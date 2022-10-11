Read full article on original website
CT rent assistance program receives another $11 million in funding
Connecticut's rental aid program, UniteCT, has received an additional $11 million from the federal government for tenants in need.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Stefanowski, Lamont Talk Taxes With Connecticut Retailers
On taxes and unemployment insurance debt, Connecticut retailers heard cautious optimism from Gov. Ned Lamont as well as promises from Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski during separate pitches in a Wednesday morning election forum at Hartford’s Bushnell Center. Both major party candidates addressed an annual gathering of the Connecticut...
Connecticut gets extra $11M for rent and utility assistance program
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds. […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Absence of Legislative Language Highlights Connecticut’s Transportation and Climate Anti-Strategy
In 2022, as part of the CT Department of Transportation’s bill, there was draft language that would have required large projects to estimate their contribution or reduction of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and use those projections to guide the state’s transportation strategy. The transportation sector is by far the largest contributing sector to the state’s climate change emissions. There needs to be a transportation-involved strategy to meet Connecticut’s greenhouse gas reduction mandates. We have known for years that building wider interstates induces more driving, increases pressure to pave over suburban and rural green spaces, and overall leads to increased emissions. Somehow, that important draft language was stripped from the final bill that passed into law.
ctnewsjunkie.com
In Anticipation of Abortion-Related Cases, Tong To Hire Special Counsel
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Tuesday plans to add a special counsel for reproductive rights to represent his office in what he expects to be an influx of abortion-related cases caused by the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Tong appeared for an afternoon press conference with abortion rights advocates...
NBC Connecticut
How to Apply for Energy Assistance in Connecticut
The home heating season in Connecticut has barely begun, but people are already struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of fuel. “They are just terrified of coming up with the money to heat their homes," said David Spurgas, owner of Viking Fuel in Norwich. “It is just terrible across the board. The people can’t afford the fuel, you don’t move the fuel. It is just not a good situation for us or the homeowners.”
NewsTimes
Stop & Shop weighs how it will fill spaces vacated by People's United branches in Connecticut
The closure of 21 People's United Bank branches in Stop & Shop locations across Connecticut has left the Massachusetts-based grocery chain with a decision to make regarding what is the best use for the now-empty space. Maura O'Brien, a Stop & Shop spokeswoman, said officials with the supermarket chain are...
Connecticut ranks low for retirees based on affordability
Connecticut ranked low on a list of best states for retirees due to its affordability, but tax changes made by the General Assembly could help. The post Connecticut ranks low for retirees based on affordability appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NBC Connecticut
Rental, Utility Assistance Program Receives Additional $11 Million
“With costs going up and everything, you’ve got to get some help from somewhere,” Howard Johnson, of Hartford, said. Financial relief for renters is on the way. On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont announced $11 million will be available for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think it’s...
News 12
Vigil honors 32 people who lost their lives to domestic violence last year
Thirty-two people died last year in Connecticut due to domestic violence, and advocates are hosting their annual vigil to honor those victims and call for change to break the cycle of violence. Those 32 people ranged in age from a 1-month-old child to a 72-year-old. They were remembered Wednesday night...
ctnewsjunkie.com
SNAP Benefits Expanded
Just as food inflation hit 11.4% this year, the state of Connecticut announced that it will expand eligibility to add more than 44,000 residents to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The SNAP program, formerly known as food stamps, currently serves more than 222,600 households, including 138,800 children. The new income...
Who is Bob Stefanowski? CT’s Republican candidate for governor hopes to win rematch with Lamont
Bob Stefanowski, Connecticut's Republican nominee for governor, hopes to win a rematch against Gov. Ned Lamont. Here's what you need to know.
inklingsnews.com
Federal lawsuit calls attention to Connecticut gun legislations
Three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation attempted to overturn the Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban by filing a federal lawsuit on Sept. 29. The Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban was passed in 2013 in response to the murder of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary...
NBC Connecticut
Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services
Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
Connecticut panel: Lamont's office violated FOI in AP case
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission ruled Wednesday that Gov. Ned Lamont's office violated state open records laws by taking more than two years to fulfill a request filed by The Associated Press in 2020 for documents related to the COVID-19 reopening committee. The commission, which...
sheltonherald.com
CT was the home of first witch trial (45 years before Salem), activists aim to exonerate victims
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. History remembers the 20 victims of the Salem Witch Trials, when witch hysteria swept through Salem, Mass. in 1692, but what about the victims of the Connecticut trials that predated Salem by 45 years?. “Salem was the huge fireworks...
NewsTimes
Pickles to Silly String: 6 unusual CT laws and ordinances, both past and present
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several new laws went into effect at the start of October, including ones concerning dating apps and firearm background checks. While state laws are ever-evolving, some have been solidified in history like Connecticut’s famous Blue Laws, that included unusual mandates like using a pumpkin to give men what’s known now as a “bowl cut.”
Connecticut will no longer have to “pay twice” for renewable electricity
A rule change at ISO-New England means Connecticut ratepayers will no longer have to "pay twice" for renewable energy. The post Connecticut will no longer have to “pay twice” for renewable electricity appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Humane Society Expecting 22 Adoptable Dogs From Florida After Hurricane Ian
The Connecticut Humane Society is expecting 22 dogs from Florida today to help with the disaster relief effort after Hurricane Ian. The local humane society said shelters and animal rescue groups have been working together to help Florida shelters and around 100 animals without owners will be arriving from the south.
Eyewitness News
Lawmakers consider extending state’s gas tax holiday
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State lawmakers are considering extending the current gas tax suspension which is set to expire November 30. Lawmakers on both sides need to reach an agreement and then there has to be a special session. Right now, the state tax on gas is suspended. It’s a...
Comments / 9