Victim found in canal identified, police seek help solving murder case
The man that was found dead at the High Line Canal in Denver on Friday has been identified as 18-year-old Alex Malone, according to officials at the Denver Police Department.
Malone's body was discovered in the canal, near the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood of Denver, at about 10:30 AM. His manner of death has not yet been made available, but the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
