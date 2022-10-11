Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What channel is the Yankees game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Yankees vs. Guardians in ALDS, Game 1
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, face the Cleveland Guardians, led by third baseman Jose Ramirez, in an ALDS game on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 (10/11/22) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of fuboTV,...
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
More details emerge on Aroldis Chapman’s issue with Yankees
Aroldis Chapman was left off the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster, and now we have some more information about the matter. On Sunday, we learned that the Yankees had left Chapman off their roster because he missed a mandatory team workout. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Chapman wouldn’t bother going to the mandatory workout unless he were guaranteed he would be on the postseason roster. Since the Yankees could not give Chapman that guarantee, the reliever decided to stay home.
Yanks' LeMahieu may have broken foot, Effross needs surgery
NEW YORK (AP) — Former batting champion DJ LeMahieu was left off the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series roster against Cleveland on Tuesday after being unable to overcome a toe injury that slowed him late in the season. Reliever Scott Effross, rookie infielder Oswald Peraza and outfielder Andrew Benintendi also were left off the 26-man roster, while Matt Carpenter, rookie Oswaldo Cabrera and speedy outfielder Tim Locastro were included. Cleveland added right-handers Aaron Civale and Cody Morris, and dropped left-hander Kirk McCarty and right-hander Nick Sandlin, who strained his pitching shoulder Saturday. LeMahieu, a three-time Gold Glove infielder, went into a 2-for-38 slide through Sept. 4 before going on the injured list. The second baseman and third baseman returned Sept. 30 and was 4 for 13 with two walks, no extra-base hits and no RBIs. LeMahieu finished the season with a .261 batting average, his lowest since 2011.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankees announcer John Sterling goes viral for Harrison Bader home run call in ALDS Game 1
John Sterling did it again. The voice of New York Yankees baseball on WFAN dropped another signature home run call, with this one coming Tuesday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series vs. the Cleveland Guardians. Outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run to left field in...
Aaron Judge’s father has funny question for the slugger
Aaron Judge just became the first person in over two decades to hit more than 60 home runs in a single season, but the New York Yankees star’s father was not all that impressed with the feat. Judge said earlier this week that his father, Wayne, has been been...
Fans Boo New York Mets Iconic Voice For Slamming Buck
When you are a Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer/analyst, you are paid for your opinion. Ex-players and managers stack broadcast booths across the country to provide key insight. Mets play-by-play star, Gary Cohen grew up a New York Mets fan, not too far from Shea Stadium. Cohen along with former 1986 Mets Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez combine for one of the most popular broadcast booth trios in the game. On Sunday night, Cohen was part of the SNY postgame crew, as the game was on ESPN. The ever-popular Queens native got roundly booed by the live audience for his comments regarding Mets manager Buck Showalter.
Yardbarker
Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit
Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB announces start times for all Yankees-Guardians ALDS games | Complete Division Series schedule
Major League Baseball announced Tuesday the start times for every Division Series game. NLDS Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves at 1:07 p.m. ET on FOX. ALDS Game 1: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros at 3:37 p.m. ET on TBS. ALDS Game 1: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees...
MLB・
What’s next for Mets legend Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract has expired? Perhaps a move to the Bronx
The New York Mets season has come to an end. And with that, some of those who work in and around the Mets find themselves with decisions to make about the future. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That includes Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract expired at the...
Here Is The Astros Lineup For Game Two Of The ALDS
Here Is The Astros Lineup For Game Two Of The ALDS
What happens if Yankees’ weather ruins ALDS Game 2 vs Cleveland Guardians?
Wednesday was a beautiful day for baseball in the Bronx, less than 24 hours after the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in the series opener Tuesday night. Sadly, no baseball was played, by design. Rob Manfred’s newfangled playoff schedule has some kinks that still need to be worked out,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Mets prospect to interview for Marlins manager position
There’s a new job opening down in Miami. On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Marlins are on the hunt for a new manager....
The Crawfish Boxes
The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster
The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
Aroldis Chapman’s selfish behavior proves Yankees should’ve let him go in 2019
When manager Aaron Boone kicked reliever Aroldis Chapman off the New York Yankees postseason roster, it signaled a change many fans were hoping would’ve come years earlier. Better late than never, though, because if Chapman was trying to help the 2022 Yanks win a World Series, it would’ve been the greatest disaster of all.
MLB
Yanks take Game 1 as Cole feeds off Bronx energy
NEW YORK -- The ovation came in loud and strong, rolling in waves through Yankee Stadium’s faraway decks and accompanying Gerrit Cole for his journey toward the first-base dugout. After three years in pinstripes, finally hearing the cheers of a home playoff crowd, he reached for the bill of his cap and doffed it ever-so-slightly. He had done his job, and done it well.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Guardians-Yankees Game 2 FAQ (Thurs., 7:30 ET, TBS)
NEW YORK -- If the Yankees learned anything from a late-summer swoon that threatened their place atop the American League East standings, it’s that a hot start doesn’t guarantee anything. So even though the Bombers took Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday evening, they know the Guardians didn’t come this far to roll over.
MLB
Effross needs Tommy John, will miss playoffs
NEW YORK -- When the Yankees announced their 26-man roster for the American League Division Series on Tuesday morning ahead of Game 1 against the Guardians, the most surprising news wasn’t who made the team, but who had been left off. Rookie reliever Scott Effross, who was expected to...
MLB
Taylor? Treinen? Breaking down NLDS roster decisions
LOS ANGELES -- With the announcement that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres, the Dodgers have answered most of their big questions ahead of Tuesday’s opener. • NLDS Game 1: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT on FS1. At this...
MLB
Astros set ALDS roster, with 7 in playoffs for first time
HOUSTON -- Rookie right-hander Hunter Brown, the team’s top-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, was one of 12 pitchers the Astros will carry on their roster for the American League Division Series against the Mariners. Veteran relievers Phil Maton and Will Smith, a lefty who helped the Braves win the...
Comments / 0