The funeral service for mother-of-four Martina Martin, one of 10 people killed in the Creeslough blast, has begun.President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach’s aide-de-camp are among those attending the service.Mrs Martin, 49, was working in the shop when the explosion took place at a service station in the rural Co Donegal village.The family walked behind the hearse as it arrived at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough.Crowds once again lined the streets and gathered at the entrance to the church to say goodbye to another member of their community.The service is the sixth funeral for the victims of...

