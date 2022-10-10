A lecture-recital by Helen Phelan, Professor of Arts Practice at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at University of Limerick. Princeton University’s Fund for Irish Studies presents “Low the sun; short its course”: Tracing the Celtic Ritual Cycle through Music, Manuscript and Performance, a presentation by Helen Phelan, Professor of Arts Practice at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick in Ireland. Using a lecture and recital format, Phelan explores the musical and ritualistic evidence for the emergence and continuity of the Celtic ritual cycle, focusing on the rituals of Imbolc and Samhain, which is a precursor of Halloween. The event will take place on Friday, October 28, at 4:30 p.m. at the James Stewart Film Theater at 185 Nassau Street. Princeton’s Visiting Leonard L. Milberg ’53 Professor in Irish Letters and Chair of the Fund for Irish Studies Fintan O’Toole will provide a welcome and introduction. The event is free and open to the public; no tickets are required. The theater is an accessible venue, and guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO