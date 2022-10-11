Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz
Adrian Holman
Salt Lake City, UT
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley City
S. F. Mori
West Valley City, UT
David Spade Will Be Performing At The Eccles Theater
S. F. Mori
Salt Lake City, UT
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposal
J.R. Heimbigner
Salt Lake City, UT
Filipino American History Month 2022 Celebrated at Westminster College
S. F. Mori
Salt Lake City, UT
kmyu.tv
Man shot twice at overnight party in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in South Jordan are investigating after a man was shot twice during a late-night party in Daybreak. According to South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, officers were called to 6113 West Arranmore Drive just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of shots fired.
kmyu.tv
Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
kmyu.tv
One person in custody, another at large after SWAT incident in Capitol Hill neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person is in custody and another is at large after police responded to a SWAT incident in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday morning. The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT team responded to the incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street in Salt Lake City.
kmyu.tv
81-year-old man attacked by dog, searching for owner concerned about rabies vaccination
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — 81-year-old Larry Overton was attacked by a dog Friday morning and his family is trying to track down the dog’s owner. The dog took a chunk out of both of Overton’ arms when it attacked him while walking along the track at Oak Ridge Elementary.
kmyu.tv
Neighbors grateful for fast-acting fire crews after deadly Centerville apartment fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Neighbors of a Centerville apartment complex are thankful for the quick work of fire crews who stopped the spread of an apartment fire Wednesday night. One woman was killed in the fire. Authorities have not released her name as they are still notifying family members.
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Hundreds take shots off skis for annual fundraiser in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of people lined Main Street and raised a toast for a fundraiser in Park City. The Park City Sunrise Rotary Club hosted their sixth annual Sunrise Shot Ski on Saturday to raise money for community groups. Full shot glasses connected to skis were...
kmyu.tv
'First of it's kind' meeting to address troubling crime near Salt Lake homeless center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The images are stark – punches thrown in the middle of the street and rocks tossed in the neighborhood near the Gail Miller Resource Center for the homeless. 2News showed the disturbing images, captured on surveillance cameras on October 7. Our story and...
kmyu.tv
Law enforcement warning Utahns about recent fentanyl trends
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials in Utah report that fentanyl overdoses and dangerous fentanyl trends are still the main causes of death for people between the ages of 18 and 45. Law enforcement and advocates will provide an update on these dangerous trends on Friday. Typically,...
kmyu.tv
Utah's fourth Trader Joe's location coming to Draper in 2023
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A new Trader Joe's location has been announced in Utah. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said on social media Friday that the city has been selected for the grocery chain's fourth location in the state. He said the store will be located at 11479 State Street...
kmyu.tv
Utah father, son plead guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Utah have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Federal documents show Bradly Bokoski, 58, from Eagle Mountain and his 31-year-old son Matthew met up in Washington D.C. for the protest. When they arrived, they...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake County DA candidates discuss debates, prosecuting crime, experience
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County district attorney candidates talked about debates, prosecuting crimes, and experience in separate interviews. She’s three years out of law school; he’s been a prosecutor for decades—and the differences between Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill and challenger Danielle Ahn only begin there.
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Spectrum Academy breaks ground on new facility for students on autism spectrum
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Spectrum Academy on Oct. 12 broke ground on a new Spectrum Transition and Academic Resource School in North Salt Lake to increase available spots for students with autism. STARS specializes in students with a range of special needs who qualify for Spectrum Academy's...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Pups show off in annual Strut Your Mutt fundraising event
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The annual Strut Your Mutt fundraising event returned to Salt Lake City to raise money for homeless pets and continue efforts to make the country no-kill by 2025. The event, organized by Best Friends Animal Society, took place at Liberty Park and was their...
kmyu.tv
Utah economist breaks down how raising interest rates helps fight inflation, high prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers the Consumer Price Index released on Thursday are casting a dark shadow on an already troubled economy. The latest report shows inflation remains consistently high. The cost of living continues to go up, things like rent, utilities, food, and medical expenses continue...
kmyu.tv
Candidates run, but many forego answering some basic questions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah League of Women Voters said it, along with its organization nationwide, sends questionnaires to candidates in races large and not so large—but the estimated response rate is likely well shy of 50%. “Probably around 30-33% back,” said Katharine Biele, ULWV spokeswoman,...
