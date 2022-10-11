Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
thebrag.com
Britney Spears claims mum slapped her ‘so hard’ for partying until 4am
Britney Spears has been firing shots at mum Lynne Spears for months now via social media – and she doesn’t seem to want to slow down anytime soon. Just one week after Lynne took to Instagram to reach out to her estranged daughter, Britney has once again when on the attack – this time, she claimed that her mother once “slapped” her “so hard” after the ‘Toxic’ singer stayed out til 4am partying with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan following her 2006 breakup from Kevin Federline.
The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss
It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
Did 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, Get Married?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Aspen trip wrapped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills long before the Oct. 5 finale, but the fallout from the group vacation is far from over. On the last night of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News
For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Dead at 25
Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her 25-year-old daughter, Kayla, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, according to her grieving mother. “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey ???,” Bailey, 45, captioned an Instagram carousel of snaps of her late daughter, which included gorgeous selfies, family photos and pics of Kayla as a child. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon ??.”
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Split On Ridge And Taylor's Aspen Getaway
Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) relationship timeline is one that "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have been talking about for years. That's because the two exes have never really fully cut the cord on their relationship together. Adding Ridge's on-again, off-again wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) into the equation has made things even more complicated.
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebrag.com
Kim Kardashian allegedly called Whitney Houston an ‘old hag’ in voicemail
Kim Kardashian allegedly called the one and only Whitney Houston an “old hag” in a leaked voicemail. As per PopCrush, controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens – recently spotted with Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week – played the voicemail on her podcast earlier this week. It just supposedly “landed on her lap.”
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Aren’t Thrilled With the Drama Between Steffy and Hope
Although Steffy and Hope's drama is a little different from their struggles in the past, some fans of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' are getting sick of it.
thebrag.com
Taylor Swift praises Lana Del Rey: “I am such a massive fan”
Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, will feature a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, and it’s unclear if pop music fandom will be able to handle the aftermath. With just over one week until her 10th studio album finally drops, Swift took to social media to reveal more about the Lana-featuring track ‘Snow on the Beach’.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: Why Clyde Murdered Abigail Will Be Revealed — and Brace Yourself for an Explosive Ending
One devastating loss could lead to a second. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of September 26 – 30, the motive for Abigail’s murder will come out. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Sonny remembered smelling vanilla before he was...
realitytitbit.com
RHOBH fans rush to support 'Kyle The Splits Richards' after teary-eyed trailer
Kyle might be known for her extrovert personality and her straight answers, but the reality star appears to have had a tough time recently. The trailer of the upcoming RHOBH season 12 begins with Kyle Richards in tears. As fans eagerly await for the drama-filled reunion, Kyle Richards had viewers in stitches over her signature move – the splits.
bravotv.com
Dolores & Frank Catania Are Joined by Their Significant Others for Frankie’s Birthday Dinner
Frankie Catania’s 24th birthday celebration included an over-the-top steak dinner with his parents and their new partners. Dolores Catania and Frank Catania always go all out to honor their kids’ special life moments, and that continued to be true as they recently celebrated the 24th birthday of their son, Frankie Catania, with an incredibly lavish dinner.
‘MAFS’ Exclusive Preview: Stacia’s ‘Disappointed’ That Nate’s Not Ready For Kids
While making guacamole, Nate and Stacia talk about something very important in relationships: kids. Nate asks Stacia her thoughts on “fun and kids.” Stacia is upfront in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 12 episode of Married At First Sight about how she feels about parenting and not losing herself in the process.
Neighbours star Jemma Donovan lands HUGE new role in Hollyoaks
Jemma Donovan has joined the cast of Hollyoaks and will appear later this year.
'It was a no-brainer': Jacqueline Jossa and Tom Watt among EastEnders icons returning to Walford for Dot Cotton's funeral as soap reveals full line-up of stars making a comeback
EastEnders have confirmed the full line-up of former stars returning to Walford for Dot Cotton's funeral. The BBC soap unveiled that six actors will be reprising their roles for the special tribute episode which sees Albert Square residents say a final goodbye to the beloved launderette worker. Among those returning...
Hollyoaks spoilers: HEARTACHE! Ethan Williams in turmoil as killer secret revealed!
Airs Tuesday 18 October 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Christine McGuinness flashes a hint of her toned abs in a taupe crop top and brown flares as she leaves a salon in Cheshire following her split from husband Paddy
Christine McGuinness flashed a hint of her toned abs in a taupe crop top as she headed to the salon with a pal in Cheshire on Tuesday. The beaming mother-of-three, 34, displayed her toned figure in her casual look, which she teamed with a grey trench coat as she embraced her friend during the outing.
Comments / 0