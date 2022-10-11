Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
NHL
Matheson expected to be out eight weeks for Canadiens
Mike Matheson is expected to be out eight weeks for the Montreal Canadiens because of an abdominal muscle strain. The 28-year-old defenseman hasn't played since he was scratched ahead of Montreal's Kraft Hockeyville preseason game against Ottawa Senators on Oct. 6. The following day, the Canadiens said Matheson was taking...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Drop Season Opener to Florida Panthers
The New York Islanders dropped their first game of the season suffering a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at UBS Arena. Noah Dobson scored the lone goal for the Islanders on the power play in the third period to tie the game 1-1, but the Panthers regained the lead just 30 seconds later on a goal from Patric Hornqvist, and the Islanders failed to even the score. Florida's two other goals came from Eetu Luostarinen in the first period and on an empty netter from Matthew Tkachuk.
NHL
Evgeni Malkin Announces 'I'm Score for Kids' Initiative
The Program Benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin has unveiled his 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, it was announced today. Malkin has committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Canucks
Coming off a 5-2 opening night victory, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0) will host Bruce Boudreau's Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Game time is 4:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Red Wings look for fast start against Canadiens
Gaudreau makes home debut for Blue Jackets; Jets brace for powerful Rangers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Red Wings look for fast start. The Detroit...
NHL
Caps Host Habs
The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Saturday's contest with the Canadiens is the Caps' third in four nights at season's outset; they dropped a set of back-to-backs at home to Boston and in Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
NHL
Postgame 5: Flyers Battle back to Conquer Canucks, 3-2
The Philadelphia Flyers improved to 2-0-0 on the young season as they came back from a 2-0 deficit to grind out a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks (0-2-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Travis Konecny scored the game-winning goal in the third period after assisting on a game-tying marker in the second stanza.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2022
The thrill and excitement of a proper Opening Knight has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is presented by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 |...
NHL
Murray expected to miss four weeks for Maple Leafs with adductor injury
TORONTO -- Matt Murray was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday because of an adductor injury. The goalie was expected to start against the Ottawa Senators but left the morning skate following the first series of drills after consulting with goalie coach Curtis Sanford.
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Team Partnership With Ghost Energy
VEGAS (October 13, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 13, a multi-year partnership agreement with GHOST Energy, one of the fastest growing performance energy drinks on the market, that makes them the Official Energy Drink of the Vegas Golden Knights. "This partnership with GHOST Energy is an...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 15 vs. Columbus
A lot has changed, yet a lot has stayed the same as the St. Louis Blues get set to open the 2022-23 regular-season on Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jacket at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). Missing is David Perron and Tyler Bozak. Perron signed with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Recap: Penguins 6, Lightning 2
Tampa Bay has to settle for a back-to-back split with a loss on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Steven Stamkos got the Lightning off to a strong start with an early power play tally, but five unanswered Penguins goals sent Tampa Bay to a 6-2 defeat at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night.
NHL
NHL statement on Ian Cole
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it had concluded its investigation into anonymous allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole, having found no evidence to substantiate the allegations. The investigation of the allegations, which were made anonymously in a social media...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Winning Ways
LOS ANGELES - The gusher of offensive production the Kraken generated in Wednesday's road opener was flowing freely again here in southern California in a 4-1 win for Seattle, making it three of four possible standings points to start the second season. Among the scoring highlights: Matty Beniers notched his 12th point in his first 12 NHL games, newcomers Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand have registered a goal and assist each in their first two Kraken games and fan-favorite-returnee Brandon Tanev notched the game-winning goal.
NHL
'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced
41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
How to Watch on ESPN+ and Hulu: Flyers vs. Devils on October 13
Through the NHL's media rights agreement, ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively carry four Flyers games on the streaming platforms, including the Philadelphia Flyers home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, October 13. Along with the Flyers' exclusive broadcasts, ESPN+ subscribers will also have access to more than 1,000...
NHL
Unmasked: Retired goalie greats say future of position in good hands
Vasilevskiy, Shesterkin, Gibson will carry torch, Rinne, Miller say. The NHL has seen some of its all-time great goalies retire over the past three seasons, but those who have moved on think the future of the position is in good hands. "I feel really good about the next wave," said...
NHL・
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Open Season Against Penguins in Pittsburgh
Returning players excited to suit up alongside new faces as 2022-23 season kicks off. Oct. 13, 2022 | 4 pm MST | PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh Pa. Opening day has finally arrived. Following an eventful offseason that featured the acquisition of a number of new faces, either via trade or...
NHL
MTL@DET: What you need to know
DETROIT - Coming off Wednesday's season-opening win against the Maple Leafs, the Canadiens are in the Motor City on Friday for another Original Six matchup. Here's what you need to know heading into puck drop. 1. The Habs are away for their first road trip of the season, with dates...
Comments / 1