Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch's Viral Comment
Russell Wilson is enduring something he's never had to throughout his decorated NFL career: severe national criticism. The Denver Broncos' new quarterback may be in his 11th season, and a nine-time Pro Bowler to boot, but never before has he been a national lampoon. But when a team gives up...
Colin Cowherd Predicts Major Upset In NFL
One of the fun and exciting things about the NFL is the constant possibility of upsets from game to game, especially compared to the three other major sports in our nation. One or two upsets over the course of a season could literally turn a team’s season around, or cause another squad to fall out of the playoff picture altogether.
Another bad loss in Week 6 will force Pittsburgh Steelers to plan for the end of the Mike Tomlin era
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is going to feel pressure like he never has before if the team suffers another embarrassing loss in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Outside of legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, there is no coach in the league that has...
Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'
The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense
Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
Jim Harbaugh accuses Penn State defense of illegal move
Jim Harbaugh accused the Penn State defense of doing something illegal during the fourth quarter against the Wolverines. The Wolverines were leading 31-17 but got penalized four times on their first drive of the fourth quarter. They were flagged twice for a false start. After the second false start, Harbaugh started to scream at the officials.
Jerry Jones on his 80th birthday: 'You can have one hell of a time after you're 40 years old'
On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones celebrated his 80th trip around the sun. A guest on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show, Jones spoke about how his 80th birthday differs from his 40th while offering advice for those that might be struggling with middle age. "Believe it or...
With Washington Trying To Deal The Steelers Should Absolutely Call Them For The Former 1st Round Pick
You’ve heard the name. The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted him in the 2016 NFL Draft. The team desperately needed a cornerback and William Jackson III was going to fall right into their lap. That is, until their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, swooped him up just one pick before. After Jackson landed in Cincinnati, the Steelers were clearly left a little bit surprised.
One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded
Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones discusses bombshell report on Commanders' Dan Snyder
There has been increasing talk recently that NFL owners could try to force Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders, but one of the most powerful figures in the league insists he has not heard anything about that supposed plan. ESPN published a lengthy piece this week citing several sources...
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys best anytime TD scorer bets for Sunday Night Football
NFL Week 6 Player Props: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Best Anytime TD Scorer Bets. Eagles vs. Cowboys Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds. Although Dak Prescott is getting closer to his return to the field, the Cowboys would probably be foolish to rush him back. Backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, is 4-0 with the Cowboys to begin the season. He's also 5-0 dating back to last year in games started for the Cowboys. The Cowboys have only scored 18.6 points per game this season. Rush isn't playing insane football. But he's limiting turnovers and has helped the defense get on the field with a lot of field to work with. He's done exactly what the backup needs to do. However, the Dallas defense has been the worst against the run this year. That's an area where the Eagles have excelled.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz could miss up to six weeks with fractured ring finger
Only days removed from earning their second victory of the young NFL season, the Washington Commanders may be without their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. Carson Wentz reportedly fractured the ring finger on his throwing hand during Thursday night's 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears. Wentz will see a...
Steelers 2022 Offseason Signing Of Mitch Trubisky Labeled As One Of The League’s Worst By NFL Analyst
It was a short stint as starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for newcomer, Mitchell Trubisky. The veteran signed a two-year deal back in March and he was expected to begin the year as the lead signal-caller at that time. The organization went on to draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and it immediately was thought of when, not if, Pickett would be inserted into the starting lineup. The rookie is now officially first on the depth chart and is coming off of his first career start. Marc Ross of NFL.com is ranking the Steelers signing of Trubisky as one of the worst offseason moves throughout the league.
Aaron Rodgers: 'We struggle when we try to do too much'
Rodgers wants to see a more simplistic approach. He says that the plays are there but they are just not executing well. Anyone who watched even a quarter of the game could see that the offense was not executing well. Rodgers made it clear that he was not attacking the staff though the interesting part of the comments is that it feels a little like an attack. Execution on offense usually comes down to coaching. The coaching needs to be better for the offense to execute well.
Why ex-Bengal T.J. Houshmandzadeh believes Ja'Marr Chase could light up Saints
Former Bengals wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh believes a big day could be in store for Cincinnati star wideout Ja'Marr Chase in a Week 6 game in New Orleans. The Saints tend to not double an opponent's top receiver, a strategy the Bengals could exploit. "If you watch them play defensively, they...
Commanders Get Bad News On QB Carson Wentz
This is not what the Commanders wanted to hear as they end their four-game losing streak. But, would replacing an injured Wentz with backup Taylor Heinicke help the team in the long term?. You never want to see anyone get injured but Wentz has not played well this year. The...
Watch: Who Would Stefon Diggs Like His Sister Date on the Bills?
Stefon Diggs gets candid on which teammate he'd like his sister to date on the Bills after revisiting a viral locker room video from his Vikings days on the third episode of The Voncast. Watch the full interview now https://youtu.be/neMdpBP4czc Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
Cowboys Announce Five Roster Moves
The team also signed LS Matt Overton and elevated TE Sean McKeon and RB Malik Davis from the practice squad. Fehoko, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Stanford in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team and is the cousin...
