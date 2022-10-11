Read full article on original website
West Jordan Journal
Teachers are changing your child’s grades: standards- based grading will soon replace letter-based grades
Parents can no longer expect their children to earn straight A’s because the letter grade system is being phased out in Jordan District schools. “Around the country, there's a shift in how we grade students and it's really looking at the standard and their progress towards mastery, rather than a percentage that gives you a grade,” said Todd Theobald, administrator on special assignment in the Teaching and Learning Department at Jordan District. “It reflects the shift that has already taken place in instruction, of really focusing on standards in a very deep way, not just learning and grading and telling people how much homework they turned in and just this general percentage on the test, but really digging into what is that skill asking for.”
psychologytoday.com
What to Do When Your Child Refuses to Go to School
Social-emotional challenges are normal for school children and are important learning experiences for their healthy development. If physical ailments have been ruled out, school refusal can be a symptom of a diagnosable issue like anxiety. Avoiding school does not diminish a child's anxiety and may actually worsen it. Parents and...
Parents say children are coming home from school 'starving' because pupils are not being given enough time to queue and eat lunch in their break
Pupils at a secondary school are missing lunch because the canteen is so busy, parents claim. Parents at Co-op Academy in Higher Blackley say that their children are coming home 'starving' as there is not got enough time to eat lunch. Pupils are having to eat within lunch breaks that...
My kids' teachers limit bathroom breaks. Turns out, these restrictive restroom-use policies are everywhere.
After their first day of school, both my kids told me they had teachers who were limiting bathroom breaks. Other parents have heard the same.
‘He was in pain’: Family whose son died by suicide shares his story to help other parents, children
The American Academy of Pediatrics and several other associations have declared the state of child and adolescent mental health a national emergency. Suicide is the third-leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 24 in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Channel 9′s Scott...
"We're Just As Uncomfortable As The Kids": 16 Teachers Shared The Subjects They Hate Teaching
"The stories to teach the words are dry and uninteresting. Reading them to my first graders require me to psych myself up first."
Stressed out, burned out and dropping out: Why teachers are leaving the classroom
Many school districts across the United States are in the midst of a crisis: a teacher shortage. Part of the problem is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are other reasons why teachers are leaving their jobs at higher rates than before. On Aug. 29, 2022, SciLine interviewed Tuan Nguyen, an assistant professor in the College of Education at Kansas State University, about why teachers are quitting and what can be done to slow or stop the trend. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Please note that answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. Can you share some...
Phys.org
'There's only so far I can take them': Why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework
Whenever "Gina," a fifth grader at a suburban public school on the East Coast, did her math homework, she never had to worry about whether she could get help from her mom. "I help her a lot with homework," Gina's mother, a married, mid-level manager for a health care company, explained to us during an interview for a study we did about how teachers view students who complete their homework versus those who do not.
Furious parents are describing a high school's rules as those like at a 'military boot camp'
Parents at a school in Bristol are furious over 'military boot camp' style rules that have been introduced for pupils since the start of term. Parents of pupils at Blaise High School in the city have even been protesting over the new 'regime' with many claiming they are already looking at moving their children to another school.
msn.com
How to Raise an Autistic Child
Most parents dream of having a perfect child, but what happens when your child is anything but perfect? What if your child has autism? It can be challenging to know where to turn for advice and support, but this isn't something you have to face alone. There are many ways you can raise an autistic child, and with patience and perseverance, you can help him, or she reaches their full potential.
Teaching assistants quitting schools for supermarkets because of ‘joke’ wages
Headteachers across the country say they cannot fill vital teaching assistant vacancies and that support staff are taking second jobs in supermarkets to survive because their wages are “just a joke”. Schools are reporting that increasing numbers of teaching assistants are leaving because they will not be able...
Advice | My Child Hates Elementary School
My daughter is in first grade and we are having severe difficulties with her attendance in school. She cries every single morning when we are trying to get her ready. She is very quiet in class and barely interacts with the other children. When she comes home, we can see that she has barely eaten any of her lunch, and she complains of headaches and stomach aches. She was homeschooled for kindergarten, so I know she is more than capable. What is going on here? How can we help her to have a better transition into first grade?
Teen Avoiding 'Real Parents' by Allowing Stepmom To Adopt Him Applauded
"Family is not always biological, but rather who you decide it to be," advised one Reddit user.
For Students to Succeed, Put High-Quality Curriculum in Teachers’ Hands
The recent National Assessment of Educational Progress results brought news that educators and families alike were dreading: Math and reading scores for 9-year-olds dropped to levels unseen for decades during the pandemic. Notably, average long-term math performance fell for the first time ever, and reading scores had the most significant drop in 30 years. This […]
Students, parents reminded of expectations at North Platte High School activities
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-After numerous problems experienced by supervisors at North Platte High School activities, school administrators are reminding parents and students alike of expectations at activities. In order to make sure we have safe and enjoyable experiences at our activities, we are wanting to communicate some expectations and guidelines for...
MedicalXpress
Autistic children left behind during pandemic school closures
Many children with autism or intellectual disability had poor attendance or even deregistered from school, often due to unmet needs, after their schools switched to online learning, reports a study and associated policy briefing led by a UCL researcher. The researchers surveyed roughly 1,200 parents of children aged 5-15 with...
Phys.org
Research finds earlier start times have little effect on elementary school outcomes
Earlier elementary school day start times predict less sleep for students but have little to no effect on their educational outcomes, according to new research published today in Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis. For school districts that must stagger start times for transportation and other logistical reasons, the findings provide evidence that early start times are less detrimental to elementary school students than to students in high school or middle school.
BabyCenter Blog
How much does preschool cost?
As you probably know, childcare costs in the U.S. – including preschool costs – are astronomical these days. (In many states, daycare is more expensive than in-state public college tuition!) Preschool is similar to daycare in cost and function. Both offer educational and social opportunities for young children,...
familyeducation.com
How to Choose the Right Preschool: What to Look For
Choosing a preschool for your child can be difficult for some parents. When looking into preschool programs, parents want an environment that is safe and nurturing but also fosters child development. Some areas of the country, like cities and central suburbs, have a wealth of programs to choose from, while parents in rural communities likely have only a few options.
