What time, TV channel is Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros ALDS Game 1 today?
Fresh off of their wild card series victory, the Seattle Mariners have a heap of momentum as they get set to face the Houston Astros in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Game 1 of the ALDS gets underway on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:37 p.m. PT/3:37 p.m. ET (2:37 a.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
Mariners announce game times for weekend playoff games at T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners unveiled start times for division series games against the Astros at T-Mobile park for both Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). Game 2 will be Thursday, Oct. 13, in Houston, at 12:37 p.m. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle, while lefty Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Astros.
Why do Seattle Mariners fans put a shoe on their head? Here's a breakdown.
HOUSTON — As the Seattle Mariners took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, a fan at the T-Mobile Park watch party in Seattle had an idea. Down 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Ben Cox put a Birkenstock on his head. He was immediately put on the stadium's big screen for everyone to see and do the same.
What the Houston Astros are saying about the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros looked loose when they took the field for Monday's practice at Minute Maid Park. They'll host the Seattle Mariners Tuesday afternoon for Game 1 of the ALDS. Even playoff veterans like Game 1 starting pitcher Justin Verlander admitted there are some nerves. "The playoffs...
Yardbarker
Mariners manager Scott Servais burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Seahawks may change game time on Sunday for Mariners game
SEATTLE — There might be some changes to the Seattle Seahawks schedule this weekend. The 2-3 Hawks are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field. However, according to Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta, the Seahawks might change their game from Sunday to avoid conflict with a potential Seattle Mariners game. The Mariners are...
SB Nation
MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS
Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
ALDS Odds: Mariners vs. Astros Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
Game 2 of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros starts early on Thursday evening! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Astros prediction and pick. Game 1 of this series was as intense as a playoff game can get. The Astros stormed back...
NFL
Kickoff for Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday will be moved back if Mariners force Game 4 in ALDS vs. Astros
The NFL has a contingency plan in place in the event the Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday in Seattle needs to be moved to avoid conflict with the Houston Astros-Seattle Mariners postseason baseball series. The league announced on Wednesday that, if necessary, the game would move from its originally scheduled 4:05...
Former broadcaster believes Mariners magic will prevail
Anybody 40 years of age and older in western Washington knows who sportscaster Tony Ventrella is. Over the decades, you could watch Tony on every TV station in town. Ventrella had a storied career over the past half-century, covering all the major sports stories and some news as well. You could hear him commenting often on KIRO 710 AM. He is a community activist and even ran for Congress. He is a published author. And, if you needed a haircut, he could do that too.
KIMA TV
Rise of the rally shoe and why it's going in the Mariners Hall of Fame
SEATTLE, Wash. — Mariners fans, riding high from sweeping the Blue Jays, now out on shopping sprees, snatching up jerseys, t-shirts, hats and more, at the official team store and other stores, like Simply Seattle. They want to be ready for the next series that begins Tuesday in Houston.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros prediction, pick, odds: Luis Castillo tries to even ALDS for M's
The Seattle Mariners' trade deadline acquisition of right-hander Luis Castillo was executed with moments like this in mind. Seattle, after thrice blowing four-run leads in an 8-7 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of this American League Division Series, is in desperate need of a shutdown performance from its starter in Game 2 on Thursday. The exact type of effort Castillo delivered last Friday in Toronto.
KIMA TV
M/V Mariners 'Good Vibes Only,' Washington ferries cheer on the M's with name change
Washington State Ferries (WSF) is embracing the chaos of the Mariners' postseason games by temporarily changing the name of their fleet to Mariners-inspired names. Gov. Jay Inslee directed WSF to make the temporary name change starting Thursday. The names will remain in place as long as the Mariners remain in the 2022 postseason.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals could be moved to 2:30 p.m. due to Mariners home playoff game
SEATTLE — The NFL announced its plans Wednesday to clear up a potential schedule conflict with the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners this weekend. The Mariners, who are facing the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series (ALDS) this week, have a potential playoff game at T-Mobile Park at 12:07 p.m. on Sunday. That presented a conflict with the Seahawks, who have a game at Lumen Field against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. The two stadiums are about 0.2 miles away from each other.
FOX Sports
MLB Divisional Series top plays: Mariners-Astros, Phillies-Braves
The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
It's Not Just Seattle Who's Excited About the Mariners Postseason Run
When the Mariners clinched a playoff birth, the city of Seattle absolutely erupted. And, really, it's been a party ever since. There's an excitement in the city that I haven't seen since I happened to be in Paris the day after France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Fans took to the streets. The vibes are incredible.
MyNorthwest.com
Washington State Ferries renamed for Mariners during postseason
The Seattle Mariners were named for the city’s maritime heritage, and now the team is receiving an honor worthy of their name, by naming the city’s maritime vessels for the team. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered all Washington state ferry names be changed, temporarily, to honor the...
Mariners jump all over Astros ace Justin Verlander in ALDS Game 1
The Astros trailed 6-2 after four innings from Verlander, who gave up a postseason career-high 10 hits and matched a career-high six earned runs.
Yardbarker
Mariners Manager Stands By His Controversial Decision
It was a brutal defeat for the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon. They came to within one strike of taking the series opener and having a chance to gain a 2-0 advantage on Thursday with Luis Castillo on the mound, but the Houston Astros kept fighting back.
