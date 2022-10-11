ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Police standoff at Gabor Street in Jenny Lind, Calif., (Calaveras County) Oct. 8, 2022

By Courtesy footage/Gary Church
Calaveras Enterprise
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

Deceased Identified In Officer Involved Shooting in Calaveras County

Jenny Lind, CA – The name of the shooter and new details have been released surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 54-year-old David Arnold of Valley Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene after a standoff with law enforcement where he exited a garage armed with a high-powered assault rifle and fired at deputies, according to Calaveras Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark. He added, “The suspect was struck by at least one round.”
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calaveras County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Calaveras County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Possession of Burglary Tools and Stun Gun

Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “On September 22nd at 4:04 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Athens Avenue, in unincorporated Lincoln. A search of driver’s vehicle revealed a black stun gun to the right of the driver’s seat, an air wedge window opening tool, and bolt cutters. A search of the truck bed revealed a clear bag containing numerous documents addressed to various individuals.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near a homeless encampment in Stockton injured a man and forced a school to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday. At 12:53 p.m., Stockton Police Department was called to the Mormon Slough at California Street on reports of a shooting. Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KCRA.com

Man killed in shooting in North Highlands area of Sacramento County, sheriff's office says

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was killed Tuesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east of Roseville Road and west of Interstate 80 at 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There, they found a man lying down on a roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Lind
KCRA.com

Man killed in Turlock hit-and-run crash, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. — A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle hit them and drove off, the Turlock Police Department said. The hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Fulkerth Road was reported at 3:31 p.m., police said. It is unknown if the pedestrian, a man, was walking along the roadway or was on a sidewalk or crossing the road.
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Calaveras Enterprise

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has released limited information about an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Jenny Lind, near Valley Springs, in the early morning of Oct. 9. The suspect, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Sacramento

Officer-involved shooting in Calaveras County leads to investigation

CALAVERAS COUNTY — An investigation has been opened after an officer-involved shooting in a California town.According to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday morning, at roughly 2 a.m., the dispatch center received several reports about a person shooting in an "unsafe manner."While officers were checking the 7000 block of Gabor Road in Jenny Lind, the suspect opened fire on the deputies.Calaveras County SWAT, Tuolumne SWAT, and CHP responded to the area to help with the investigation.The Sheriff's Office says that during the investigation, an officer-involved shooting happened. They did not specify what happened, but we will update this story as more details are given.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy