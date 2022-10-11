Alley Mills joins the General Hospital castCelebrity Net Worth Screenshot. Veteran actress Alley Mills endeared herself to television viewers as Norma Arnold, the mother of Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) in the CBS primetime series The Wonder Years, from 1988-93. Soap fans have enjoyed watching her as Pam Douglas on The Bold and the Beautiful since 2006 but lately, she has not been in any scenes. Soaps in Depth is reporting that Mills will return to daytime but not on B&B. She will be joining the cast of ABCs General Hospital near the end of October.

6 DAYS AGO