Montclair, NJ

Whit

Rowan Men’s Soccer Enter a Must-Win Point in the Season

Rowan men’s soccer (5-5-3) fell to No. 13 Montclair State University 3-0, last Saturday, Oct. 8, leaving them still winless in New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) play (0-2-2). However, Rowan will have two opportunities at home this week to pick up their first NJAC win on Wednesday, Oct. 12,...
GLASSBORO, NJ
Whit

Rowan Football Defeats TCNJ in Friday Night Lights Matchup

Rowan football came into their matchup against New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) rival TCNJ on Friday, Oct. 7, in a must-win scenario after dropping two straight games to Salve Regina and Christopher Newport. The Profs gave their home fans what they wanted under the bright lights, staying resilient in a...
GLASSBORO, NJ
Whit

Natalie Ogden Becomes First Rowan Volleyball Player to Reach 1K Kills and 1K Digs

When Rowan volleyball was crowned New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) champions last season, Natalie Ogden was at the helm of the team. With a chance to repeat as champions, make a run in the NCAA tournament and accomplish personal milestones, Ogden made it clear at the beginning of the season that there was never a doubt in her mind she would return for her fifth season.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Whit

Rowan Field Hockey’s Mindset Heading Towards the End of the Season

The Rowan field hockey team has been on a roll this year with an undefeated record of 12-0 more than halfway through their schedule. The Profs have already played the hardest part of the schedule already. They beat at the time no. two Johns Hopkins University 2-1 back on Saturday, Sept. 10. They have since dominated against their New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) opponents, including rival The College of New Jersey (TCNJ).
GLASSBORO, NJ
Whit

Rowan Men’s Cross Country Looks Forward to Hosting Border Battle

With championship season inching closer, the Rowan men’s cross country team looks to battle back this weekend as they host what has now become their most important meet of the season, The Border Battle on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Yeah, it’s just the way our sport is,” Head Coach Dustin...
GLASSBORO, NJ
Whit

Rowan University Releases the 2022 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report: Clery Act

On Friday, Oct. 7, Rowan University released its annual Security and Fire Safety Report for 2022, as required by law under the Clery Act. The report contains information about campus security and personal safety. This includes crime prevention, public safety authority, crime reporting policies, fire safety, disciplinary procedures and other safety-related matters.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Whit

Reitzel: Buy a Parking Pass, pay Another $400 to Park

Since the school year started, I have been living off-campus and have had to park in the Nexus Mick parking lot in order to attend my classes. Additionally, since some of my classes happen to be in Savitz Hall, I had to buy a Rowan parking pass which costs $140 for the full year. After coughing up $140 out of my savings, I thought I would never get a parking ticket on Rowan’s campus—I was wrong.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Whit

Letter to the Editor: I am Wowed by What I see

I am a graduate from the days when the institution was known as “Glassboro State College.”. In February, I returned to Glassboro to work at the High Street-based public relations firm, AKCG. Every week, out of habit perhaps, I make a point to grab a copy of the Whit.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Whit

Rowan Chosen to Recieve $315K for Pollution Prevention

On Oct. 6, the grant that will provide Rowan University with $315,000 to fund the pollution prevention project was approved. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Sept. 15 that Rowan has been selected to revise one of the first pollution prevention (P2) grants under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Infrastructure Law will provide $100 million to fund multiple pollution prevention projects.
GLASSBORO, NJ

