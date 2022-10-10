Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s StadiumVic AquinoSanta Clara, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
calmatters.network
Woodside Musical Theatre is back with a new name and new production
After going dark during the pandemic, Woodside Musical Theatre is back with a new name and new production, staging “Bright Star” two weekends in October at the Woodside High School Performing Arts Center. Formerly known as Woodside Community Theatre, the nonprofit has been around in one form or...
climaterwc.com
Oktoberfest takes over Redwood City
The sounds of German music and clinking glasses rang out during an extraordinarily long weekend as the start of fall embraced Redwood City’s Courthouse Square. From September 22 through 25 (Thursday through Sunday, if anyone’s post-celebration memory recalls), the popular plaza was converted into a huge beer garden where merriment chased away any notions of future hangovers.
Paradise Post
A gifted but troubled Bay Area artist fell through the cracks. Then a stranger 800 miles away read his story.
In a corner of the room, underneath his desk, sits the oversized, military surplus backpack Daniel McClenon once used to lug everything he owned around San Francisco. At night, the bag became a pillow to cushion his head against the concrete as he slept outside a Walgreens. McClenon, a talented...
SF Is Home To One Of The World’s ‘Coolest’ Neighborhoods
SF’s charming and industrial Dogpatch was named one of the “51 coolest neighborhoods in the world,” according to a recently published online ranking. Located south of Mission Bay, the Dogpatch is the city’s most rapidly developing area which includes the ambitious Pier 70 project. It’s home to artists and makers looking for airy warehouse spaces that are otherwise rare in the city. Few SF residents would call it affordable but it’s undoubtedly cool. The 2022 list is the result of an annual survey given to over 20,000 city dwellers and local experts by the travel and entertainment website Time Out. Dogpatch snagged the #36 spot due to its bounty of independent shops, urban wineries, and popular restaurants like Souvla and RH’s Palm Court near Pier 70.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
8 Haunted Bay Area Restaurants and the Ghost Stories Behind Them
We all have our favorite haunts in the Bay Area, those restaurants that serve the same comfort foods that mom used to make or elicit fond memories of meals shared with friends. While some Bay Area restaurants are known for their ever-changing menus and unique ambiance, others serve ghostly apparitions alongside lunch and dinner entrees. If you’re looking for a spooky dining experience this Halloween season, look no further than these eight Bay Area restaurants.
natureworldnews.com
In the Misty Skies Above San Francisco, a Photographer Captured a Weird and Rare ‘Fogbow’
An ethereal apparition, sometimes known as a fogbow or a white rainbow, is significantly less common than its wet counterpart, the rainbow. According to photographer Stuart Berman, who resides in San Francisco's Russian Hill area, the shot was taken at Hawk Hill on the Marin Headlands peninsula, and that he observed it for 15 to 20 minutes but it was still there when he left.
The Palm Court $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
This burger exemplifies the bourgeois-ification of San Francisco.
theluxurytravelexpert.com
Review: Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA)
Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Review of the Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA) Opened on June 28, 2018, the Lodge at the Presidio is one of San Francisco’s most charming boutique hotels. Enjoying a stunning setting in the Presidio National Park on the northern top of the San Francisco Peninsula, the historic property is San Francisco’s closest lodging to the Golden Gate Bridge. The 42-room, three-story hotel is housed in former USA army barracks, built between 1895-97 and exemplifies the highest standards of sustainability. The majority of the guestrooms feature stunning views of the San Francisco Bay, the city skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, or a combination thereof. The beautiful and historic lodge is the sister property to the Inn at the Presidio which opened in 2012.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eater
Here’s Why a Glen Park Grocery Store Is Attracting Tons of Rats and Birds
Canyon Market in Glen Park closed temporarily at the end of September due to a rat infestation. Owner Janet Tarlov let her customers know the shop attracts a huge amount of birds and rats, due to a local who dumps birdseed in the neighborhood — Tarlov says she typically cleans up 15 to 30 pounds of birdseed at a time. “And I had to do this multiple times a day,” Tarlov told ABC 7 News. Tarlov spoke with the woman the neighborhood has dubbed “Birdseed Lady” when she caught her in the act, but the animal feeder allegedly spit on Tarlov in response. Animal-related damages to the store are now close to $100,000, Tarlov says.
