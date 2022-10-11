Read full article on original website
Related
Aussie dad is among the 10 people killed in horror Ireland service station explosion that left three kids dead
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish service station. James O'Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, was confirmed as one of those who perished in the blast in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest on Friday. Four men, three women, two teenagers...
BBC
Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion
Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
Tributes paid to 10 killed in petrol station explosion as victims’ names emerge
The Irish premier has paid tribute to the victims of a petrol station explosion as the names of some of the 10 people killed began to emerge.Talented teenage rugby player Leona Harper; Jessica Gallagher, who was understood to have been in her early 20s; shop worker Martina Martin; Catherine O’Donnell and her son James; and Hughie Kelly, have all been named locally as among those who died in Friday’s blast in Creeslough, Co Donegal.Four others, including a girl of primary school age, were also killed.Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who visited the site of the explosion on Saturday evening, said the entire...
First funeral for Creeslough blast victims taking place - OLD
The first funeral for the victims of the service station explosion in Ireland is under way in the Co Donegal village where the blast happened.Mass for 24-year-old fashion designer Jessica Gallagher is taking place at St Michael’s Church.Ms Gallagher, who had been due to start a new job on Monday, was one of ten people, aged from five to 59, killed in the tragedy in the village of Creeslough on Friday.The funeral of Martin McGill, 49, who was originally from Scotland, will also be held at St Michael’s Church later on Tuesday.Ireland’s police force, An Garda Siochana, continues to investigate...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Jessica Gallagher victim leaves behind 'ripples of love'
A young woman who was killed in Friday's explosion in County Donegal will be remembered for the "ripples of love, affection and warmth" she left behind, funeral mourners have heard. The service for Jessica Gallagher, 24, has taken place at St Michael's Church in Creeslough. Ten people were killed in...
Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle
The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.・
Search for survivors continues after devastating 'gas blast' at Irish petrol station left three people dead
The search for survivors was continuing into the early hours of the morning after a horror petrol station explosion killed three people in a quiet Irish village. The Irish Garda last night confirmed here were three fatalities in an explosion at an Applegreen service station in Co Donegal, as the rescue operation continued more than 12 hours after the initial blast.
BBC
Heysham explosion: Fatal blast caused by 'neighbour from hell'
A man who cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap, causing a blast in which a two-year-old boy died, was a "neighbour from hell", a court has heard. Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe at his home on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Devout Christian decapitated her church friend, trial told
A devout Christian trained in human dissection killed and decapitated her church friend, the Old Bailey has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong after falling out over money in 2021. Ms Chong was reported missing from her home in Wembley, London, and her headless...
BBC
Sleeping in barns - homeless in the countryside
Steve Phillips' place has bare walls, no TV, and a single small sofa. But at least now he has a roof and a bed - and his name on a tenancy agreement. Aged 45, this is the first place he can call home. Steve says that after suffering abuse growing...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Village bids farewell to more blast victims
In a coffee shop in Creeslough, 10 candles flicker on the counter to remember those killed in the explosion that has devastated the village. No money passes through the till. Instead, a donation is asked for, with the money going towards the community support fund set up within recent days.
Cherish your family and life, son of Creeslough victim tells funeral
The son of one of the victims of the Creeslough disaster has told mourners at his father’s funeral to cherish their life and family.Hundreds attended the funeral of James O’Flaherty at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, Co Donegal.Mr O’Flaherty, an engineer, was originally from Sydney in Australia but had been living in Dunfanaghy, a few miles from Creeslough, with his wife Tracey and 12-year-old son Hamish.Later on Wednesday afternoon, a Mass for another two victims – 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan – got under way at St Michael’s in Creeslough.Irish President Michael D Higgins attended both...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Funeral of Creeslough victim Martina Martin begins
The funeral service for mother-of-four Martina Martin, one of 10 people killed in the Creeslough blast, has begun.President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach’s aide-de-camp are among those attending the service.Mrs Martin, 49, was working in the shop when the explosion took place at a service station in the rural Co Donegal village.The family walked behind the hearse as it arrived at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough.Crowds once again lined the streets and gathered at the entrance to the church to say goodbye to another member of their community.The service is the sixth funeral for the victims of...
BBC
Creeslough: 'This wee village will never be the same again'
Seven funerals within three days is not something any community is ever prepared for or expects. The people of Creeslough are emotionally and physically exhausted at this stage, after two more funerals took place on Thursday. Earlier, people young and old gathered to pay their respects to mother-of-four, Martina Martin.
U.K.・
BBC
Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help
A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment. Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals. One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said...
BBC
Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street
Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
BBC
Snowdonia: Rescued walkers' appeal for lost rucksack
Two rescued walkers who stashed a bag on a mountain now need help finding their left-behind luggage. Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue helped them descend Tryfan, in Snowdonia, on Sunday after becoming stuck on a crag. Their shouts for help were heard by two mountain rescue members who went to investigate...
BBC
Boston murder accused tells court he 'loved' estranged partner
A poultry worker accused of bludgeoning his estranged partner to death and mutilating her body has told a court he loved her. At Lincoln Crown Court, Kamil Ranoszek, 42, denied murdering Ilona Golabek, 27, whose body parts were found dumped in a park in November. The prosecution alleges he killed...
BBC
Woman killed and beheaded friend for money, Old Bailey hears
A devout Christian forged her friend's will after killing and decapitating her in order to get a "large sum" of money to repair her home, a court has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, north-west London, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah. Ms...
Mist looms over Creeslough as mourners start the long goodbyes
As the coffins of Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill were carried into the Catholic church in Creeslough, the Muckish mountain was in clear view, an-ever present and reassuring feature in the village landscape.Hundreds of mourners huddled in small groups, the shock and disbelief at the tragedy that has engulfed the community still palpable.The grey sky was filled with silence as large crowds awaited for the coffins carrying Ms Gallagher, 24, and Mr McGill, 49.The people of the small, tight-knit community of Creeslough and nearby are exhausted from the grief and sleepless nights.Like the mist that hangs over Muckish mountain, the...
Comments / 0