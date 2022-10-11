Read full article on original website
Texas Tech Golf Ranked Top in All of College Golf
For the second time in three seasons, the Texas Tech Men's golf team has been named as the number-one team in the country. The Red Raiders were named the top team in collegiate golf in the GolfStat poll. The Texas Tech team is led by the top-ranked player in the...
extrainningsoftball.com
Former SEC Standout Makinzy Herzog Transferring to Texas Tech
Makinzy Herzog is transferring to Texas Tech, she announced on social media late Wednesday night. “See you soon big 12,” Herzog wrote, alongside photos of herself in a Red Raider uniform. Herzog will have one season of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech. In mid-August, Extra Inning Softball exclusively reported...
Texas Tech Basketball Programs Ready to Introduce Their Teams
The Lady Raiders and the Red Raiders basketball seasons are less than a month away. The men's basketball team will tip off on Monday the 7th with the Lady Raiders getting their season underway a couple of days later. Both teams have been getting ready with the media with Big...
Texas Tech men’s basketball game time against Jackson State announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Coaches vs. Racism announced tip-off times for its second annual HBCU Roundball Classic on Wednesday. Texas Tech will face Jackson State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 at the James M. Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston. “We’re really looking forward to the opportunity to play Jackson State and support a great cause. […]
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Week 8 Kickoff Time Announced
The Red Raiders will host the Mountaineers in the early afternoon slot on Oct. 22.
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas
If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
Lubbock To Test Outdoor Sirens On Friday
This is a test, only a test. Don't freak out on Friday at about 9:00 a.m. if you hear warning sirens going off around the city of Lubbock. It was announced today that the City of Lubbock will be testing the Outdoor Warning System Sirens just to make sure everything works as it should.
KCBD
SkyGardens: Now selling home grown West Texas flowers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here in West Texas it’s common to see a cotton field or a corn field, but something you might not see on your everyday commute is a flower farm. SkyGardens is just that, rows of beautiful flowers right in the middle of a cotton patch. It’s a new business, but with a rich history.
Don’t Miss Out On These Scary Movies Playing in Lubbock
It's that time of the year again. If you love scary movies, you thrive during this time of the year. No matter if they're new or old, tons of scary movies are showing. Some are for one-night only, some longer, and some events are free. Check them all out below.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
University Daily
Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech
Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
3 Texas Tech Halloween Events for the Whole Family
Halloween is just around the corner and Texas Tech wants to help everyone get into the holiday spirit. Whether you want to bring the kiddos out trick or treating in a safe environment, or you want to have a spooky date night at the symphony, there are three events you don't want to miss. Keep scrolling to see what events the university is hosting as well as more info about each one.
This Seems Like a Bad Idea: 4 Questionable Ideas for Wes Nessman’s New Joyland
The rumor mill is going at 1,000 miles an hour, and the question on everyone's mind these days seems to be: "Is Bart Reagor getting enough to eat in jail?" The second most asked question is: "So, is Wes Nessman actually buying Joyland or what?" As an acquaintance and colleague,...
Beto O’Rourke Blasts Greg Abbott in Fiery Speech at Texas Tech University
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke at Texas Tech University's Frazier Alumni Pavilion at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, October 11th. Texas Tech is just one of 15 campuses across the state that Beto O’Rourke is set to speak at before facing off against incumbent governor Greg Abbott on Election Day, November 8th.
KCBD
Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
5 Fun Fall Date Ideas for Lubbock Couples
If you are looking to take that special someone out on a date, but aren't sure where to take them, we've got you covered. Whether you enjoy spending time outside, doing something creative, or like to stick with the classics, I've compiled five different fall date plans you can do here in Lubbock. Get out there, enjoy the autumn vibes, and spoil your loved one with one of these date ideas.
National Pit Bull Awareness Month: 25 Pit Bulls Available to Adopt in Lubbock
October is National Pit Bull Awareness Month, a time where dog lovers around the country aim to decrease stigma, educate, and stop all of the misinformation surrounding this breed. As a pittie owner myself and someone who grew up with the breed, they truly are some of the best dogs...
18-year-old Texas Tech student ‘touched so many lives’ before fatal crash, mother said
Kaila Riojas, 18, passed away after a crash between a moped and a pickup truck Sunday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Her mother, Samantha, said Kaila was a nursing student at Texas Tech University.
10 Amazon Products to Keep Lubbock Pets Cozy this Fall
As the leave change and the pumpkins are carved, the weather cools down to finally feel like fall. While you bundle up in cozy sweaters, enjoy pumpkin spice lattes, and turn on the heater, don't forget about your furry friend that also deserves a great fall experience. Keep scrolling for 10 products you can find on Amazon to give your pet the ultimate cozy fall.