‘Breathtaking’: SF photographer captures rarely seen weather phenomenon on camera
"I could not stop staring at it."
‘Star Trek’ actor visits Peninsula’s Japanese internment site
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – George Takei, the activist and actor best known from his role as Lieutenant Sulu on the 1960s TV series “Star Trek,” visited the Tanforan Memorial in San Bruno that pays tribute to Japanese-Americans incarcerated during World War II. Bay Area Rapid Transit tweeted out a picture of Takei, 85, at […]
calmatters.network
Guest opinion: Creating a sustainable future for Palo Alto
When Palo Alto’s upcoming “Making Better Choices in Your Home” workshop happens at Mitchell Park Community Center on Oct. 15, this is how I imagine the day will look:. I am holding a coffee from Ada’s Cafe as my friends and I walk inside the gates of Mitchell Park Community Center. We enter the bustling square filled with adults and families coming in and out of the Adobe Room, while a group of kids run past us into the Teen Center. In the middle is a beautiful electric bike next to a poster reading, “Raffle: Add your name for the chance to win an e-bike!”
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Plus Restaurant in Berkeley
This summer I was visiting a dear friend who was visiting her son in Albany, California. One day we went to see the University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley. We had a wonderful time exploring the botanical gardens and after we had a lovely lunch and were looking for a nice place to have a cup of coffee. As we were wandering around the streets of Berkeley, we found a restaurant called One Plus. It looked like a very interesting place. We walked into the restaurant to look around. All the tables were full the only table we saw was at the other end of the little restaurant.
visitconcordca.com
Say Cheese, Concord: 8 Incredible Photo Ops
Nestled in the heart of the East Bay and surrounded by scenic nature, Concord is just plain buzzing with color and life. We think of our city as uncommonly vibrant, and that’s reflected in no better way than in the incredible photo opportunities we get to enjoy all over town – and that visitors love to post on social media! Here’s our list of some of the most scenic, artful and downright awe-inspiring spots to take photos in and around Concord.
theatlasheart.com
Best Sushi in San Francisco: 21 Spots for Mouthwatering Rolls, Sashimi, and Omakase
Find out where to go for perfectly knifed nigiri, elegantly sliced sashimi, and thoughtfully curated omakase in San Francisco. Good sushi spots have never been hard to find in San Francisco, which has a long history of Japanese immigration. But in recent years, several high-end restaurants have also popped up...
Eater
Much-Acclaimed Oakland BBQ Restaurant Subject of Myriad Workplace Complaints
Oakland pitmaster Matt Horn is under scrutiny following allegations concerning work conditions at his original restaurant Horn Barbecue. At least 10 current or former workers at the restaurant told SFGATE about ongoing payment issues, sourcing woes, and on-the-job hazards. Workers, who retained anonymity or told the outlet they were subject to NDAs, say Horn’s restaurant closed without warning twice this year, and paychecks sometimes came weeks late or bounce. Horn told SFGATE this happened only a handful of times, and workers confirmed Horn squared up with them eventually.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UC Berkeley refuses to fire music instructor over 2012 concert review post branding female violinist 'a beast... who ought to be euthanized' after woke students organized petition to oust him
The University of California Berkeley will take no action against a music instructor for a 2012 Facebook post that seemingly insulted a fellow, female musician - despite a petition by students to have him ousted. Published more than ten years ago, the long-deleted post by decorated violinist Dan Flanagan, a...
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s Stadium
Elton John and band at Levi's Stadium, October 8, 2022(photo by: Vic Aquino) On behalf of the British Commonwealth, the weekend of October 8th – 9th 2022 in Santa Clara, CA shall be an event marked in time to the greatness of Sir Elton John – said this over-imaginative writer-commoner.
San Francisco's 'Million Dollar Listing' failed after one season. Why?
The reality TV show only had one season and no one knows exactly why.
Comments / 0