Whit
Rowan Men’s Soccer puts up Four Goals in First NJAC Victory of the Season
Rowan men’s soccer shutdown Rutgers-Camden on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 4-0, securing their first New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) win of the season (1-2-2) and improving their overall season record to 6-5-3. Senior Captain Chad Yates was the star of the night, recording his hat trick on his home turf...
Whit
Rowan Men’s Soccer Enter a Must-Win Point in the Season
Rowan men’s soccer (5-5-3) fell to No. 13 Montclair State University 3-0, last Saturday, Oct. 8, leaving them still winless in New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) play (0-2-2). However, Rowan will have two opportunities at home this week to pick up their first NJAC win on Wednesday, Oct. 12,...
Whit
Rowan Football Defeats TCNJ in Friday Night Lights Matchup
Rowan football came into their matchup against New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) rival TCNJ on Friday, Oct. 7, in a must-win scenario after dropping two straight games to Salve Regina and Christopher Newport. The Profs gave their home fans what they wanted under the bright lights, staying resilient in a...
Whit
Natalie Ogden Becomes First Rowan Volleyball Player to Reach 1K Kills and 1K Digs
When Rowan volleyball was crowned New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) champions last season, Natalie Ogden was at the helm of the team. With a chance to repeat as champions, make a run in the NCAA tournament and accomplish personal milestones, Ogden made it clear at the beginning of the season that there was never a doubt in her mind she would return for her fifth season.
Whit
Rowan Field Hockey’s Mindset Heading Towards the End of the Season
The Rowan field hockey team has been on a roll this year with an undefeated record of 12-0 more than halfway through their schedule. The Profs have already played the hardest part of the schedule already. They beat at the time no. two Johns Hopkins University 2-1 back on Saturday, Sept. 10. They have since dominated against their New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) opponents, including rival The College of New Jersey (TCNJ).
Whit
Rowan Men’s Cross Country Looks Forward to Hosting Border Battle
With championship season inching closer, the Rowan men’s cross country team looks to battle back this weekend as they host what has now become their most important meet of the season, The Border Battle on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Yeah, it’s just the way our sport is,” Head Coach Dustin...
Whit
Rowan University Releases the 2022 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report: Clery Act
On Friday, Oct. 7, Rowan University released its annual Security and Fire Safety Report for 2022, as required by law under the Clery Act. The report contains information about campus security and personal safety. This includes crime prevention, public safety authority, crime reporting policies, fire safety, disciplinary procedures and other safety-related matters.
Whit
Beauty in Distress Aims to Foster Inclusivity and Confidence Within Rowan Community
Rowan University has always been known to offer new opportunities and resources to students as far as giving current and incoming students the chance to be more involved in the student community. Over 150 organizations and clubs within the university are chartered through Rowan SGA, giving students the chance to...
Whit
Reitzel: Buy a Parking Pass, pay Another $400 to Park
Since the school year started, I have been living off-campus and have had to park in the Nexus Mick parking lot in order to attend my classes. Additionally, since some of my classes happen to be in Savitz Hall, I had to buy a Rowan parking pass which costs $140 for the full year. After coughing up $140 out of my savings, I thought I would never get a parking ticket on Rowan’s campus—I was wrong.
Whit
Letter to the Editor: I am Wowed by What I see
I am a graduate from the days when the institution was known as “Glassboro State College.”. In February, I returned to Glassboro to work at the High Street-based public relations firm, AKCG. Every week, out of habit perhaps, I make a point to grab a copy of the Whit.
Whit
Rowan Chosen to Recieve $315K for Pollution Prevention
On Oct. 6, the grant that will provide Rowan University with $315,000 to fund the pollution prevention project was approved. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Sept. 15 that Rowan has been selected to revise one of the first pollution prevention (P2) grants under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Infrastructure Law will provide $100 million to fund multiple pollution prevention projects.
