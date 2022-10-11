Read full article on original website
WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — Brinkmann Constructors and Subtext have broken ground on VERVE, a seven-story student housing property located two blocks from the Purdue University campus in West Lafayette. Completion is slated for fall 2024. Located at 102 W. Wood St., the community will feature 751 beds across 235 units along with 265 parking spaces and 5,516 square feet of retail space. The units are fully furnished.
