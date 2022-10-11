Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)
Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
ohmymag.co.uk
These tiny vulnerable puppies were heartlessly dumped on the side of a road in the rain and cold
More and more pets get abandoned as their owners struggle to make ends meet. Shelters are overwhelmed, and they fear that the already critical situation is just the tip of the iceberg. These tiny puppies found dumped on the side of a road in the rain and cold are the latest victims of the cost of living crisis. Luckily, they were rescued and taken under the RSPCA’s care.
BBC
Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm
Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
Watch an Enormous Grizzly Bear Attack a Family of Denned-Up Black Bears
Anyone who’s spent any time outside knows that Mother Nature can be brutal. Leopard seals eat penguins. Red-tailed hawks eat cottontails. Crocodiles devour wildebeests. So forth and so on. It’s the circle of life and death. But some moments of predation are more shocking than others—like this video...
WATCH: Bear Standing on Back Legs and Jumping Has the Internet Coming to a Realization
Reaching up to 5 feet in height at the shoulder and weighing upwards of 1,000 pounds, brown bears are among the largest in the world. In fact, the Kodiak bear of Alaska, a subspecies of the brown bear, is the largest. They can run up to 35 mph, about 5...
Two Wolves Chase Whitetail Buck To The Point Of Exhaustion, Eat It Alive
Well, that’s not something you see every day. We all know it happens out there, but we just don’t see it. To be truthful, I hate seeing a big buck go down like this. They have outsmarted all sorts of predators for many years and grew to be a large member of their population, contributing yearly to the genetic pool.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022: the winning pictures
More than 38,000 images were entered into the 58th wildlife contest but only two photographers could be crowned winners
Giant tuna is biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters
A 900lb (408kg) Atlantic bluefin caught in Welsh waters is believed to be the biggest ever caught in the country.Simon Batey and Jason Nott from Angling Cymru snagged the enormous tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast.During the hour-long struggle, Mr Batey passed the rod to Mr Nott, while working with skipper Andrew Alsop. The tuna was measured from the nose to the fork of the tail while a globally recognised formula calculates an approximate weight.Welsh actor and angler Julian Lewis Jones described it as an “amazing catch” and claimed Welsh waters were welcoming some of the biggest tuna in the world.Jones...
Fish With a Parasite Instead of a Tongue Discovered in Texas Park
The parasitic isopodGalveston Island State Park, Texas Parks and Wildlife/Facebook. America is well known for housing some of the most amazing species of animals, but some of them are looking as if they arrived from a different planet. An employee at a Texas park discovered a fish with an unexpected object in its mouth. A parasite with several eyes and legs was lurking in the open mouth of a fish of the species Micropogonias undulatus (or Atlantic croaker), where its tongue should have been.
'Surprised': Enormous Asian Hornet Nest Discovered in Toilet Block
"I was very surprised. I have found nests up trees, in bramble patches and in a polly tunnel but never in a toilet!" hornet hunter Jane Osborne told Newsweek.
Endangered Species Found in California Creek for the First Time
Just over a year ago, Mill Creek saw some renovations including the removal of a dam that had long been present in the central California tributary. Now, officials are beginning to see some massive benefits to this dam removal after scientists discovered an endangered wildlife species located in the water.
Grizzly Ambushes Mother Moose And Her Two Calves In Denali National Park
This here is an absolute killer of an animal. The ambush is a classic hunting technique used be hunters across the globe. The old “hurry up and wait” game. It involves setting up in an area where an animal is likely to pass through and waiting there quietly until that happens.
BBC
Clywedog dam: Drought uncovers flooded family home
It's been hidden for almost 60 years, but one farmer and his children have finally glimpsed their family's home. Amid the upheaval of the summer drought Aled Wyn Davies from Llanbrynmair, Powys, found a silver lining. His father was evicted from their tenant farm, Aberbiga, in 1964, in order for...
U.K.
BBC
Malvern Hills Trust 'frustrated' after dogs attack sheep
The Malvern Hills Trust said it was "frustrated" at some dog owners after recent sheep attacks. In the past three weeks, sheep have been chased by dogs off leads in the hills, with one being killed and another bitten. John Chance, Malvern Hills grazier who manages the livestock, said some...
BBC
Asian hornet nest in Rayleigh removed from back garden for tests
An Asian hornet nest, the size of an "elongated basketball", has been removed from a back garden after a week-long search operation. Beekeepers were warned to be vigilant last week after three of the insects were spotted in Rayleigh. Inspectors from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) found the...
Cumbria is ahead of the river curve
The project to allow the River Aller to spill out and create streams, pools and boggy areas is “said to be a first for the UK” (‘Like a computer reset’: Exmoor river to be liberated in pioneering project, 14 October). The second programme in Simon Reeves’ BBC TV series The Lakes features similar projects in Cumbria that are well under way, making a huge positive impact by reducing the likelihood of flooding in Carlisle.
U.K.
IFLScience
World's Largest Chameleon Hatches In UK First After 569 Days Of Incubation
The world’s largest chameleon has been successfully bred at Chester Zoo in a first for the UK. The zoo welcomed to the world a fleet of tiny hatchlings with big shoes to fill. The Parson’s chameleon has the longest incubation time of any reptile in the world, cooking for around 600 days. So far just 10 of the clutch have hatched, but a further 17 remain in the incubator.
BBC
Stourbridge park shuts after wild birds found dead
A park in Stourbridge has closed after a number of wild birds were found dead in various locations across Dudley borough. Mary Stevens Park has been shut as a precautionary measure, authorities say. The local council is working with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the...
BBC
Looe Monkey Sanctuary warns of closure risk
A monkey rescue sanctuary has warned it is "on the brink of closure" due to a cash flow crisis. The owners of the Monkey Sanctuary in Looe, Cornwall, said it was not raising enough money to cover its monthly £50,000 running costs. Wild Futures said it was "desperately appealing...
