmias. But such investigations,...
verywellhealth.com
Type 2 Diabetes Life Expectancy
If you’re living with type 2 diabetes, you may wonder how the disease will affect your life expectancy. While type 2 diabetes can impact your life expectancy, effectively managing the condition can help you avoid serious health problems. Understanding the risk factors that affect survival can help you take action to reduce these risks.
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
boldsky.com
What Is Colorectal Cancer? 9 Important Tests Used To Diagnose Colon Cancer
Having a healthy colon is essential for digestion and waste removal in the body. When the colon does not function properly, the body cannot absorb essential nutrients or eliminate waste products. What Is Colorectal Cancer?. Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the colon or the rectum....
Medical News Today
What to know about the cancer antigen 125 test
The cancer antigen 125 (CA-125) test is a blood test. It measures a protein in the bloodstream that can indicate various health conditions. These include certain types of cancer, such as ovarian cancer, and some benign conditions, such as endometriosis. The CA-125 test measures a certain protein in the blood...
docwirenews.com
Pediatric Diabetic Kidney Disease: A Review
Concomitant with the increasing incidence of diabetes mellitus in recent decades, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). In children and adolescents, kidney disease associated with diabetes mellitus is represented by persistent albuminuria, arterial hypertension, progression in decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate, development of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and increased cardiovascular and all-cause morbidity and mortality. In a recent issue of the World Journal of Diabetes, Carmen Muntean, MD, PhD, and colleagues provided an overview of diabetic kidney disease in pediatric patients [World J Diabetes. 2022;13(8):587-599].
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News-Medical.net
Research shows highly disturbed metabolic pathways in people with type 2 diabetes
Using state of the art techniques, researchers from Uppsala University have shown that the metabolism in patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes was much more disturbed than previously known, and that it varied between organs and severity of the disease. The study is a collaboration with e.g. Copenhagen University and AstraZeneca and it has been published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.
womansday.com
Understanding the 4 Types of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Two common misconceptions about multiple sclerosis (MS) are that the disease of the central nervous system affects everyone the same way; and that being diagnosed with the condition guarantees debilitating disability. In reality, there are four different types of MS that range in severity; and many sufferers, no matter which type they have, can live their lives as they have always planned.
News-Medical.net
Study finds an association between early diagnosis of diabetes and earlier menopause
Persons living with diabetes are at greater risk of a number of health conditions including eye and foot problems, heart attacks and strokes, and kidney and nerve damage. A new study suggests that the earlier a woman becomes diabetic, the earlier she will likely enter menopause. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, 2022.
labpulse.com
GTC reports on validation of targeted transcriptome algorithms for diagnostic use
Molecular testing company Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) on Thursday announced that two of its artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms have been validated for use in the diagnosis and interpretation of molecular findings through genomic profiling. The results of the validation were published on Wednesday in the American Journal of Pathology. GTC’s...
healio.com
Presence of type 2 diabetes in acromegaly increases mortality and morbidity risks
Among adults with acromegaly, concomitant type 2 diabetes was associated with increased risks for overall mortality and for cardiovascular mortality and morbidity, researchers reported in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. “Type 2 diabetes is associated with excess risk of death and cardiovascular diseases, which is related to metabolic...
labpulse.com
Plexision completes development of rapid blood test for organ transplant rejection risk
Biotechnology company Plexision on Monday announced that it has completed the development of Plexapr, a blood test to predict the risk of organ transplant rejection that provides results in about six hours. Plexapr detects the presence of donor antigens in circulating antigen-presenting cells, such as B cells, and provides a...
labpulse.com
Bio-Techne, Progen introduce new series of viral titer assays
Bio-Techne and Progen on Tuesday announced the release of three Simple Plex Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) viral titer assays for intact AAV capsid quantification, providing users with an automated and quantitative method of vector analysis. The three assays -- AAV1, AAV6, and AAV8 -- feature Progen’s antibody reagents, perform similarly to...
getnews.info
Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Drugs and Companies Insight Report: Analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments
Polycystic Kidney Disease pipeline constitutes 22+ key companies continuously working towards developing 22+ Polycystic Kidney Disease treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight. Polycystic Kidney Disease Overview. Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is a genetic disease (passed from an affected parent...
drugtopics.com
First-in-Class Treatment for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Is Approved by FDA
Aleksandra Bieniek, PharmD, Kevin Chamberlain, PharmD. Mavacamten improves functional capacity and symptoms in adults with New York Heart Association class II-III obstructive HCM. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) occurs when the walls of the left ventricle become enlarged and thicken. In obstructive HCM, impaired blood flow in the heart can result in...
verywellhealth.com
What Are the Subtypes of Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is diagnosed based on high blood glucose (sugar) levels, or hyperglycemia. However, the degree to which the body is affected and the factors that led to type 2 diabetes determine how healthcare providers classify the disease. The subtypes of type 2 diabetes differ in their characteristics and...
physiciansweekly.com
Laparoscopic Vs. Robotic Rectal Surgery: Patient Outcomes
In recent years, robot-assisted colorectal surgery has become increasingly common; however, the benefits to patients compared to laparoscopic surgery are still debatable. This research aimed to examine the differences between short-term patient outcomes following partial or complete rectal resections performed by robotic and laparoscopic techniques. A historical cohort study was conducted. All in all, 5 large tertiary care Kaiser Permanente medical centers in Southern California participated in the study. Between 2010 and 2019, 863 patients underwent robotic or laparoscopic pelvic rectal surgery. This number includes low anterior resections, proctectomy with coloanal anastomosis, and abdominoperineal resections. Immediate results include mortality, 30-day readmissions, and re-admissions within a hospital stay after surgery. As opposed to 405, the number of robotic surgeries performed was 458. A higher percentage of men were included in the robotic group (57.4% vs. 50.4%; P=0.04), as well as a higher percentage of obese patients (27.1% vs. 26.9%; P=0.02) and overweight patients (36.9% vs. 35.4%; P=0.01). Comorbidities like diabetes and smoking were also not different, nor was the incidence of ileostomies. After controlling for the Charlson comorbidity index, returns to the emergency room after robotic versus laparoscopic surgery were not significantly different (P=0.17). There were no statistically significant differences between the groups in terms of mortality, 30-day readmission, and procedure-related length of stay. Lack of randomization in study design, patient selection for the surgical approach, and training and familiarity with robotic rectal surgery were limitations of this study. There was no statistically significant difference between robotic and laparoscopic patients in terms of length of stay during the procedure or 30-day readmission rates after surgery. Patients with a higher body mass index and those who were male were more likely to have undergone robotic surgery.
getnews.info
Hepatitis C Virus Infection Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 20+ Companies by DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s, “Hepatitis C Virus Infection Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Hepatitis C Virus Infection pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Comments / 0