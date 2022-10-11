Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
cohaitungchi.com
West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples
Life can be fascinating. All you need is to ignite your wanderlust and your adventurous spirit. Ask your honey out on a date night of your dreams. Preferably not one!. You are reading: Romantic things to do in west palm beach | West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples.
margatetalk.com
13 Fabulous and Festive Things to do for Halloween in NW Broward County
Various fall festivities will soon commence, including the ever-popular pumpkin patches in October. Here are several we found near us. The pumpkin patch hosted at Parkridge Church offers free admission for guests. All Proceeds will go toward the Parkridge Youth Ministry. Admission is free. Patch Hours: Monday – Friday 3:30...
New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk
The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Ben West Palm Launches High Tea Seven Days a Week
Starting October 19, The Ben West Palm will be the first and only hotel in West Palm Beach to offer high tea seven days a week. The all-new “Dewey Daily Tea Party” channels the spirit of Byrd Spilman Dewey, one of South Florida’s first inhabitants in 1892, who was a published and celebrated author, including national bestsellers, Bruno. Byrd lived in a nearby estate, which she named, “Ben Trovato,” which was derived from the Italian phrase “Se non è vero, è ben trovato,” loosely translating to “Even if it isn’t true, it’s still a well-invented story.”
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair October 15
Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will host a job fair Saturday, October 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 100 p.m., at Westwind Lakes Park, 6805 SW 152 Avenue. The Parks Department announced that it is offering exciting and enriching job opportunities across every corner of the county, with competitive pay and benefits.
Little Mike’s opening second location in Pembroke Pines
The new location at 9843 Pines Blvd. is set to open in early November.
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
secretmiami.com
The Enchanting NightGarden Light Installation Returns To Miami In November
This November, head on a nightly stroll through the magical Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens in Miami and experience breathtaking illuminations, special effects, and many more surprises — right on time for Christmas. For most, fall marks the beginning of the spooky season with its auburn pumpkins and warm lattes....
Coral Springs Resident Receives Fullbright Award for Teachers
A Coral Springs resident received a prestigious award. Saba Moin, a second-grade teacher at Lloyd Estate Elementary in Oakland Park, was awarded the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms award for best practices in international education. In February, Moin and other recipients will travel to Washington, D.C., for a workshop on...
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find The Best Breakfast in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
If you are looking for something a little extra special for breakfast, we think we have some breakfast spots here you have got to try. Fort Lauderdale has some amazing restaurants for breakfast, and we think you will agree! Let’s go!. Foxy Brown. Foxy Brown is a casual and...
miamionthecheap.com
LagoonFest in West Palm Beach is free
Picturesque Lake Worth Lagoon is on display at LagoonFest in West Palm, and entry is free. The waterfront event includes exhibitors, a kids’ zone, and wildlife presentations. Watercraft tours are offered. Some are free. Sign up at the north dock. For $10 tour, register prior to the event online. For the $10 tour, entry is free for students with ID and kids 11 and younger.
This Is Florida's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
An immersive dining experience is coming to Miami
The owners of Atmos Immersive Dining are actively searching for locations.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Local Couple Gifts $5.5 Million to Broward Health Foundation After Receiving Exceptional Care at Broward Health Imperial Point
October 10, 2022 – Broward Health Foundation received a gift of $5.5 million last month from Marvin H. Weiner and Jacqueline J. Bernstein, who made their home in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood. Their philanthropic gift is one of the largest one-time donations the foundation has received in recent memory.
WSVN-TV
Broward County Library no longer issuing late fines
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Library will no longer be issuing late fines. Customers will no longer be fined for items returned after their due date. All late fines will no longer build up. They also said they will be cancelling any existing late fees starting this...
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
luxury-houses.net
Fall in Love at First Sight with This $29,999,999 Stunning Waterfront Home in Coral Gables was Made for Both Entertaining and Personal Retreat
9320 Gallardo St, Coral Gables, Florida is stunning waterfront residence in Old Cutler neighborhood was made for both entertaining and personal retreat, epitomizing South Florida living. This Coral Gables home offers 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9320 Gallardo St, please contact Lianne Graubart (Phone: 212-945-8360) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Click10.com
Woman turns pain into purpose after husband’s death in construction accident
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – One year ago, Grace Sotolongo Alvarez was preparing to welcome a son with her husband Gabriel. “We were living the happiest moment of our lives,” she said. But that joy would soon turn into heartbreak. “His best friend calls me and says ‘have you...
WPBF News 25
WATCH: Massive gator captured in the waves of Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A massive alligator was captured on Delray Beach byFlorida Fish and Wildlife officers Wednesday morning. The Delray Beach Police Department, lifeguards and wildlife officers responded to nuisance calls for the gator. It was transported safely to a local farm. Follow us on social: Facebook |...
Lil Wayne’s Miami Beach Mansion Is Up for Sale and We’re Obsessed with the Kitchen
If one of your favorite pastimes is to look at celebrity real estate listings, there’s a new one for you to check out. Rapper Lil Wayne (born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.) is selling his massive Miami Beach, Florida, home, but if you’re interested in nabbing it, you’ll need to have a good amount of money tucked away. $29.5 million, to be exact.
