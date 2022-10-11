ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to a shots fired call around 9:00 p.m Friday near Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Street. All entrances to the roundabout were closed off while police investigated and re-opened Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. Columbia Police Department spokesman Christian Tabak said officers were in the area for an unrelated reason The post Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia police arrest one during hours-long standoff

Columba Police took one person into custody, ending an hours-long standoff Friday morning. Police had been called to the Ash Street Apartments around 2 am. They took one person into custody around 8:55 am. Police told KRCG they did use gas in their effort to end the standoff.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man held without bond after ongoing police standoff Friday

A Columbia man who barricaded himself in an apartment for hours is now facing gun charges. It was early Friday morning when officers were called to the area of W. Sexton and Madison to investigate a domestic disturbance. While investigating that call, officers were led to the 100 block of North Stadium Boulevard.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Eldon teen facing possible slew of charges related to accident involving serious injuries

Two people are seriously injured, including a 16-year-old girl, in a suspected drunk driving accident in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gavin Cadwallader, 18, of Eldon, was driving on Highway Z just east of Rocky Mount early Saturday morning, when he drove off the side of the road. The patrol says Cadwallader’s car collided with a fence and a utility pole before it overturned several times in a field.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Fulton man accused of 30-year-old murder heads to trial next July

A Callaway County murder suspect is scheduled for a jury trial more than 30 years after the murder occurred. It was Friday when a Callaway County judge scheduled William “Chris” Niemet of Fulton for a jury trial to begin July 17, 2023. Niemet is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 14-year-old Greg Jones of Russellville.
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City woman charged after young child found outside, alone, west of town

A Jefferson City woman faces drug and child endangerment charges after a young child is found outside, near the road, by neighbors. Jasmine Landis, 21, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She pleaded not guilty yesterday. She is being held without bond and has a bond review hearing scheduled for Friday.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sedalia police find person dead in home

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATE: Jefferson City man sought for Sunday stabbing

UPDATE: Mitchell Brown is in police custody. Jefferson City Police continue their search for a man accused of a weekend stabbing. Mitchell Brown, 24, of Jefferson City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault resulting in serious injury and armed criminal action. The stabbing occurred late Sunday morning on Ashley Street....
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY

A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Stover man seriously injured in rollover crash south of his hometown

A Morgan County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his minivan just south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports John Waugh, 44, of Stover, was driving on Highway 135 early Saturday morning when he ran off the edge of the road. The patrol says Waugh’s van struck a ditch and overturned several times, ejecting Waugh.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia father scheduled for jury trial for abusing his infant daughter

A Columbia man accused of abusing his infant daughter is scheduled for a jury trial next month. Arhied Braden-Jackson, 25, is charged with child abuse resulting in serious injuries, as well as two additional counts of child abuse. On Friday, he was scheduled for a jury trial to begin November 29, 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash

AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico man had to be flown to University Hospital on Thursday night after crashing his car in Callaway County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thurman Warren, 46, totaled his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix after failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a tree on Highway 2002, about a half The post Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO

