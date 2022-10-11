Police standoff at Gabor Street in Jenny Lind, Calif., (Calaveras County) Oct. 8, 2022

Read full article on original website
Calaveras County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in shootout with deputies
A person who was killed after a standoff and shootout with deputies in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County on Sunday has been identified. David Arnold, 54, of Valley Springs, died after firing a gun at deputies at several points during the hours-long ordeal and a juvenile was rescued from the scene, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
Deceased Identified In Officer Involved Shooting in Calaveras County
Jenny Lind, CA – The name of the shooter and new details have been released surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 54-year-old David Arnold of Valley Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene after a standoff with law enforcement where he exited a garage armed with a high-powered assault rifle and fired at deputies, according to Calaveras Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark. He added, “The suspect was struck by at least one round.”
Deceased suspect ID'd in Jenny Lind shootout; video footage shows suspect firing at deputies
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased suspect in the Oct. 9 officer-involved shooting as David Christopher Arnold, 54, of Valley Springs. Arnold was prohibited from owning firearms, according to the sheriff's office.
Officer-involved shooting at residence in Jenny Lind, Calif. (Calaveras County) Oct. 8, 2022
WARNING: This video contains violence and explicit language. Officers engage in a shootout with the suspect.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has released limited information about an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Jenny Lind, near Valley Springs, in the early morning of Oct. 9. The suspect, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
