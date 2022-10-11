ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
70+ Graduation Announcement Messages and Wording

Graduation Announcement Wording: Graduation is the most unforgettable moment for every family, whether the graduating student or the parent of the graduating student. It’s a happy day for the entire family. If you want to share the good news with everyone but aren’t sure how to announce your graduation or what to write on your graduation announcement, we can help. Whether you are a graduate or a parent, and you want to announce your high school, college, or university graduation, we have the perfect graduation announcement wordings for you.
