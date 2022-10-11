ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Bridge Floodplain Advocacy Group says it opposes the 0 East High Street development proposal. The group held an event to celebrate the riverfront and for people to learn more about their concerns. Rebecca Reilly is a homeowner in the Woolen Mills neighborhood and in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Josh Throneburg speaks to residents in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrat Congressional nominee Josh Throneburg campaigned in Charlottesville on Wednesday as part of his bid to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia. Throneburg, while speaking at a Senior Statesmen of Virginia event, referred to his background as a small business owner, father and minister.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck

A beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday. Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.
LYNCHBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

50th Appomattox Railroad Festival estimated as largest yet

The 50th Annual Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival may well have been the most attended in its history. The packed streets, music venues and food court could attest to that estimation. According to Susan Adams, president of the Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival Board of Directors, the weekend crowd for Friday, Saturday...
APPOMATTOX, VA
wina.com

Two juveniles shot near Omni Hotel parking lot

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have detained two juveniles after two other juveniles were shot near the Omni Hotel parking lot. Around 5:15 Saturday afternoon, a CPD officer heard gunshots near the parking lot. Officers responded and found one male juvenile who was transported to UVa with serious wounds. A second male juvenile showed up in the ER with non-life threatening wounds.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UPDATE:. Two male juveniles are injured after a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, October 15. Charlottesville Police says an officer heard gunshots in the area of the Omni Hotel parking lot in Charlottesville. When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a male juvenile with serious injuries. He was transported to UVA Health.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

