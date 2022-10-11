(13) Middletown North at (4) Freehold Twp., 2 p.m. Freehold Township played close games throughout the Class A North schedule and one of them was a 1-0 overtime win over Middletown North that was part of an eight-game winning streak. That winning streak ended with back-to-back overtime losses to CBA and Howell – the top two seeds in the tournament – so, win or lose, the Patriots are used to living on the edge. They boast an athletic, skilled defense, a set of opportunistic goal-scorers and a strong senior goalkeeper.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO