Read full article on original website
Related
Boys Soccer – Shore Conference Tournament Round of 16 Preview, Picks
(13) Middletown North at (4) Freehold Twp., 2 p.m. Freehold Township played close games throughout the Class A North schedule and one of them was a 1-0 overtime win over Middletown North that was part of an eight-game winning streak. That winning streak ended with back-to-back overtime losses to CBA and Howell – the top two seeds in the tournament – so, win or lose, the Patriots are used to living on the edge. They boast an athletic, skilled defense, a set of opportunistic goal-scorers and a strong senior goalkeeper.
OIB Orthopaedics Shore Conference Boys Soccer SCT Friday Scoreboard, 10/14/22
(13) Middletown North at (4) Freehold Twp., 2 p.m. (24) Toms River East at (8) Colts Neck, 2 p.m. at Five Points Park Turf. (16) Southern at (1) CBA, 2:30 p.m. (15) Manasquan at (2) Howell, 2:30 p.m. (22) Toms River South at (6) Marlboro, 3 p.m. (10) Middletown South...
Surf Taco Week 5 Boys Soccer Team of the Week: Howell
Last year was a return to contention of sorts for the Howell boys soccer team, but the bulk of the resurgence did not happen until after the Rebels had endured a 2-5 record within the Shore Conference Class A North division. As it turned out, even with a chunk of...
Shore Sports Network
Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0