Lubbock, TX

Awesome 98

Texas Tech Golf Ranked Top in All of College Golf

For the second time in three seasons, the Texas Tech Men's golf team has been named as the number-one team in the country. The Red Raiders were named the top team in collegiate golf in the GolfStat poll. The Texas Tech team is led by the top-ranked player in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
extrainningsoftball.com

Former SEC Standout Makinzy Herzog Transferring to Texas Tech

Makinzy Herzog is transferring to Texas Tech, she announced on social media late Wednesday night. “See you soon big 12,” Herzog wrote, alongside photos of herself in a Red Raider uniform. Herzog will have one season of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech. In mid-August, Extra Inning Softball exclusively reported...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock To Test Outdoor Sirens On Friday

This is a test, only a test. Don't freak out on Friday at about 9:00 a.m. if you hear warning sirens going off around the city of Lubbock. It was announced today that the City of Lubbock will be testing the Outdoor Warning System Sirens just to make sure everything works as it should.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

SkyGardens: Now selling home grown West Texas flowers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here in West Texas it’s common to see a cotton field or a corn field, but something you might not see on your everyday commute is a flower farm. SkyGardens is just that, rows of beautiful flowers right in the middle of a cotton patch. It’s a new business, but with a rich history.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?

We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
TEXAS STATE
University Daily

Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech

Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

3 Texas Tech Halloween Events for the Whole Family

Halloween is just around the corner and Texas Tech wants to help everyone get into the holiday spirit. Whether you want to bring the kiddos out trick or treating in a safe environment, or you want to have a spooky date night at the symphony, there are three events you don't want to miss. Keep scrolling to see what events the university is hosting as well as more info about each one.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

5 Fun Fall Date Ideas for Lubbock Couples

If you are looking to take that special someone out on a date, but aren't sure where to take them, we've got you covered. Whether you enjoy spending time outside, doing something creative, or like to stick with the classics, I've compiled five different fall date plans you can do here in Lubbock. Get out there, enjoy the autumn vibes, and spoil your loved one with one of these date ideas.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

10 Amazon Products to Keep Lubbock Pets Cozy this Fall

As the leave change and the pumpkins are carved, the weather cools down to finally feel like fall. While you bundle up in cozy sweaters, enjoy pumpkin spice lattes, and turn on the heater, don't forget about your furry friend that also deserves a great fall experience. Keep scrolling for 10 products you can find on Amazon to give your pet the ultimate cozy fall.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

