Bronx, NY

Larry Brown Sports

More details emerge on Aroldis Chapman’s issue with Yankees

Aroldis Chapman was left off the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster, and now we have some more information about the matter. On Sunday, we learned that the Yankees had left Chapman off their roster because he missed a mandatory team workout. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Chapman wouldn’t bother going to the mandatory workout unless he were guaranteed he would be on the postseason roster. Since the Yankees could not give Chapman that guarantee, the reliever decided to stay home.
The Associated Press

Yanks' LeMahieu may have broken foot, Effross needs surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Former batting champion DJ LeMahieu was left off the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series roster against Cleveland on Tuesday after being unable to overcome a toe injury that slowed him late in the season. Reliever Scott Effross, rookie infielder Oswald Peraza and outfielder Andrew Benintendi also were left off the 26-man roster, while Matt Carpenter, rookie Oswaldo Cabrera and speedy outfielder Tim Locastro were included. Cleveland added right-handers Aaron Civale and Cody Morris, and dropped left-hander Kirk McCarty and right-hander Nick Sandlin, who strained his pitching shoulder Saturday. LeMahieu, a three-time Gold Glove infielder, went into a 2-for-38 slide through Sept. 4 before going on the injured list. The second baseman and third baseman returned Sept. 30 and was 4 for 13 with two walks, no extra-base hits and no RBIs. LeMahieu finished the season with a .261 batting average, his lowest since 2011.
Hot 99.1

Fans Boo New York Mets Iconic Voice For Slamming Buck

When you are a Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer/analyst, you are paid for your opinion. Ex-players and managers stack broadcast booths across the country to provide key insight. Mets play-by-play star, Gary Cohen grew up a New York Mets fan, not too far from Shea Stadium. Cohen along with former 1986 Mets Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez combine for one of the most popular broadcast booth trios in the game. On Sunday night, Cohen was part of the SNY postgame crew, as the game was on ESPN. The ever-popular Queens native got roundly booed by the live audience for his comments regarding Mets manager Buck Showalter.
Yardbarker

Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit

Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
NJ.com

Former Mets prospect to interview for Marlins manager position

There’s a new job opening down in Miami. On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Marlins are on the hunt for a new manager....
The Crawfish Boxes

The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
MLB

Yanks take Game 1 as Cole feeds off Bronx energy

NEW YORK -- The ovation came in loud and strong, rolling in waves through Yankee Stadium’s faraway decks and accompanying Gerrit Cole for his journey toward the first-base dugout. After three years in pinstripes, finally hearing the cheers of a home playoff crowd, he reached for the bill of his cap and doffed it ever-so-slightly. He had done his job, and done it well.
MLB

Guardians-Yankees Game 2 FAQ (Thurs., 7:30 ET, TBS)

NEW YORK -- If the Yankees learned anything from a late-summer swoon that threatened their place atop the American League East standings, it’s that a hot start doesn’t guarantee anything. So even though the Bombers took Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday evening, they know the Guardians didn’t come this far to roll over.
MLB

Effross needs Tommy John, will miss playoffs

NEW YORK -- When the Yankees announced their 26-man roster for the American League Division Series on Tuesday morning ahead of Game 1 against the Guardians, the most surprising news wasn’t who made the team, but who had been left off. Rookie reliever Scott Effross, who was expected to...
MLB

Taylor? Treinen? Breaking down NLDS roster decisions

LOS ANGELES -- With the announcement that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres, the Dodgers have answered most of their big questions ahead of Tuesday’s opener. • NLDS Game 1: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT on FS1. At this...
MLB

Astros set ALDS roster, with 7 in playoffs for first time

HOUSTON -- Rookie right-hander Hunter Brown, the team’s top-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, was one of 12 pitchers the Astros will carry on their roster for the American League Division Series against the Mariners. Veteran relievers Phil Maton and Will Smith, a lefty who helped the Braves win the...
