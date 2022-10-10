Read full article on original website
Princeton University
Society of Fellows in the Liberal Arts welcomes new scholars
Five new scholars have joined the Society of Fellows in the Liberal Arts this fall. The Society is an interdisciplinary community of postdoctoral fellows and Princeton faculty members that aims to bring innovative approaches to scholarship and teaching. Established by a gift from charter trustee Lloyd Cotsen and the Humanities...
Princeton University
Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts presents HERE YE, HEAR YE!!!, an exhibition by Mark Thomas Gibson
Artist and 2021-22 Hodder Fellow Mark Thomas Gibson presents paintings, drawings, and collages that engage satire and caricature to depict the subtext of the American political landscape. The Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts at Princeton University will present HERE YE, HEAR YE!!!, an exhibition of new...
Princeton University
Alumnus Jim Lee ’86 Conducts Comic Book Workshop for Students
Photo highlights from master comic illustrator and Co-Publisher of DC Entertainment Jim Lee's workshop with students. On October 10, the Lewis Center for the Arts and Princeton University’s Center for Career Development welcomed Lewis Center Advisory Council member and alumnus Jim Lee ’86 back to campus to lead a Comic Book Illustration Workshop for students. Lee, a renowned comic book illustrator and Co-Publisher and Creative Director of DC Entertainment, demonstrated his masterful drawing techniques for the students while sharing stories from his illustrious career. The workshop was followed by a dinner, where participants had the opportunity to sit down with Lee for a more informal conversation.
Princeton University
Princeton scientists win major physics prizes
The American Physical Society announced today that Princeton University researchers have won several of the society's major awards: Pablo Debenedetti won the Aneesur Rahman Prize for Computational Physics, Ali Yazdani won the Oliver E. Buckley Condensed Matter Physics Prize, Frank Calaprice won the Hans A. Bethe Prize, Nathalie de Leon won the Rolf Landauer and Charles H. Bennett Award in Quantum Computing, and Pierre-Thomas Brun won the Early Career Award for Soft Matter Research. The laureates will receive their awards and deliver lectures at a future APS meeting.
Princeton University
Fund for Irish Studies at Princeton University presents “Low the sun; short its course”: Tracing the Celtic Ritual Cycle through Music, Manuscript and Performance
A lecture-recital by Helen Phelan, Professor of Arts Practice at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at University of Limerick. Princeton University’s Fund for Irish Studies presents “Low the sun; short its course”: Tracing the Celtic Ritual Cycle through Music, Manuscript and Performance, a presentation by Helen Phelan, Professor of Arts Practice at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick in Ireland. Using a lecture and recital format, Phelan explores the musical and ritualistic evidence for the emergence and continuity of the Celtic ritual cycle, focusing on the rituals of Imbolc and Samhain, which is a precursor of Halloween. The event will take place on Friday, October 28, at 4:30 p.m. at the James Stewart Film Theater at 185 Nassau Street. Princeton’s Visiting Leonard L. Milberg ’53 Professor in Irish Letters and Chair of the Fund for Irish Studies Fintan O’Toole will provide a welcome and introduction. The event is free and open to the public; no tickets are required. The theater is an accessible venue, and guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.
