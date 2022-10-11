ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
BoardingArea

Oneworld Headquarters Moving To Fort Worth, Texas

The oneworld alliance has announced plans to move its headquarters. I’m not reading too much into this, but maybe I’m just naive. As of December 2022, the oneworld alliance will move its global headquarters to the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Specifically, the company will be moving to American Airlines’ 300-acre Robert L. Crandall Campus (known as Skyview), adjacent to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).
FORT WORTH, TX
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
dmagazine.com

Bernie Uechtritz: The Ranch King

Gazing out at an expansive new listing in southern Dallas, ranch broker to the stars Bernard “Bernie” Uechtritz narrates how the land becomes rolling hills at roughly this very point in Texas, unlike the flatlands in the highly developed region north of the city. “I see a polo...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Essential Hidden Gems of Dallas

Finding off-the-beaten-path restaurants is a hobby of sorts. Perhaps a lifestyle. Wading into new territory with a menu that pushes us out of our comfort zone is something we seek out daily. We've spent a fair amount of time doing such and have gathered together 15 of our best finds to date.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Nordstrom Consolidating Galleria Dallas Store Into Two Levels

Nordstrom is consolidating its three-floor Galleria Dallas store into two floors. The Seattle-based retailer is expected to complete the move by Nov. 18. The store’s Marketplace Cafe, as well as kids and baby items, home, activewear, and women’s plus-sized clothes, are on the third floor. Those departments will...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet Dallas’ Heart Health Power Couple

After blood travels through the body, delivering nutrients and oxygen, the low oxygen blood flows into the right atrium, which pumps the blood into the right ventricle, sending the blood into the lungs, filling them with oxygen. Next, the left atrium receives oxygenated blood and sends it into the left ventricle, which pumps it into the body to start the process over again. The left and right sides of the heart work together in equal measure—and are literally what keep us alive.
DALLAS, TX
insideradio.com

Beasley Media Group Makes Cuts In Philly, Boston, And Tampa.

Beasley Media Group has made cuts in three of its top markets – Philadelphia, Boston, and Tampa. “Like other publicly traded organizations, we are restructuring our operations to reflect the reality of the country’s current economic challenges,” the company said in a statement. Exiting the Philadelphia cluster...
TAMPA, FL
rinewstoday.com

Hope Street biking fun derails on data, money and influence

The eight-day Hope Street bike trail trial ended at 6 pm on Saturday with what appears to have been a bike-a-thon to the street in the final few days. The results of the trial will be inconclusive because the survey the PVD Streets Coalition said they were conducting failed to reach out to the community at large, only sampling those trying out the bike trail or engaging with volunteers on the sidewalk mostly at Tortilla Flats and Frog & Toad, where promotional tables were set up. A survey by its nature should be unbiased, independent and devoid of cheerleading “noise” – this was clearly not any of those things and the results will only be anecdotal, not unbiased responses without influence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook

SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WBUR

A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
BOSTON, MA
dmagazine.com

Six North Texas Breweries Snag Medals at Great American Beer Festival

Six breweries in Dallas-Fort Worth went home with medals from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this weekend, the largest beer competition in the country. Windmills in The Colony was awarded the only gold medal out of all six breweries for its Mexican-style lager Sonidero in the amber lager category.
DALLAS, TX

