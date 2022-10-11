ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings open as 3.5-point favorites in Week 6 vs Dolphins

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings enter week six with a record of 4-1 and head to Miami as a considerable road favorite at 3.5 points this Sunday afternoon per Tipico Sportsbook.

In truly impressive fashion, the Vikings have lost each of their last three games against the spread by 0.5 points. Last week’s loss against the spread makes the Vikings record 1-4. They are better hitting the over, having done so in each of the last three games.

The Dolphins are on the other end of the spectrum. Their record both straight up and against the spread is the same at 3-2 while the under has hit in three of their last five.

The line skewing toward the Vikings is mainly due to the Dolphins having issues at the quarterback position. The Dolphins might be in line to start third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson due to both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater being in concussion protocol.

