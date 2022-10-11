ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Sedrick Van Pran Talks Offensive Line Continuity

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs dominated the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, 55 to 0. As they prepare to enter their bye week for the season prior to a brutal final stretch to end the season, Georgia's starting center, Sedrick Van Pran Granger spoke with Dawgs Daily about his performance and how he's felt the offense has progressed up front.
ATHENS, GA
Ticket Sales for Georgia vs Tennessee Sky Rocketing

Tickets for Georgia vs. Tennessee are selling fast and at high prices. Both teams are coming out of week seven still undefeated after the Bulldogs took care of business against Vanderbilt and the Volunteers shocked No. 3 Alabama and pulled off the upset with a game-winning field goal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show

COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
COVINGTON, GA
Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South

JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
JACKSON, GA
Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for Oct. 5 to Oct. 12:. Andrew E. Ballinger♦ , 17, Silver Willow Walk, Covington; criminal trespass.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

