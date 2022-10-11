The New York Islanders dropped their first game of the season suffering a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at UBS Arena. Noah Dobson scored the lone goal for the Islanders on the power play in the third period to tie the game 1-1, but the Panthers regained the lead just 30 seconds later on a goal from Patric Hornqvist, and the Islanders failed to even the score. Florida's two other goals came from Eetu Luostarinen in the first period and on an empty netter from Matthew Tkachuk.

ELMONT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO