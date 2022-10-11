NFL Week 6 Player Props: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Best Anytime TD Scorer Bets. Eagles vs. Cowboys Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds. Although Dak Prescott is getting closer to his return to the field, the Cowboys would probably be foolish to rush him back. Backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, is 4-0 with the Cowboys to begin the season. He's also 5-0 dating back to last year in games started for the Cowboys. The Cowboys have only scored 18.6 points per game this season. Rush isn't playing insane football. But he's limiting turnovers and has helped the defense get on the field with a lot of field to work with. He's done exactly what the backup needs to do. However, the Dallas defense has been the worst against the run this year. That's an area where the Eagles have excelled.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO