Relationship Advice

digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist

Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
thebrag.com

Britney Spears claims mum slapped her ‘so hard’ for partying until 4am

Britney Spears has been firing shots at mum Lynne Spears for months now via social media – and she doesn’t seem to want to slow down anytime soon. Just one week after Lynne took to Instagram to reach out to her estranged daughter, Britney has once again when on the attack – this time, she claimed that her mother once “slapped” her “so hard” after the ‘Toxic’ singer stayed out til 4am partying with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan following her 2006 breakup from Kevin Federline.
The List

The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss

It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
The List

The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News

For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
Vibe

‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Dead at 25

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her 25-year-old daughter, Kayla, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, according to her grieving mother. “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey ???,” Bailey, 45, captioned an Instagram carousel of snaps of her late daughter, which included gorgeous selfies, family photos and pics of Kayla as a child. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon ??.”
The List

Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Split On Ridge And Taylor's Aspen Getaway

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) relationship timeline is one that "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have been talking about for years. That's because the two exes have never really fully cut the cord on their relationship together. Adding Ridge's on-again, off-again wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) into the equation has made things even more complicated.
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident

According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Kim Kardashian allegedly called Whitney Houston an ‘old hag’ in voicemail

Kim Kardashian allegedly called the one and only Whitney Houston an “old hag” in a leaked voicemail. As per PopCrush, controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens – recently spotted with Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week – played the voicemail on her podcast earlier this week. It just supposedly “landed on her lap.”
thebrag.com

Taylor Swift praises Lana Del Rey: “I am such a massive fan”

Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, will feature a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, and it’s unclear if pop music fandom will be able to handle the aftermath. With just over one week until her 10th studio album finally drops, Swift took to social media to reveal more about the Lana-featuring track ‘Snow on the Beach’.
realitytitbit.com

RHOBH fans rush to support 'Kyle The Splits Richards' after teary-eyed trailer

Kyle might be known for her extrovert personality and her straight answers, but the reality star appears to have had a tough time recently. The trailer of the upcoming RHOBH season 12 begins with Kyle Richards in tears. As fans eagerly await for the drama-filled reunion, Kyle Richards had viewers in stitches over her signature move – the splits.
bravotv.com

Dolores & Frank Catania Are Joined by Their Significant Others for Frankie’s Birthday Dinner

Frankie Catania’s 24th birthday celebration included an over-the-top steak dinner with his parents and their new partners. Dolores Catania and Frank Catania always go all out to honor their kids’ special life moments, and that continued to be true as they recently celebrated the 24th birthday of their son, Frankie Catania, with an incredibly lavish dinner.
Daily Mail

'It was a no-brainer': Jacqueline Jossa and Tom Watt among EastEnders icons returning to Walford for Dot Cotton's funeral as soap reveals full line-up of stars making a comeback

EastEnders have confirmed the full line-up of former stars returning to Walford for Dot Cotton's funeral. The BBC soap unveiled that six actors will be reprising their roles for the special tribute episode which sees Albert Square residents say a final goodbye to the beloved launderette worker. Among those returning...
Daily Mail

Christine McGuinness flashes a hint of her toned abs in a taupe crop top and brown flares as she leaves a salon in Cheshire following her split from husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness flashed a hint of her toned abs in a taupe crop top as she headed to the salon with a pal in Cheshire on Tuesday. The beaming mother-of-three, 34, displayed her toned figure in her casual look, which she teamed with a grey trench coat as she embraced her friend during the outing.
