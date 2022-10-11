Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi looks stone-faced as he watches Mbappe net for PSG hours after ‘demanding January transfer’
LIONEL MESSI looked on stony-faced in the stands as Kylian Mbappe scored for PSG - hours after reportedly demanding to leave. Messi's smiling and contented demeanour alongside wife Antonela appeared to change dramatically with Mbappe's penalty opener in Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League home draw with Benfica. The Argentinian legend sat...
Report: PSG Want To Sell Kylian Mbappe To Liverpool & Buy Mohamed Salah As Replacement
PSG are reportedly keen on selling Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool, and making a move for Mohamed Salah in return.
PSG sensationally agree to let ‘fed up’ Kylian Mbappe QUIT with relationship ‘completely broken’ but NOT to Real Madrid
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have sensationally agreed to let "fed up" star Kylian Mbappe leave, but NOT to Real Madrid, with the relationship between the two parties "completely broken", according to reports. The Frenchman, 23, came close to leaving the Parisians in the summer on a free transfer until he snubbed Real...
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin
Inside incredible PSG squad split with just FOUR stars in Kylian Mbappe’s corner as Neymar clique dominate dressing room
KYLIAN MBAPPE has just FOUR allies left in the Paris Saint-Germain squad, according to reports. The French champions are in crisis mode after it emerged this week that Mbappe wants to LEAVE in January. Just five months after penning a £650,000-a-week contract extension, the 23-year-old has asked out as he...
Five clubs who could sign Mbappe as Liverpool and Real Madrid lead race after PSG star ‘demands transfer in January’
KYLIAN MBAPPE has put some of Europe's biggest clubs on high alert after revealing he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain. The striker only signed a new contract with the French champions in the summer but he is keen for a new challenge. Mbappe is reportedly fed up and his relationship...
Kylian Mbappe Transfer Saga Summary - PSG Upset, Liverpool Mohamed Salah Swap And Real Madrid Out
There has been many reports surrounding the future of PSG superstar Kylian tMbappe today, this is a summary of what has been reported.
Graham Potter succeeds where predecessors failed as he guides Chelsea to famous Champions League victory over AC Milan
GRAHAM POTTER is less than a month into his Chelsea reign but he has already achieved what Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel could not - a win in Italy. Chelsea had not won in Italy for 19 years before Potter's side rocked up at the San Siro. And...
Liverpool can afford stunning £175MILLION Kylian Mbappe transfer after shock claims he wants to quit PSG
LIVERPOOL reportedly CAN afford the mega £175million to sign Kylian Mbappe in January. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar, 22, is said to want to leave his hometown club. And Marca report that the Anfield side have the financial clout to land the Frenchman. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire spoke with...
Man Utd news LIVE: United ‘keeping tabs’ on Toney, Odysseas Vlachodimos linked, Ten Hag praises Cristiano Ronaldo
MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly keeping tabs on Brentford ace Ivan Toney if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. Toney, 26, has netted six Premier League goals in nine matches this season and has recently been called up to the England international team. However, United boss has shown support to Ronaldo, claiming...
Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag On Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Phenomenal' Goal Stat
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Crisitano Ronaldo and his "Phenomenal" goal record.
Di Maria offers Juventus good news as the club orders the players to a retreat
Juventus has ordered their players into a retreat at their Continassa training ground after back-to-back losses against AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa. The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of this season and Max Allegri is desperate to arrest the slump sooner than later. The Bianconeri manager has...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700 club goals broken down as he beats Lionel Messi to milestone… with just 20% coming for Man Utd
JUST over 20 per cent of Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 club goals have come at Manchester United. The five-time Champions League and Ballon d'Or winner notched his 700th in the 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday, beating long-time rival Lionel Messi to the feat. Ronaldo was played in behind...
Reece James faces a nervy wait, Paul Pogba, Angel di Maria and Paulo Dybala are doubts and Gini Wijnaldum is out... so, who else is sweating on their fitness with the World Cup just weeks away?
As next month's World Cup edges ever closer, the nerves are starting to set in among those still on the treatment table. First-choice England right-back Reece James limped off with what appeared to be a knee injury during Chelsea's 2-0 triumph in Milan, while Argentina and Juventus veteran Angel di Maria left the pitch in tears after sustaining a thigh problem against Maccabi Haifa.
Kylian Mbappe's mum retweets a post claiming her son has been the victim of a 'SMEAR CAMPAIGN' that has forced him to leave PSG amid reports he feels 'betrayed' by the club... after she said she was 'proud' of the forward
Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, has shared a tweet in support of her son as reports continue to emerge of problems behind the scenes at Paris Saint-Germain. French outlet L'Equipe had reported that Mbappe is at the centre of a PSG squad split and is fast losing support from his teammates, with several angry at his privileged position within the club.
Watch: Mbappe Can’t Stop Laughing After Neymar Nutmegs Ramos in Training
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar added another victim to his nutmeg list. During PSG’s scheduled training session on Monday ahead of its UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Benfica, Sergio Ramos was caught off guard by a nutmeg attempt from Neymar. Kylian Mbappe had a laugh after Neymar...
Ferdinand lifts lid on conversations with Ronaldo following sub’s role
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on the conversations he has recently had with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international has found himself out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag. Although still in the Dutchman’s matchday squads, Ronaldo has been resigned to nothing more than a substitute’s role.
