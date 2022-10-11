ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kylian Mbapp
Yardbarker

Di Maria offers Juventus good news as the club orders the players to a retreat

Juventus has ordered their players into a retreat at their Continassa training ground after back-to-back losses against AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa. The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of this season and Max Allegri is desperate to arrest the slump sooner than later. The Bianconeri manager has...
Daily Mail

Reece James faces a nervy wait, Paul Pogba, Angel di Maria and Paulo Dybala are doubts and Gini Wijnaldum is out... so, who else is sweating on their fitness with the World Cup just weeks away?

As next month's World Cup edges ever closer, the nerves are starting to set in among those still on the treatment table. First-choice England right-back Reece James limped off with what appeared to be a knee injury during Chelsea's 2-0 triumph in Milan, while Argentina and Juventus veteran Angel di Maria left the pitch in tears after sustaining a thigh problem against Maccabi Haifa.
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe's mum retweets a post claiming her son has been the victim of a 'SMEAR CAMPAIGN' that has forced him to leave PSG amid reports he feels 'betrayed' by the club... after she said she was 'proud' of the forward

Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, has shared a tweet in support of her son as reports continue to emerge of problems behind the scenes at Paris Saint-Germain. French outlet L'Equipe had reported that Mbappe is at the centre of a PSG squad split and is fast losing support from his teammates, with several angry at his privileged position within the club.
Yardbarker

Watch: Mbappe Can’t Stop Laughing After Neymar Nutmegs Ramos in Training

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar added another victim to his nutmeg list. During PSG’s scheduled training session on Monday ahead of its UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Benfica, Sergio Ramos was caught off guard by a nutmeg attempt from Neymar. Kylian Mbappe had a laugh after Neymar...
Yardbarker

Ferdinand lifts lid on conversations with Ronaldo following sub’s role

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on the conversations he has recently had with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international has found himself out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag. Although still in the Dutchman’s matchday squads, Ronaldo has been resigned to nothing more than a substitute’s role.
PREMIER LEAGUE

