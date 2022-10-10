City releases voluntary annexation form

CHEYENNE – City of Cheyenne officials said many residents have expressed interest in annexation and would like to take advantage of the cost savings associated with a city-initiated annexation. As a result, a voluntary annexation form has been released.

This form may be found on the city’s annexation web page at www.cheyennecity.org/annexation . City staff will contact residents before annexation regarding proposed zoning and the need for surveying or collection of additional information.

Officials are looking to initiate annexations of properties that are 100% surrounded by city limits in the upcoming year. Landowners owning property 100% surrounded by the incorporated city are asked to also complete a land-use documentation form. The existing use of a property, including any livestock use, will be allowed to continue as is a nonconforming use. This form is also available at the same website.

City annexation of county pockets is consistent with the City Council’s 2022 priority list, according to a news release. Questions may be directed to the city Planning and Development Department by emailing planningstaff@cheyennecity.org or calling 307-637-6282.