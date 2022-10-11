ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
Magnum P.I. Season 5 Casts Michael Rady

When Magnum P.I. jumps to NBC later this season, Michael Rady will be along for the ride. TV Line reported Monday that the Timeless, Melrose Place, and Chicago Med veteran would be a part of the highly-anticipated fifth season. The outlet states that he will play Detective Childs of the...
Chicago P.D. Star Jesse Lee Soffer Shares Message with Fans After Series Exit: 'I'm Just Grateful'

"Thank you for going on this journey with me," Jesse Lee Soffer tweeted following his final episode Wednesday night Jesse Lee Soffer is paying tribute to loyal Chicago P.D. viewers after his final episode aired Wednesday night. Millions of fans tuned in as he handed in his badge and headed to the airport.  In August, the 38-year-old Chicago P.D. star — who plays Detective Jay Halstead on the NBC cop drama — announced that he will be leaving the series early in season 10. On Wednesday, Soffer tweeted, "For anyone that's ever been...
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
Cheryl E Preston

Alley Mills joins the cast of General Hospital

Alley Mills joins the General Hospital castCelebrity Net Worth Screenshot. Veteran actress Alley Mills endeared herself to television viewers as Norma Arnold, the mother of Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) in the CBS primetime series The Wonder Years, from 1988-93. Soap fans have enjoyed watching her as Pam Douglas on The Bold and the Beautiful since 2006 but lately, she has not been in any scenes. Soaps in Depth is reporting that Mills will return to daytime but not on B&B. She will be joining the cast of ABCs General Hospital near the end of October.
Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look

Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
Soap Hub

GH Spoilers Speculation: Jordan Will Bust Portia For Her Lies

GH Spoilers Speculation: Jordan Will Bust Portia For Her LiesSoap Hub. It’s been a while since GH spoilers teased that Jordan Ashford found out that Portia Robinson was lying to Curtis Ashford about the paternity of her daughter, Trina Robinson. We think. It hasn’t been 100% confirmed yet.
TODAY.com

John Legend's son Miles is the cutest at his first NFL game

The singer took his and Chrissy Teigen's 4-year-old to his first NFL game on Oct. 9. Legend shared photos on his Instagram of the event, thanking the Los Angeles Rams for the invite. "Miles’s first NFL game! Thank you @rams!" the "All She Wanna Do" singer captioned his slideshow.
Cheryl E Preston

Robin Blake returns to General Hospital after six decades

Longtime General Hospital fans who were watching in the 1960s may recall Robin Blake who portrayed Nurse Judy Clampett from 1964-1976. Clampet became friends with Dr. Tracy Adams (Kim Hamilton) who was the first African American doctor on GH, If Hamilton looks familiar its because she was on many television series like Sanford and Son and Good Times. She was married to Werner Klemperer who portrayed Colonel Wilhelm Klink on the sitcom Hogans Heroes.

