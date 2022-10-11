Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police search for person involved in two-vehicle collision involving gunfire
Columbia Police continue to search for the person involved in a shooting with injuries on the city’s southwest side. Officers were called Friday night around 9 p.m. to the area of Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard for a report of shots fired. Officers who were in the area on unrelated reasons say they heard about four shots.
Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to a shots fired call around 9:00 p.m Friday near Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Street. All entrances to the roundabout were closed off while police investigated and re-opened Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. Columbia Police Department spokesman Christian Tabak said officers were in the area for an unrelated reason The post Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police arrest one during hours-long standoff
Columba Police took one person into custody, ending an hours-long standoff Friday morning. Police had been called to the Ash Street Apartments around 2 am. They took one person into custody around 8:55 am. Police told KRCG they did use gas in their effort to end the standoff.
Man arrested after standoff at Columbia apartment building
Police arrested a man after an hours-long standoff Friday morning at a west Columbia apartment complex. The post Man arrested after standoff at Columbia apartment building appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Columbia man held without bond after ongoing police standoff Friday
A Columbia man who barricaded himself in an apartment for hours is now facing gun charges. It was early Friday morning when officers were called to the area of W. Sexton and Madison to investigate a domestic disturbance. While investigating that call, officers were led to the 100 block of North Stadium Boulevard.
kjluradio.com
Eldon teen facing possible slew of charges related to accident involving serious injuries
Two people are seriously injured, including a 16-year-old girl, in a suspected drunk driving accident in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gavin Cadwallader, 18, of Eldon, was driving on Highway Z just east of Rocky Mount early Saturday morning, when he drove off the side of the road. The patrol says Cadwallader’s car collided with a fence and a utility pole before it overturned several times in a field.
kjluradio.com
Fulton man accused of 30-year-old murder heads to trial next July
A Callaway County murder suspect is scheduled for a jury trial more than 30 years after the murder occurred. It was Friday when a Callaway County judge scheduled William “Chris” Niemet of Fulton for a jury trial to begin July 17, 2023. Niemet is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 14-year-old Greg Jones of Russellville.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman charged after young child found outside, alone, west of town
A Jefferson City woman faces drug and child endangerment charges after a young child is found outside, near the road, by neighbors. Jasmine Landis, 21, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She pleaded not guilty yesterday. She is being held without bond and has a bond review hearing scheduled for Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
abc17news.com
13-year-old boy arrested in killing of Highland Park store clerk struck in head with scooter
HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the killing of a convenience store clerk who was struck in the head with a scooter while attempting to stop shoplifters in Highland Park, authorities said Thursday. In a statement announcing the arrest, the...
Sedalia police find person dead in home
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City Police continue search for man who shot ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend
A Jefferson City man is facing multiple charges for shooting his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend. Kevon Mason, 36, was charged Wednesday with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and armed criminal action. The shooting happened early Sunday morning at an apartment in the 900 block of Washington Street. Mason’s ex told police that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
UPDATE: Jefferson City man sought for Sunday stabbing
UPDATE: Mitchell Brown is in police custody. Jefferson City Police continue their search for a man accused of a weekend stabbing. Mitchell Brown, 24, of Jefferson City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault resulting in serious injury and armed criminal action. The stabbing occurred late Sunday morning on Ashley Street....
kjluradio.com
16-year-old Morgan County boy dies in head-on crash near his hometown
A Morgan County teen dies when he drives his car into the path of a pickup truck. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the 16-year-old boy from Florence was driving Friday night just south of his hometown on Highway 135 when he crossed the centerline. The boy’s car collied with...
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Stover man seriously injured in rollover crash south of his hometown
A Morgan County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his minivan just south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports John Waugh, 44, of Stover, was driving on Highway 135 early Saturday morning when he ran off the edge of the road. The patrol says Waugh’s van struck a ditch and overturned several times, ejecting Waugh.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Charges pending against man accused of domestic assault in Jefferson City
UPDATE: Randdell Craig of Jefferson City was charged Thursday with second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He's being held with no bond. A man is taken into custody for a brutal domestic assault on Jefferson City’s east side. The JCPD reports they received a call Wednesday...
kjluradio.com
Columbia father scheduled for jury trial for abusing his infant daughter
A Columbia man accused of abusing his infant daughter is scheduled for a jury trial next month. Arhied Braden-Jackson, 25, is charged with child abuse resulting in serious injuries, as well as two additional counts of child abuse. On Friday, he was scheduled for a jury trial to begin November 29, 2022.
Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico man had to be flown to University Hospital on Thursday night after crashing his car in Callaway County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thurman Warren, 46, totaled his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix after failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a tree on Highway 2002, about a half The post Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0