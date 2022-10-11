Read full article on original website
Southern Hospitality: Texas Parks Four Cities in Top Ten Best To Drive
We all have those moments in Texas while driving, don't we? Someone cuts you off, the person in front of you doesn't use their blinker, finger gestures are exchanged...to say the least, sometimes driving isn't fun. But while these moments are often when driving, it turns oout driving in the Lone Star State isn't as bad as some may think it is.
Get Ready For The Boss Lady Brunch in Killeen, Texas
The lane of entrepreneurs in Killeen, Texas grows every single day, and it is usually the women of Killeen I see doing the taking over. If you're going to be a Boss Lady, it's important to network, and one local businesswoman is offering you a delicious chance to do that.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
He Went To…WhatABurger? Jewelry In Texas Gets Red With Ketchup
Texans any and everything Texas-shaped, or shaped like one of the Lone Star State's famous icons. Whether it's the outline of the state, the Alamo, a longhorn, or a star, there's nothing we won't carve, mold, weld, or whittle into some Texasy goodness. Even when we travel outside the state,...
Hot Sauce In Your Bag? Texas Pete Is Being Sued By A Californian
Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Did you hear about this one? Texas Pete hot sauce is apparently NOT made in Texas, and get this - it got one California man so hot that he's taking them to court over it. Texas Pete Hot Sauce Facing Spicy Lawsuit. According...
H-E-B Makes $1M Donation for 100 Years of Texas State Parks
Texas State Parks are celebrating a century of helping Texans enjoy the outdoors, and San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B is joining the party. The company has donated $1 million to Texas State Parks. 100 Years of Texas State Parks in 2023. According to the press release from Texas Parks &...
The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Texas Is…Not Chocolate?
Halloween candy is one of my favorite kinds of sweet stuff. I have fond childhood memories of sorting through my goodies from trick-or-treating, and being so excited when the biggest pile was made up of chocolate bars. Of course, as an adult, the best part of the holiday is leftover...
Heroes Found The Half-Shell: Copperas Cove, Texas Police Find Lost Tortoise
Some of us have either owned or used to have a pet in our lives. For some, dogs are our best friend. Other prefer cats as a companion. Either way, we'd be devastated if we lost them. As it turns out, someone in Copperas Cove owns a pet tortoise, and he must have gotten into a race with a hare because he disappeared from his owners for a while.
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Top 9 Side Jobs You Need To Hop On Now in Killeen, Texas
Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Listen, my name is K-Lew and I am new to Killeen, Texas. I am a wife, a mother, and I wear every other hat of a professional you can think of just like you. After a ton of searching, I found the perfect fit here at Townsquare Media, but during my journey, I considered a number of side gigs to help me get by, and I actually kept a couple of them. Today, I thought I'd share them with you.
Have a Warrant for Your Arrest? You Can’t Do This in Texas
On a Killeen, Texas Facebook group, someone asked about getting a state ID if you have an outstanding warrant against you. With almost 50 reactions and dozens of comments, it would seem this is a topic that quite a few people in Central Texas want to discuss. Let's get into the answer.
F@%K Love! Do You Wanna Know Why It’s Hard To Find Love In Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas is not really a city I think about when I think about falling in love. But the reality is, Killeen is definitely a place where families come to retire once leaving the military. LOVE DOESN'T LIVE HERE ANYMORE!. This means someway, somehow, people do find a way to...
Stay Alert Belton, Texas: New Scam Involves Fake Traffic Citations
Starting the work day in Belton, Texas is stressful enough, being that I-35 and 317 are both crowded and dangerous during commute times. Most of us try to be careful, but some folks decide the road is their personal race track and go nuts. But there are those who want...
Is Killeen, Texas Heading For a Pumpkin Shortage This Fall?
The gourd, the bad, and the ugly. They are all still in the pumpkin patch, but it will cost you more to take them home this year. Although pumpkin crops are smaller this season, there's not exactly a shortage - just a bigger demand resulting in higher prices for fall's favorite fruit.
It’s Time for the Great Central Texas Pumpkin Carving Contest
Halloween is almost here, and if you're putting your jack-o-lantern skills on full display this year, you might as well win a prize for it, right? That's where the Robinson Family Farm and Townsquare Media of Temple-Killeen, Texas come in. Show Us Your Pumpkin Carving Skills and You Could Win...
One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas
With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
The Devil’s Backbone: Ghost Riders From Blanco to Wimberly, Texas
While the scenery is breathtaking, the Devil's Backbone, located between the towns of Wimberly and Blanco, Texas is also described as the most haunted stretch of highway in the state. The winding 51-mile route along Texas Farm Roads 12, 165, 2325, 32, and U.S. Highway 281 is made up of...
Fort Hood, Texas To Officially Change Name To Honor General Richard Cavazos
The discussion to change the name of Fort Hood, Texas was underway earlier in the year of 2021. Many will recall the reasons for why the name change was put forth, as previously discussed here. Now the Army Base will bear a new name, with January 1st, 2024 being the deadline for the new name.
Purrfect! Killeen, Texas Offering Free Pet Adoptions This Month
Fall in Killeen, Texas is the perfect time for you to plan to get a fur baby to grow your loving family. The weather is perfect for getting outdoors and going on walks, romping around in the yard, and just enjoying those slightly cooler temps. Good news: The City of Killeen is hosting another Killeen Animal Shelter pet adoption week, and these fur babies are looking for you and a brand new home like yours.
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
