Walmart, Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s announce major cutbacks – and it may mean your favorite items won’t be on the shelves
WALMART, Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s have announced some major cutbacks, which may mean your favorite items will no longer be on the shelves. Last month, well-known retailers spoke about canceling or reducing orders to combat abnormally high inventories. In an August earnings call, Walmart’s EVP and CFO John...
Walmart announced a giant change to its return policy just before the holiday season – what to know about the new option
JUST weeks out from the holiday season, Walmart has announced a major change to its return policy. The new Holiday Guarantee is already in effect for all Walmart customers. Last week, the company announced that customers who purchase eligible items on or after October 1 have until January 31, 2023, to make exchanges.
Walmart making five changes that will affect your holiday shopping – all are in response to common customer requests
IT'S not going to be any regular holiday season at Walmart. The superstore has shared plans for an entirely improved holiday shopping experience, focusing on what it calls “better value” and “more convenience than ever.”. According to the retail giant, more than half of customers will start...
Walmart kicks off holiday sales – see the early deals to get now, up to 50% off
IT'S holiday shopping season already at Walmart, as the giant retailer begins offering its holiday deals to shoppers at up to 50 percent off. Walmart’s “Rollbacks and More” started running Monday and will continue until Thursday. This savings event offers early holiday shoppers big discounts on electronics,...
2 more major retailers closing on Thanksgiving: What about Walmart?
Two more major retailers have announced plans to once again close for Thanksgiving day. Best Buy and Target are joining Kohl’s in closing on Thanksgiving day (Thursday, Nov. 24). Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has not announced its Thanksgiving plans but has also closed for the holiday in recent years.
Walmart Introduces Changes For Holiday Shopping This Year
The holiday season is just around the corner, and there's almost no way you can avoid Walmart. The big-box retailer is making some significant changes to its stores this year, but not all of them have been positive for shoppers in the past.
Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales
It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
Christmas in October: Here’s Why Walmart & Target Are Starting Holiday Sales Earlier Than Ever
Several big box retailers, including Walmart and Target, announced earlier than ever pre-holiday sales events to attract more customers. Last year retailers were plagued by supply chain issues, which...
Target drops surprise, releasing some Black Friday deals weeks earlier than usual
Target made a surprise announcement Monday morning, kicking off its Black Friday sales early with a weeklong set of deals. The retailer, which has already been trying to get a leg-up on its competitors by holding its Target Deal Days event last week, says it's starting its Weeklong Black Friday Deals events three weeks earlier than last year.
Target and Amazon offer deals as inflation slashes holiday shopping budgets
Calling all shoppers: Target and Amazon holiday deals are starting early this year. But this shopping season is going to look very different from previous years. With inflation majorly impacting consumer budgets, 48% of Americans admit they plan to spend less money this holiday season compared to last, according to a new survey by Credit Karma.
Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans
Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
Christmas in October: Holiday shopping kicks off early due to high inventory
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s Christmas in October! Or at least that’s when big box stores want consumers to start shopping for the holidays. Holiday savings are already underway at several retailers including Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, and Amazon where store officials say the winter discounts have hit shelves weeks earlier than usual this year. A […]
JCPenney Ends Contract With Sephora
JCPenney Ends Contract With Sephora
Kohl's, Target, Best Buy and more stores will close on Thanksgiving Day
BOSTON - It's almost time for the holiday shopping season to kick into high-gear. But instead of getting an early start on Black Friday sales, several big-name stores are announcing they'll be closed on Thanksgiving. In Massachusetts, "Blue Laws" prevent most retailers from opening on the Thursday holiday. And it...
The 25 Top Christmas Gifts To Cross Off Your Holiday Shopping List During Prime Day – Last Chance!
The holidays are just around the corner and Amazon is starting the shopping season off stronger than ever this year with the best Prime Day deals for the second time this year. That’s right, welcome to Prime Day part two, folks. Amazon is calling this second Prime Day their Prime Early Access Sale, a brand-new two-day event that started yesterday October 11 and ends tonight, October 12. During this event, Prime users can purchase goods across the board at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. This post-Prime Day pre-Black Friday event is taking the world of shopping by storm right...
Amazon’s Holiday Hiring Plans Are Bittersweet
While the leaves change color and temperatures cool, Amazon is setting its sights on the holiday shopping season. The e-commerce giant is going on a hiring spree, planning to add 150,000 employees to its ranks across full-time, seasonal, and part-time positions. The company’s move comes as the U.S. unemployment rate came in at a better-than-expected 3.5% in September.
The Best Non-Amazon October Prime Day Deals You Should Already Be Shopping
ICYMI, Amazon is throwing another Prime Day sale to help you get a head start on holiday shopping. On October 11-12, Prime members can unlock access to exclusive savings across all categories, including home, beauty, and fitness. While we admit the deals are good (really good, TBH), they're certainly not the only sales worth your time and attention this Prime Day. In fact, there's a smattering of Prime Day alternatives you should totally bookmark. Many of them are open to anyone, not just members, and last much longer than just two days. After all, why should Amazon have all the fun? Below are the best Prime Day alternatives to shop on and beyond this second Prime Day.
Early Discounts Backfire: Why Online Holiday Sales Are Set To Be Weakest on Record
Retailers could face a less-than-merry holiday shopping season as many consumers look to put on the brakes after blowing much of their holiday budgets on deeply discounted items in recent weeks....
Amazon's holiday sales event sees lower sales, group says
NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon said Thursday its Prime members ordered more than 100 million items during a sales event this week that analysts are expecting to be a bellwether for the holiday shopping season. As expected, the Seattle-based e-commerce company did not share sales figures. Still,...
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and the forces blowing up the traditional holiday shopping season
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, slated for Tuesday and Wednesday Oct. 11-12, is the company’s attempt to jump-start the holiday shopping season and replicate the effects of its summertime Prime Day event on its bottom line. It’s one factor that will make the 2022 shopping season different from...
