rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Stetson Bennett Talks Dominant Performance From UGA Offense
Watch as Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks about the offense's performance from Saturday afternoon against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
WATCH: Kirby Smart Talks Win Over Vandy, Entering Bye Week
Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media following the Bulldogs 55 to 0 win over the Vanderbilt (VU) Commodores on Saturday afternoon.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Sedrick Van Pran Talks Offensive Line Continuity
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs dominated the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, 55 to 0. As they prepare to enter their bye week for the season prior to a brutal final stretch to end the season, Georgia's starting center, Sedrick Van Pran Granger spoke with Dawgs Daily about his performance and how he's felt the offense has progressed up front.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Ticket Sales for Georgia vs Tennessee Sky Rocketing
Tickets for Georgia vs. Tennessee are selling fast and at high prices. Both teams are coming out of week seven still undefeated after the Bulldogs took care of business against Vanderbilt and the Volunteers shocked No. 3 Alabama and pulled off the upset with a game-winning field goal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show
COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in the Rockdale and Newton County areas, October 14-16
It's time to make plans for the weekend — check out the fall festival, buy some fresh produce or listen to live music. There's something for everyone!
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for Oct. 5 to Oct. 12:. Andrew E. Ballinger♦ , 17, Silver Willow Walk, Covington; criminal trespass.
