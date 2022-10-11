Read full article on original website
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
NBC 29 News
Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Bridge Floodplain Advocacy Group says it opposes the 0 East High Street development proposal. The group held an event to celebrate the riverfront and for people to learn more about their concerns. Rebecca Reilly is a homeowner in the Woolen Mills neighborhood and in...
cbs19news
Josh Throneburg speaks to residents in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrat Congressional nominee Josh Throneburg campaigned in Charlottesville on Wednesday as part of his bid to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia. Throneburg, while speaking at a Senior Statesmen of Virginia event, referred to his background as a small business owner, father and minister.
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14. The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street. The road is open to thru traffic through Oct....
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: high school football scores & highlights, October 14th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
cbs19news
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 8: Rockbridge County vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro hosts Rockbridge County in week eight.
Augusta Free Press
Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck
A beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday. Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
timesvirginian.com
50th Appomattox Railroad Festival estimated as largest yet
The 50th Annual Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival may well have been the most attended in its history. The packed streets, music venues and food court could attest to that estimation. According to Susan Adams, president of the Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival Board of Directors, the weekend crowd for Friday, Saturday...
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
wina.com
Two juveniles shot near Omni Hotel parking lot
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have detained two juveniles after two other juveniles were shot near the Omni Hotel parking lot. Around 5:15 Saturday afternoon, a CPD officer heard gunshots near the parking lot. Officers responded and found one male juvenile who was transported to UVa with serious wounds. A second male juvenile showed up in the ER with non-life threatening wounds.
WHSV
Rockingham County Supervisors held public hearings on two major projects
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday night and held public hearings for two significant projects. The board heard public feedback on a large apartment complex proposed in the Stone Port area and a proposed large solar facility near Grottoes. The first public hearing was...
cardinalnews.org
Draft report says gold mine in Buckingham poses ‘serious threat,’ more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Council candidate in Rocky Mount files assault charge against assistant town manager. — The Roanoke Times. Landfill lawsuit legal bills top $1.2 million. — Bristol Herald Courier. Three new I-81 projects in Southwest...
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
NBC 29 News
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UPDATE:. Two male juveniles are injured after a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, October 15. Charlottesville Police says an officer heard gunshots in the area of the Omni Hotel parking lot in Charlottesville. When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a male juvenile with serious injuries. He was transported to UVA Health.
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
