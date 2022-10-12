ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Amazon Prime Day Electric Toothbrush Deals in 2022

By Deena Campbell
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBsKC_0iUez9dI00

There are two types of people in the world—those who use a manual toothbrush and those who prefer electric toothbrushes . Or, maybe you’re in the small population of those who use both. Wherever you fall, we're not judging. In fact, The American Dental Association (ADA) says that both electric and manual toothbrushes are adequate for removing plaque.

But admittedly, there’s something about an electric toothbrush that leaves us feeling like we have a healthier mouth . Let’s be frank—is there anything more satisfying than electronically removing the germy film that adheres to your teeth? Maybe it’s the oscillating heads that win us over, or perhaps it's the multiple modes that customize the brushing experience. Whatever it is, we’re sold.

And we have you covered if you’re looking to grab one at a deep discount. Head to Amazon Prime's Early Access event to enjoy steep markdowns on your favorite electric toothbrushes. And of course be sure to check out out all of our favorite Prime Early Access Deals .

Amazon's Dental Deals, By Category

The Best Electric Toothbrushes on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w38DO_0iUez9dI00 Best Electric Toothbrush for Position Detection

Oral-B Smart Limited Electric Toothbrush

Need help remembering when to switch quadrants when brushing? Yeah, we hear you. We love that the multicolor SmartRing on this pink-colored device provides coaching on brushing time, reminding you to change positions. And, it features five brushing modes so you can customize your brushing experience based on your specific needs.


Pros: Handles easily; 30 second timers for each quadrant.

Cons: Doesn’t stay charged for more than 4 days; strong force not ideal for sensitive teeth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8T90_0iUez9dI00 Best Long Lasting Electric Toothbrush

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush

It’s one thing to have an electric toothbrush that cleans, but it’s another to have one that cleans and whitens. This gentle yet effective brush whitens teeth in just one week when compared to a manual toothbrush. It has a pressure sensor that protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure for those moments you get a bit carried away. Best of all is the phenomenal battery life. On paper, it says you can use it for two weeks without a recharge, but we squeezed out at least three weeks.


Pros: Chargeable travel case; cool color.

Cons: Vibrations for clean and gum care modes are similar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2joHgo_0iUez9dI00 Best Tried and True Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity

The Oral-B Smartseries Electric Toothbrush has all the standard bells and whistles of a battery powered toothbrush: bluetooth communication, over-brushing notifications, sleek design, and a fair price. But beyond that, it’s compatible with a variety of replacement heads, so you don't have to worry about going without while waiting for the restock.


Pros: Pressure Sensor lights up to alert you when you are brushing too hard; connects with your smartphone to give you real-time feedback.

Cons: A bit noisy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnsLB_0iUez9dI00 The millennial favorite Electric Toothbrush

hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit

If you’ve tried the popular electric toothbrushes, but are in need of something slightly cooler, this one's for you. For starters, it’s available in black, blue, purple and teal and the sleek, small head reaches all the tough spots. It also comes with an extra refill brush head so you don't have to bug Alexa to order you another for quite some time. Buy it now and save up to 40 percent.


Pros: Smart sensors track the frequency, duration, and coverage of your brushing style.

Cons: Bulky charger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBkL1_0iUez9dI00 Best Affordable Electric Toothbrush

AquaSonic Vibe Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

Bulky, dated toothbrushes? We don't know her thanks to the AquaSonic Duo. The sleek, ergonomic waterproof style makes you (and your partner) feel as if your operating the Mercedes-Benz of electric toothbrushes for a fraction of the price. Thanks to it's fast wireless charging, three distinct brushing modes and and handles chic enough to leave on your counter, you're guaranteed to spend longer times in the bathroom.


Pros: Comes with 10 brush heads; great for families.

Cons: Takes up sizable counter space; heads are difficult to remove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Inh4o_0iUez9dI00 Best Electric Toothbrush That Learns Your Brushing Behaviors

Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence

If you’ve ever felt like you’re doing a great job with brushing, but your dentist says otherwise, this electric toothbrush has your name on it. It’s gentle enough for sensitive teeth, but still powerful enough to combat the toughest plaque. It also offers artificial intelligence technology to help you recognize your brushing style and give you advice on how to brush even better.

Pros: Offers daily personal coaching; available in multiple colors.

Cons: A bit noisy.

