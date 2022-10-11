Read full article on original website
Related
The Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep Loss
Heather Tom had some sad personal news to share. Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep LossSoap Hub. Heather Tom shared some sad news recently. The Bold and the Beautiful actress had to say goodbye to a long-time member of her family.
‘Survivor’: How Much Money Does Jeff Probst Make Each Season?
Read on to discover how much money Jeff Probst makes each season as the host and executive producer of 'Survivor' on CBS.
Jesse Lee Soffer Speaks Out After Final ‘Chicago P.D.’ Episode Airs: ‘I Left It All Out There’
Is this the end? Jesse Lee Soffer addressed his exit from Chicago P.D. after Jay Halstead made the difficult decision to move on. "I left it all out there for this one. Episode 1003 of Chicago PD, 'A Good Man' airs tonight at 10/9 central on NBC. Who’s watching with me?" the actor, 38, captioned […]
‘NCIS’ Will Likely Bring Back Mark Harmon — But Not in Season 20
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Reveals Whether He’d Return After Season 13
We’re just a couple of short weeks away from the premiere of season 13 of… The post ‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Reveals Whether He’d Return After Season 13 appeared first on Outsider.
Exclusive: David Mann Opens Up About Hidden Battle With Depression On ‘Tamron Hall’ Show
Depression is one of those things that many people deal with but a great number of folks don’t discuss. Until now, David Mann was one of those people. David Mann Compares His Depression To “Drowning”. On Wednesday’s upcoming episode of “Tamron Hall” Gospel Superstar Tamela Mann and comedian...
TV Fanatic
Magnum P.I. Season 5 Casts Michael Rady
When Magnum P.I. jumps to NBC later this season, Michael Rady will be along for the ride. TV Line reported Monday that the Timeless, Melrose Place, and Chicago Med veteran would be a part of the highly-anticipated fifth season. The outlet states that he will play Detective Childs of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Damon Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr. Set To Star In Untitled Multi-Camera Comedy
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are set to star in an untitled father-son multi-camera comedy. Read more details inside.
Chicago P.D. Star Jesse Lee Soffer Shares Message with Fans After Series Exit: 'I'm Just Grateful'
"Thank you for going on this journey with me," Jesse Lee Soffer tweeted following his final episode Wednesday night Jesse Lee Soffer is paying tribute to loyal Chicago P.D. viewers after his final episode aired Wednesday night. Millions of fans tuned in as he handed in his badge and headed to the airport. In August, the 38-year-old Chicago P.D. star — who plays Detective Jay Halstead on the NBC cop drama — announced that he will be leaving the series early in season 10. On Wednesday, Soffer tweeted, "For anyone that's ever been...
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
Tamera Mowry-Housley finally reveals the real reason she left 'The Real' after seven years
Tamera Mowry-Housley has finally revealed the real reason she left The Real after seven years of being a co-host on the talk show. Now more than two years after an abrupt exit in July 2020, she has finally discussed the reason for her departure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alley Mills joins the cast of General Hospital
Alley Mills joins the General Hospital castCelebrity Net Worth Screenshot. Veteran actress Alley Mills endeared herself to television viewers as Norma Arnold, the mother of Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) in the CBS primetime series The Wonder Years, from 1988-93. Soap fans have enjoyed watching her as Pam Douglas on The Bold and the Beautiful since 2006 but lately, she has not been in any scenes. Soaps in Depth is reporting that Mills will return to daytime but not on B&B. She will be joining the cast of ABCs General Hospital near the end of October.
Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look
Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
James Pickens Jr.’s Wife: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Spouse Of Nearly 40 Years
James Pickens Jr., 67, is widely known for his character Dr. Richard Webber on the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy. On the show, James is the husband of Catherine Avery (played by Debbie Allen), but when he is not at work he is the real-life husband of his wife, Gina Taylor-Pickens. Below is everything we know about Gina, their marriage, and their two kids!
GH Spoilers Speculation: Jordan Will Bust Portia For Her Lies
GH Spoilers Speculation: Jordan Will Bust Portia For Her LiesSoap Hub. It’s been a while since GH spoilers teased that Jordan Ashford found out that Portia Robinson was lying to Curtis Ashford about the paternity of her daughter, Trina Robinson. We think. It hasn’t been 100% confirmed yet.
‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Reveals How Season 41 ‘Forever Changed’ the Game
A new initiative put forth by CBS affected the way 'Survivor' chooses its cast, and host Jeff Probst highlighted how the change was a good thing.
The Masked Singer US season 8: who was unmasked, next episode, new format and everything we know
The Masked Singer season 8 returns this fall with new celebrity guests and bigger, bolder costumes.
TODAY.com
John Legend's son Miles is the cutest at his first NFL game
The singer took his and Chrissy Teigen's 4-year-old to his first NFL game on Oct. 9. Legend shared photos on his Instagram of the event, thanking the Los Angeles Rams for the invite. "Miles’s first NFL game! Thank you @rams!" the "All She Wanna Do" singer captioned his slideshow.
NFL・
Robin Blake returns to General Hospital after six decades
Longtime General Hospital fans who were watching in the 1960s may recall Robin Blake who portrayed Nurse Judy Clampett from 1964-1976. Clampet became friends with Dr. Tracy Adams (Kim Hamilton) who was the first African American doctor on GH, If Hamilton looks familiar its because she was on many television series like Sanford and Son and Good Times. She was married to Werner Klemperer who portrayed Colonel Wilhelm Klink on the sitcom Hogans Heroes.
Comments / 0