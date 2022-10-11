Read full article on original website
williamsbay.org
Special Voting Deputies will be conducting Absentee Voting for residents of Sherwood Lodge and Williams Bay Health Services ONLY
Special Voting Deputies from the Village of Williams Bay will be conducting Absentee Voting for the upcoming November 8, 2022, Election at Sherwood Lodge (116 Cherry St) for the residents of Sherwood Lodge and Williams Bay Health Services only on October 21, 2022, at 9:30am. Observers are permitted and will...
